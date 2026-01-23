³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒAmadeus Code

¡Ú³µÍ×¡Û

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒAmadeus Code¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§°æ¾å ½ã¡£°Ê²¼¡¢Amadeus Code¡Ë¤Ï¡¢ AIµ»½Ñ¤òÃæ³Ë¤Ë¿ø¤¨¤¿´ë¶È¸þ¤±¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¥Ö¥é¥ó¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¹¥¿¥¸¥ª¡ÖAURALITH¡Ê¥ªー¥é¥ê¥¹¡Ë¡× ¤òÎ©¤Á¾å¤²¤¿¤³¤È¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

AURALITH

Web: https://amadeuscode.ai/ja/auralith

AURALITH¤Ï¡¢²»³ÚÀ©ºî¤ä¥ìー¥Ù¥ë±¿±Ä¤òÌÜÅª¤È¤·¤¿ÁÈ¿¥¤Ç¤Ï¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£

´ë¶È¤ä¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤¬Í­¤¹¤ë»×ÁÛ¡¦¹ÔÆ°¸¶Íý¡¦Èþ°Õ¼±¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿Èó¸À¸ìÅª²ÁÃÍ¤ò¡¢ºÆ¸½À­¡¦³ÈÄ¥À­¡¦¸¢Íø°ÂÁ´À­¤òÈ÷¤¨¤¿¡Ö²»¤ÎÀß·×¾ðÊó¡×¤È¤·¤ÆÄêµÁ¡¦´ÉÍý¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ÎAI¥Ùー¥¹¤ÎÀ©ºî¡¦±¿ÍÑ´ðÈ×¤Ç¤¹¡£

AURALITH¤Ï¡¢²»¤ò¡ÖÀ©ºîÊª¡×¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤Î°ìÍ×ÁÇ¤È¤·¤Æ°·¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ú²»¤Ë¤Ê¤ëÁ°¤Îµ¤ÇÛ¤ò¡¢ÁÏºî¤È±¿ÍÑ¤Î´ðÈ×¤Ø¡Û

AURALITH¤È¤¤¤¦Ì¾¾Î¤Ï¡¢Aura¡Êµ¤ÇÛ¡¦¶Á¤­¡Ë¤ÈLith¡ÊÀÐ¡¦´ðÈ×¡Ë¤òÁÈ¤ß¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿Â¤¸ì¤Ç¤¹¡£¡Ö²»¤Ë¤Ê¤ëÁ°¤Îµ¤ÇÛ¡×¡Ö¥ê¥º¥à¤Ë¤Ê¤ëÁ°¤ÎÍÉ¤é¤®¡×¤òÂª¤¨¡¢¤½¤ì¤ò´ë¶È¤¬·ÑÂ³Åª¤Ë³èÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤ëÀß·×»ñ»º¤È¤·¤Æ»Ä¤¹¤È¤¤¤¦»×ÁÛ¤ò¡¢¤³¤ÎÌ¾Á°¤Ë¹þ¤á¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

AURALITH¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜÆÈ¼«¤ÎÈþ°Õ¼±¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡ÖÐÎ¤Ó¼ä¤Ó¡×¤ä¡Ö´Ö¡Ê¤Þ¡Ë¡×¤ò¡¢¸½ÂåÅª¤Ê¥ê¥º¥à¤È¥°¥ëー¥Ö¤È¤·¤ÆºÆÄêµÁ¡£¹ñÆâ³°¤Î¥¯¥ê¥¨¥¤¥¿ー¤È¤Î¥³¥é¥Ü¥ìー¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢´ë¶È¸þ¤±¤Ë¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¥¢¥»¥Ã¥È¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚÀ¸À®AI ¡ß ´ë¶È¥¢¥»¥Ã¥È¤È¤·¤Æ¤Î¥µ¥¦¥ó¥ÉÀß·×¡Û

