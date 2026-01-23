³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒAmadeus Code

¡Ú³µÍ×¡Û

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒAmadeus Code¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§°æ¾å ½ã¡£°Ê²¼¡¢Amadeus Code¡Ë¤Ï¡¢ Æ±¼Ò¤¬³«È¯¤¹¤ë²»³ÚÀ¸À®AI ¡ÖFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)¡Ê°Ê²¼¡¢FAS¡Ë¡×¤òÀµ¼°¥ê¥êー¥¹¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤Ï¡¢¥È¥é¥Ã¥¯¤ò´°À®¤µ¤»¤ëAI¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

Beatmaker¤¬¼«¤é¥Óー¥È¤òÁÈ¤ß¾å¤²¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¡¢¡ÖÌµ¸Â¤ËÍ¯¤­½Ð¤ë¡¢»È¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¤²»¤Î¸»Àô¡×¤Ç¤¹¡£¾ò·ï¤ò¥»¥Ã¥È¤·¡¢À¸À®¤¹¤ë¡£¤½¤ÎÉÔ³Î¼ÂÀ­¤³¤½¤¬¡¢À©ºî¤òÁ°¤Ë¿Ê¤á¤Þ¤¹¡£

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎ App

― dig before you decide ―

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/fujiyama-ai-sound/id6755715274

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amadeuscode.fujiyamaaisound(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amadeuscode.fujiyamaaisound)

¡ÚEndless sample source for beatmakers¡Û

±ä¡¹¤È¥µ¥ó¥×¥ë¤òÃµ¤·Â³¤±¡¢¤è¤¦¤ä¤¯¸«¤Ä¤±¤¿²»¤Ë¡Ö¤³¤ì¡¢»È¤Ã¤ÆÂç¾æÉ×¤«¡©¡×¤ÈÉÔ°Â¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¡£¤½¤Î»þÅÀ¤Ç¡¢¤â¤¦Éé¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤Ï¡¢ºÇ½é¤«¤é¡Ö»È¤¦¤¿¤á¤Î²»¡×¤·¤«À¸À®¤·¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

- ¤½¤Î¾ì¤ÇÀ¸À®¤µ¤ì¤ë´°Á´¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë²»¸»- Ã¯¤È¤âÈï¤é¤Ê¤¤- ¥¯¥ê¥¢¥é¥ó¥¹¤òµ¤¤Ë¤·¤Ê¤¯¤Æ¤¤¤¤

¤À¤«¤é¡¢ÉÝ¤¬¤ëÁ°¤Ë¡¢Ã¡¤­¡¢ÀÚ¤ê¡¢¥Õ¥ê¥Ã¥×¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤Ï¡Ö¶Ê¤òºî¤é¤Ê¤¤¡×¡Û

¥Õ¥ë¥È¥é¥Ã¥¯¤ò½ñ¤¤¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ëAI¤¬Íß¤·¤¤¤Ê¤é¡¢Â¾¤Î¥Äー¥ë¤ò»È¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤Ï¡¢´°À®ÉÊ¤òÅÏ¤·¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£ÅÏ¤¹¤Î¤Ï¡¢

- ¥Èー¥ó- ¥Î¥¤¥º- ÃÇÊÒ- ¥Æ¥¯¥¹¥Á¥ã- ²»¤È²»¤Î¡Ö¤¢¤¤¤À¡×

¥Óー¥È¥áー¥«ー¤¬¡ÈÎÁÍý¤¹¤ëÁ°¤ÎÁÇºà¡É¤À¤±¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡ÚÀ¸À®¤¹¤ë²»¡Û

FUJIYAMA-1 Engine

¥Ç¥Õ¥©¥ë¥È¥¨¥ó¥¸¥ó FUJIYAMA-1 ¤Ï¡¢¥Óー¥È¥á¥¤¥­¥ó¥°ÍÑÅÓÀìÍÑÀß·×¤Ç¤¹¡£

- ´°À®¥ëー¥×¤Ï½Ð¤µ¤Ê¤¤- ²¡¤·¤ÆÂ¨¥ê¥êー¥¹¤Ç¤­¤ë²»¤Ï½Ð¤µ¤Ê¤¤- ¥Õ¥ê¥Ã¥×Á°Äó¤ÎÀ¸ÁÇºà¤À¤±¤òÀ¸À®

ÀÚ¤Ã¤Æ¡¢ÏÄ¤Þ¤»¤Æ¡¢½Å¤Í¤Æ¡¢ºÆ¥µ¥ó¥×¥ë¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î²»¡£

¥µ¥ó¥×¥ë¥Ñ¥Ã¥¯¤Ç¤â¡¢À¸Ï¿²»¤Ç¤â¤Ê¤¤¡£

¡ÈFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¡É¤È¤¤¤¦ÆÈ¼«¤Î²»Áü¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡ÚGenerate before you search ー Ãµ¤¹Á°¤Ë¡¢À¸À®¤·¤í ー¡Û

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤Ï¡¢digging¤òÈÝÄê¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¥Äー¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

¥ì¥³ー¥É¤ò·¡¤ë´¶³Ð¤ä¡¢²»¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±¤¿½Ö´Ö¤Î¹âÍÈ¤ò¡¢Ìµ¸Â¤ËÁý¤¨Â³¤±¤ë¼«Ê¬¤À¤±¤Îcrate¤È¤·¤Æ¸½Âå¤ÎÀ©ºî´Ä¶­¤Ë»ý¤Á¹þ¤ß¤Þ¤¹¡£

- ¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤½¤Î¾ì¤ÇÀ¸À®- ¤¹¤Ù¤Æ°ìÅÀ¥â¥Î- Æ±¤¸²»¤ÏÆóÅÙ¤È½Ð¤Ê¤¤

¤³¤ì¤Ï²»¤ò¡Ö¾ÃÈñ¡×¤¹¤ëÂÎ¸³¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£²»ÁÇºà¤ò¡È·¡¤ê½Ð¤¹¡ÉÂÎ¸³¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡Ú²»¤Î»È¤¤Êý¡Û

À¸À®¤µ¤ì¤ë¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î²»¤Ï¡¢¥µ¥ó¥×¥ëÁÇºà¤È¤·¤Æ»È¤¦Á°Äó¤ÇÀß·×¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

- DAW¤Ë¥É¥é¥Ã¥°- MPC / SP·Ï¥µ¥ó¥×¥éー¤Ë¥íー¥É

¤¤¤Ä¤â¤Î¤ä¤êÊý¤Ç¡¢

- chop- loop- pitch / time shift- layer- resample

¥ïー¥¯¥Õ¥íー¤ÏÊÑ¤¨¤º¡¢ÁÇºà¤Î¶¡µë¸»¤À¤±¤òÊÑ¤¨¤ëÀß·×¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡Ú¸¢Íø¡¦¾¦ÍÑÍøÍÑ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤ÇÀ¸À®¤µ¤ì¤ë²»¤Ï¡¢¤¹¤Ù¤Æ100¡ó¸¢Íø¥¯¥ê¥¢¤Ç¤¹¡£

- ³Ø½¬¥Çー¥¿¤ÏAmadeus Code¤¬´°Á´ÊÝÍ­- ¾¦ÍÑ¡¿Èó¾¦ÍÑ¤É¤Á¤é¤âÍøÍÑ²ÄÇ½- ÇÛ¿®¡¢¥¯¥é¥Ö¥×¥ì¥¤¡¢SNS¡¢¹­¹ð¡¢¥²ー¥àÍÑÅÓ¤â²Ä

¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¥À¥¦¥ó¥íー¥É¤Ë¡ÖRights Certificate¡×¤òÉÕÍ¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚAI¥È¥é¥¹¥È¡¦¥»¥­¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¤òÁ°Äó¤È¤·¤¿³«È¯ÂÎÀ©¡Û

Amadeus Code¤Ï¡¢ÉÙ»ÎÄÌ¤¬¼çÆ³¤¹¤ë¹ñºÝ¥³¥ó¥½ー¥·¥¢¥à¡ÖFrontria¡Ê¥Õ¥í¥ó¥È¥ê¥¢¡Ë¡× ¤Ë»²²è¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Frontria

Web: https://portal.research.global.fujitsu.com/frontria/(https://portal.research.global.fujitsu.com/frontria/)

Frontria¤Ï¡¢AI¥È¥é¥¹¥È¡¢AI¥»¥­¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¢µ¶¡¦¸í¾ðÊóÂÐºö¤Ê¤É¡¢AI¤Î¼Ò²ñ¼ÂÁõ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¿®ÍêÀ­¡¦°ÂÁ´À­¤òÃ´ÊÝ¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¹ñºÝÅªÏÈÁÈ¤ß¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤³¤ÎÏÈÁÈ¤ß¤Ø¤Î»²²è¤Ï¡¢FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤¬¡¢Ã±¤Ê¤ë¥¯¥ê¥¨¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥Äー¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹¡¦Æ©ÌÀÀ­¡¦¼Ò²ñÅªÍ×ÀÁ¤òÁ°Äó¤ËÀß·×¤µ¤ì¤¿AI´ðÈ×¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¼¨¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚAmadeus Code¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