AURALITH¤ÎÃæ³Ëµ»½Ñ¤Ï¡¢Amadeus Code¤¬³«È¯¤·¤¿²»³ÚÀ¸À®AI¡ÖFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¡ÊFAS¡Ë¡× ¤Ç¤¹¡£FAS¤Ï¡¢°ìÈÌÅª¤Ê²»³ÚÀ¸À®AI¤È¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤ê¡¢´ë¶ÈÍøÍÑ¤ª¤è¤ÓÄ¹´ü±¿ÍÑ¤òÁ°Äó¤È¤·¤¿¡¢¸¢Íø¼èÆÀ²ÄÇ½À­¤òÀß·×ÃÊ³¬¤«¤éÁÈ¤ß¹þ¤ó¤ÀAI²»³ÚÀ¸À®´ðÈ×¤È¤·¤Æ³«È¯¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

- ¸¢Íø½èÍý¤òÁ°Äó¤È¤·¤¿¥Çー¥¿Àß·×¤È³Ø½¬¥×¥í¥»¥¹- ´ë¶È¡¦¥Ö¥é¥ó¥ÉÃ±°Ì¤Ç¤Î²»¤Î°ì´ÓÀ­¤ò°Ý»ý¤¹¤ëÀ¸À®¡¦´ÉÍýÀß·×- ¾¦ÍÑÍøÍÑ¤ª¤è¤Ó¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ëÅ¸³«¤ËÂÑ¤¨¤ëÀ¸À®¡¦±¿ÍÑ¥×¥í¥»¥¹

¤³¤ì¤é¤ÎÀß·×¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢AURALITH¤òÄÌ¤¸¤ÆÀ¸À®¡¦ÄêµÁ¤µ¤ì¤ë¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¤Ï¡¢·ÀÌó¾ò·ï¤Ë´ð¤Å¤­¡¢Ãøºî¸¢¤òÌÀ³Î¤Ë¼èÆÀ²ÄÇ½¤ÊÆÈÀêÅª¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥¢¥»¥Ã¥È¤È¤·¤Æ´ÉÍý¡¦±¿ÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

À¸À®¤µ¤ì¤¿¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¤Ï¡¢´ë¶È¤¬¼«¼Ò¤Î¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É»ñ»º¤È¤·¤ÆÃæÄ¹´ü¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê³èÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤ë¤³¤È¤òÁ°Äó¤ËÀß·×¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

À¸À®AI¤Î¹âÂ®À­¤È¡¢Ãøºî¸¢¼èÆÀ¤ò²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤¹¤ë¥¨¥ó¥¿ー¥×¥é¥¤¥º¿å½à¤Î¸¢Íø¡¦´ÉÍýÀß·×¡£

¤³¤ÎÎ¾Î©¤³¤½¤¬¡¢AURALITH¤ÈÈÆÍÑÅª¤Ê²»³ÚÀ¸À®AI¤È¤ÎËÜ¼ÁÅª¤Ê°ã¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡ÚAI¥È¥é¥¹¥È¡¦¥»¥­¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¤òÁ°Äó¤È¤·¤¿³«È¯ÂÎÀ©¡Û

Amadeus Code¤Ï¡¢ÉÙ»ÎÄÌ¤¬¼çÆ³¤¹¤ë¹ñºÝ¥³¥ó¥½ー¥·¥¢¥à¡ÖFrontria¡Ê¥Õ¥í¥ó¥È¥ê¥¢¡Ë¡× ¤Ë»²²è¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Frontria