Amadeus Code¤Ï¡¢²»³Ú¡ßAI¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡Ö²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¤ªµÒÍÍ¤¬²»³Ú¤Î¤¢¤ë¥é¥¤¥Õ¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤ò»ý¤ÄÀ¤³¦¤Î¼Â¸½¤ò²ÃÂ®¤¹¤ë¡×¤³¤È¤ò¥ß¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ë·Ç¤²¡¢²»³Ú¤ò¤è¤ê¥Ñー¥½¥Ê¥ë¤«¤Ä»ýÂ³Åª¤ËÆü¾ï¤ØÁÈ¤ß¹þ¤à¡ÖMusic-Filled Lifestyle¡×¤ÎÁÏÂ¤¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à²»³Ú¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¡£

ÆÃµöµ»½Ñ¡ÖMusicTGA¡×¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¯ºî¶Ê»Ù±ç¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖAmadeus Topline¡×¤ò³«È¯¤·¡¢Æ±µ»½Ñ¤òÃæ³Ë¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦±Ñ¸ì¡¦Ãæ¹ñ¸ì¤Î3¸À¸ì¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿À¤³¦ºÇÂçµé¤Î²»³Ú¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡ÖMusicTGA-HR¡×(*1) ¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¡ÖMusicTGA-HR¡×¤ò´ðÈ×¤Ë¡¢²»³Ú¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡ÖEvoke Music¡×¤ª¤è¤ÓAI²»³ÚÀ¸À®¡ÖFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)¡×¤òÅý¹ç¤·¤¿¡¢À©ºî¡¦ÇÛ¿®¡¦ÍøÍÑ¤ò²£ÃÇ¤¹¤ë²»³ÚAI¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÖMusicTGA-HR¡×¤Ï¡¢µ¡³£²ÄÆÉÀ­¤ò½Å»ë¤·¤ÆÀß·×¤µ¤ì¤¿¥ªー¥Ç¥£¥ª¡¢¹½Â¤²½¥á¥¿¥Çー¥¿¡¢MIDI¾ðÊóÅù¤òAPI¤È¤·¤ÆÄó¶¡¤·¡¢AI¥â¥Ç¥ë³«È¯¡¢¥¢¥×¥ê¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó³«È¯¡¢²»³ÚÀ©ºî¥ïー¥¯¥Õ¥íー¤Ø¡¢Ãøºî¸¢´ÉÍý¤ÎÉéÃ´¤Ê¤¯ÁÈ¤ß¹þ¤ß²ÄÇ½¤Ê²»³Ú¥Çー¥¿¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤È¤·¤Æµ¡Ç½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¥¹¥±ー¥é¥Ö¥ë¤«¤Ä¸¢ÍøÅª¤Ë¥»ー¥Õ¤Ê²»³Ú³èÍÑ¤ò¼Â¸½¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¥³¥ó¥·¥åー¥Þー¸þ¤±Ç§ÃÎ°Ý»ý»Ù±ç¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Ö²»²ñ / OTOKAI¡×(*2) ¤Î³«È¯¡¦±¿±Ä¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢²»³Ú¤Î¼Ò²ñÅª²ÁÃÍ¤ò¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ³ÈÄ¥¤¹¤ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤â¿ä¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

*1¡¡MusicTGA-HR¡¡Web: https://www.amadeuscode.com/musictga-hr/ja(https://www.amadeuscode.com/musictga-hr/ja)

*2¡¡²»²ñ¡¡Web: https://www.otokai.jp/(https://www.otokai.jp/)

¡Ú²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡Û

¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥µ¥¤¥È¡§ https://amadeuscode.com/(https://amadeuscode.com/)

½êºßÃÏ¡§¢©107-0061 ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶èËÌÀÄ»³2-14-4-6F

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§²»³ÚÀ¸À®AI¤òÃæ³Ë¤È¤·¤¿ÀèÃ¼µ»½Ñ¤Î¸¦µæ¡¦³«È¯¤È¡¢Âçµ¬ÌÏ¼Ò²ñ¼ÂÁõ¤Ë¤è¤ë¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥àÁÏ½Ð

ÂåÉ½¼ÔÌ¾¡§°æ¾å¡¡½ã

<<ËÜ·ï¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»>>

À½ÉÊ¡¦¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é

¥«¥¹¥¿¥Þー¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó¼¼¡¡Ã´Åö¡§ËÌÀî

Mail: contact@amadeuscode.com

¼èºà¡¦¥×¥ì¥¹´ØÏ¢¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é

PR¼¼¡¡Ã´Åö¡§µÈß·

press@amadeuscode.com

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) App Released

An endless AI sample source for beatmakers - Don¡Çt search. Generate. Flip. -

¡ÚOverview¡Û

Amadeus Code Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Inoue; hereinafter ¡ÈAmadeus Code¡É) today announces the official release of FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) (FAS), an AI-powered music generation application developed by the company.

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) is not an AI that finishes tracks for you.

It is an endless, rights-cleared source of sound - built for beatmakers who want to build their own beats. Set the conditions. Hit generate. You never know what you¡Çll get - and that uncertainty is what pushes the creative process forward.

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) App

- dig before you decide -

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/fujiyama-ai-sound/id6755715274

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amadeuscode.fujiyamaaisound

¡ÚEndless sample source for beatmakers¡Û

Scrolling endlessly through sample packs, finally finding a sound -

then wondering, ¡ÈCan I actually use this?¡É At that point, you¡Çve already lost.

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) only generates sounds that are meant to be used.

- Generated on the spot- Completely original- No overlaps with anyone else- No clearance required

So instead of hesitating, you can hit pads, cut, slice, and flip immediately.

¡ÚFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) does not make songs¡Û

If you want an AI that writes full tracks for you, use something else.

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) does not hand you finished products. What it gives you are:

- tones- noise- fragments- textures- the space between sounds

Material before the cooking starts.

¡ÚWhat it generates¡Û

FUJIYAMA-1 Engine

The default engine, FUJIYAMA-1, is built specifically for beatmaking.

- No ¡Èready-to-release¡É loops- No press-play-and-drop sounds- Only raw material meant to be flipped

Sounds designed to be cut, distorted, layered, and resampled.

Not sample packs. Not live recordings.

A distinct sound identity - the sound of FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R).

¡ÚGenerate before you search¡Û

FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) is not here to replace digging. It brings the feeling of having your own crate - one that keeps growing endlessly - into modern production.

- Everything is generated on the spot- Every sound is one of a kind- No sound will ever exist again

This is not about consuming sounds.

It¡Çs about digging for sound material.

¡ÚWorking with the sounds¡Û

All sounds are designed to be used as samples.

- Drag into your DAW- Load into MPC or SP-style samplers

Use your usual workflow:

- chop- loop- pitch / time-stretch- layer- resample

Your workflow doesn¡Çt change. Only your source does.

¡ÚRights & commercial use¡Û

All sounds generated by FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) are 100% rights-cleared.

- Training data fully owned by Amadeus Code- Free for commercial and non-commercial use- Streaming, club play, social media, ads, games - all allowed

Each download includes a Rights Certificate, so you have written proof that your release is safe.

No second-guessing. No legal anxiety in the studio.

¡ÚDevelopment with AI Trust and Security as a Baseline¡Û

Amadeus Code participates in Frontria, an international consortium led by Fujitsu that focuses on AI trust, AI security, and countermeasures against misinformation.

Frontria

Web: https://en-portal.research.global.fujitsu.com/frontria/

Participation in this framework demonstrates that FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) is not merely a creative tool, but an AI infrastructure designed with governance, transparency, and societal responsibility as foundational requirements.

¡ÚAbout Amadeus Code¡Û

Amadeus Code is a music technology company dedicated to accelerating the realization of a world where everyone enjoys a music-filled lifestyle, through the fusion of music and AI. The company focuses on creating a Music-Filled Lifestyle by embedding music into everyday life in a more personal and sustainable way.

Amadeus Code developed the composition support system Amadeus Topline based on its patented technology MusicTGA, and has built MusicTGA-HR (*1), one of the world¡Çs largest music datasets supporting Japanese, English, and Chinese.

Built on MusicTGA-HR, Amadeus Code provides an integrated music AI platform that spans creation, distribution, and usage, including the music licensing platform Evoke Music and the AI music generation system FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R).

MusicTGA-HR delivers machine-readable audio, structured metadata, and MIDI data via APIs, enabling AI model development, application development, and music production workflows without the burden of copyright management. This enables scalable and rights-safe music utilization.

Amadeus Code also develops and operates OTOKAI (*2), a consumer-facing cognitive wellness platform, expanding the social value of music through technology.

*1¡¡MusicTGA-HR¡¡Web: https://www.amadeuscode.com/musictga-hr

*2¡¡OTOKAI¡¡Web: https://www.otokai.jp/

¡ÚCompany Information¡Û

Company Name: Amadeus Code, Inc.

Website: https://amadeuscode.com/

Address: 6F, 2-14-4 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0061, Japan

Business: Research and development of music generation AI and creation of large-scale, socially deployed platforms

CEO: Jun Inoue

< >

Products & Services

Customer Communication Office

Contact: Kitagawa

Mail: contact@amadeuscode.com

< >

PR Office

Contact: Yoshizawa

Mail: press@amadeuscode.com