Web: https://portal.research.global.fujitsu.com/frontria/

Frontria¤Ï¡¢AI¥È¥é¥¹¥È¡¢AI¥»¥­¥å¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¢µ¶¡¦¸í¾ðÊóÂÐºö¤Ê¤É¡¢AI¤Î¼Ò²ñ¼ÂÁõ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¿®ÍêÀ­¡¦°ÂÁ´À­¤òÃ´ÊÝ¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¹ñºÝÅªÏÈÁÈ¤ß¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤³¤ÎÏÈÁÈ¤ß¤Ø¤Î»²²è¤Ï¡¢AURALITH¤ª¤è¤ÓFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)︎¤¬¡¢Ã±¤Ê¤ë¥¯¥ê¥¨¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥Äー¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¡¢¥¬¥Ð¥Ê¥ó¥¹¡¦Æ©ÌÀÀ­¡¦¼Ò²ñÅªÍ×ÀÁ¤òÁ°Äó¤ËÀß·×¤µ¤ì¤¿AI´ðÈ×¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¼¨¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÚWhat We Do¡Û

- ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¥¢¥¤¥Ç¥ó¥Æ¥£¥Æ¥£¤ÎÀß·×¡¦ÄêµÁ- ¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¥í¥´¡¿¥µ¥¦¥ó¥ÉCI¤Î³«È¯

¡ÚÆ³Æþ¡¦È¯Ãí¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

- ¿·µ¬¥Ö¥é¥ó¥ÉÎ©¤Á¾å¤²¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥µ¥¦¥ó¥ÉÀïÎ¬Àß·×- ´ûÂ¸¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¤Î²»¤ÎºÆÄêµÁ¡¦ºÆÀß·×- ¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ëÅ¸³«¡¦¥Þ¥ë¥Á¥Á¥ã¥Í¥ëÅ¸³«¤òÁ°Äó¤È¤·¤¿²»¤ÎÅý¹ç´ÉÍý

Æ³Æþ¡¦È¯Ãí¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤´ÁêÃÌ¡¢»öÎãÀâÌÀ¡¢PoC¤Î¤´Í×Ë¾¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢²¼µ­Áë¸ý¤Þ¤Ç¤ªµ¤·Ú¤Ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥«¥¹¥¿¥Þー¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó¼¼¡¡Ã´Åö¡§ËÌÀî

¥áー¥ë: contact@amadeuscode.com

¡ÚAmadeus Code¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡Û

Amadeus Code¤Ï¡¢²»³Ú¡ßAI¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡Ö²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¤ªµÒÍÍ¤¬²»³Ú¤Î¤¢¤ë¥é¥¤¥Õ¥¹¥¿¥¤¥ë¤ò»ý¤ÄÀ¤³¦¤Î¼Â¸½¤ò²ÃÂ®¤¹¤ë¡×¤³¤È¤ò¥ß¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ë·Ç¤²¡¢²»³Ú¤ò¤è¤ê¥Ñー¥½¥Ê¥ë¤«¤Ä»ýÂ³Åª¤ËÆü¾ï¤ØÁÈ¤ß¹þ¤à¡ÖMusic-Filled Lifestyle¡×¤ÎÁÏÂ¤¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à²»³Ú¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¡£

ÆÃµöµ»½Ñ¡ÖMusicTGA¡×¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¯ºî¶Ê»Ù±ç¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡ÖAmadeus Topline¡×¤ò³«È¯¤·¡¢Æ±µ»½Ñ¤òÃæ³Ë¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦±Ñ¸ì¡¦Ãæ¹ñ¸ì¤Î3¸À¸ì¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤¿À¤³¦ºÇÂçµé¤Î²»³Ú¥Çー¥¿¥»¥Ã¥È¡ÖMusicTGA-HR¡×(*1) ¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¡ÖMusicTGA-HR¡×¤ò´ðÈ×¤Ë¡¢²»³Ú¥é¥¤¥»¥ó¥¹¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡ÖEvoke Music¡×¤ª¤è¤ÓAI²»³ÚÀ¸À®¡ÖFUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R)¡×¤òÅý¹ç¤·¤¿¡¢À©ºî¡¦ÇÛ¿®¡¦ÍøÍÑ¤ò²£ÃÇ¤¹¤ë²»³ÚAI¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÖMusicTGA-HR¡×¤Ï¡¢µ¡³£²ÄÆÉÀ­¤ò½Å»ë¤·¤ÆÀß·×¤µ¤ì¤¿¥ªー¥Ç¥£¥ª¡¢¹½Â¤²½¥á¥¿¥Çー¥¿¡¢MIDI¾ðÊóÅù¤òAPI¤È¤·¤ÆÄó¶¡¤·¡¢AI¥â¥Ç¥ë³«È¯¡¢¥¢¥×¥ê¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó³«È¯¡¢²»³ÚÀ©ºî¥ïー¥¯¥Õ¥íー¤Ø¡¢Ãøºî¸¢´ÉÍý¤ÎÉéÃ´¤Ê¤¯ÁÈ¤ß¹þ¤ß²ÄÇ½¤Ê²»³Ú¥Çー¥¿¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤È¤·¤Æµ¡Ç½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¥¹¥±ー¥é¥Ö¥ë¤«¤Ä¸¢ÍøÅª¤Ë¥»ー¥Õ¤Ê²»³Ú³èÍÑ¤ò¼Â¸½¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¥³¥ó¥·¥åー¥Þー¸þ¤±Ç§ÃÎ°Ý»ý»Ù±ç¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Ö²»²ñ / OTOKAI¡×(*2) ¤Î³«È¯¡¦±¿±Ä¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢²»³Ú¤Î¼Ò²ñÅª²ÁÃÍ¤ò¥Æ¥¯¥Î¥í¥¸ー¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ³ÈÄ¥¤¹¤ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤â¿ä¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

*1¡¡MusicTGA-HR¡¡Web: https://www.amadeuscode.com/musictga-hr/ja

*2¡¡²»²ñ¡¡Web: https://www.otokai.jp/

¡Ú²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×¡Û

²ñ¼ÒÌ¾¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒAmadeus Code

¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥µ¥¤¥È¡§ https://amadeuscode.com/

½êºßÃÏ¡§¢©107-0061 ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶èËÌÀÄ»³2-14-4-6F

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§²»³ÚÀ¸À®AI¤òÃæ³Ë¤È¤·¤¿ÀèÃ¼µ»½Ñ¤Î¸¦µæ¡¦³«È¯¤È¡¢Âçµ¬ÌÏ¼Ò²ñ¼ÂÁõ¤Ë¤è¤ë¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥àÁÏ½Ð

ÂåÉ½¼ÔÌ¾¡§°æ¾å¡¡½ã

<<ËÜ·ï¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»>>

À½ÉÊ¡¦¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é

¥«¥¹¥¿¥Þー¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥±ー¥·¥ç¥ó¼¼¡¡Ã´Åö¡§ËÌÀî

Mail: contact@amadeuscode.com

¼èºà¡¦¥×¥ì¥¹´ØÏ¢¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é

PR¼¼¡¡Ã´Åö¡§µÈß·

Mail: press@amadeuscode.com

AI Sound Branding Studio ¡ÈAURALITH¡É Launches

A Sound Identity Infrastructure for Enterprises to Design and Govern Brand Sound

¡ÚOverview¡Û

Amadeus Code, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Jun Inoue; hereinafter ¡ÈAmadeus Code¡É) announces the launch of AURALITH, an AI-powered sound branding studio designed for enterprises.

AURALITH

Web: https://amadeuscode.ai/en/auralith

AURALITH is not a music production house nor a record label.

It is an AI-based creation and operational infrastructure that enables companies and brands to define and manage non-verbal values - such as philosophy, behavioral principles, and aesthetic sensibilities - as designed sound specifications with reproducibility, scalability, and rights safety.

AURALITH treats sound not as a one-off creative deliverable, but as an integral component of the brand.

¡ÚCapturing the Aura Before Sound Becomes Sound¡Û

The name AURALITH is a coined term combining Aura (presence, resonance) and Lith (stone, foundation). It represents the philosophy of capturing the subtle presence that exists before sound becomes sound, and preserving it as a design asset that companies can continuously leverage.

AURALITH reinterprets uniquely Japanese aesthetics - such as ¡Èwabi-sabi¡É and ¡Èma¡É (the space between) - into contemporary rhythm and groove. Through collaborations with creators around the world, AURALITH provides enterprises with carefully designed sound assets grounded in cultural depth and modern expression.

¡ÚGenerative AI for Sound as an Enterprise Asset¡Û

At the core of AURALITH is FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) (FAS), a music generation AI developed by Amadeus Code. Unlike general-purpose music generation tools, FAS is designed from the ground up as an enterprise-grade AI music generation infrastructure, with copyright ownership explicitly considered at the architectural level.

Key characteristics include:

- Data design and training processes built on rights-clear foundations- Generation and management architecture that maintains sound consistency at the brand level- Generation and operational workflows suitable for commercial use and global deployment

Through this design, sounds generated and defined via AURALITH can, based on contractual terms, be managed and operated as exclusive brand assets with clearly obtainable copyright ownership. All generated sounds are designed to be used by enterprises as long-term brand assets.



The combination of generative AI speed and enterprise-grade rights and governance design that enables copyright ownership is what fundamentally differentiates AURALITH from generic music generation AI solutions.

¡ÚDevelopment with AI Trust and Security as a Baseline¡Û

Amadeus Code participates in Frontria, an international consortium led by Fujitsu that focuses on AI trust, AI security, and countermeasures against misinformation.

Frontria

Web: https://en-portal.research.global.fujitsu.com/frontria/(https://en-portal.research.global.fujitsu.com/frontria/)

Participation in this framework demonstrates that AURALITH and FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R) are not merely creative tools, but AI infrastructures designed with governance, transparency, and societal responsibility as foundational requirements.

¡ÚWhat We Do¡Û

- Design and definition of brand sound identity- Development of sound logos and sound CI systems

¡ÚEngagement & Commissioning¡Û

- Sound strategy design for new brand launches- Redefinition and redesign of sound for existing brands- Integrated sound management for global and multi-channel brand deployments

For inquiries regarding engagement, case studies, or proof-of-concept projects, please contact:

Customer Communication Office

Contact: Kitagawa

Mail: contact@amadeuscode.com

¡ÚAbout Amadeus Code¡Û

Amadeus Code is a music technology company dedicated to accelerating the realization of a world where everyone enjoys a music-filled lifestyle, through the fusion of music and AI. The company focuses on creating a Music-Filled Lifestyle by embedding music into everyday life in a more personal and sustainable way.

Amadeus Code developed the composition support system Amadeus Topline based on its patented technology MusicTGA, and has built MusicTGA-HR (*1), one of the world¡Çs largest music datasets supporting Japanese, English, and Chinese.

Built on MusicTGA-HR, Amadeus Code provides an integrated music AI platform that spans creation, distribution, and usage, including the music licensing platform Evoke Music and the AI music generation system FUJIYAMA AI SOUND(R).

MusicTGA-HR delivers machine-readable audio, structured metadata, and MIDI data via APIs, enabling AI model development, application development, and music production workflows without the burden of copyright management. This enables scalable and rights-safe music utilization.

Amadeus Code also develops and operates OTOKAI (*2), a consumer-facing cognitive wellness platform, expanding the social value of music through technology.

*1¡¡MusicTGA-HR¡¡Web: https://www.amadeuscode.com/musictga-hr/

*2¡¡OTOKAI¡¡Web: https://www.otokai.jp/

¡ÚCompany Information¡Û

Company Name: Amadeus Code, Inc.

Website: https://amadeuscode.com/

Address: 6F, 2-14-4 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0061, Japan

Business: Research and development of music generation AI and creation of large-scale, socially deployed platforms

CEO: Jun Inoue

< >

Products & Services

Customer Communication Office

Contact: Kitagawa

Mail: contact@amadeuscode.com

< >

PR Office

Contact: Yoshizawa

Mail: press@amadeuscode.com