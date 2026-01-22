ZVC共催、日韓AIスタートアップが東京に集結

Z Venture Capital株式会社

The English version follows the Japanese text.

（日本語）

― 「日韓AIスタートアップ・ミートアップデー」開催



Z Venture Capital（以下、ZVC）は、1月20日、東京・Tokyo Innovation Base（TiB）にて「日韓AIスタートアップ・ミートアップデー」を共催しました。本イベントには、日韓のスタートアップやメディアなど約80名が参加し、国境を越えたAI・スタートアップ連携への関心の高さがうかがえる一日となりました。



共催：生成AIスタートアップ協会（韓国）/ 韓国中小ベンチャー企業振興公団 東京事務所（KOSME TOKYO）



イベントを取材した各メディアの記事も、あわせてご覧ください。

- NHK WORLD(https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20260120_B5/)- MTN(https://news.mtn.co.kr/news-detail/2026012011284323454)- 毎日経済新聞(https://www.mk.co.kr/jp/it/11936496)



このイベントは、日韓の生成AIスタートアップが一堂に会し、両国でのAIトランスフォーメーション（AX）の推進に向けて、スタートアップの相互理解や具体的な協力について意見を交わすために開催されました。

冒頭に、ZVCのIn Joon Hwang 代表が登壇しました。

この中で、日本が持つ豊富な産業ドメインデータやB2Bインフラと、韓国スタートアップのスピード感ある実行力・サービス企画力が組み合わさることで、グローバルに通用するバーティカルAIが生まれる可能性を示しました。



また、ZVCとしても、投資にとどまらず、日韓を横断する事業共創や市場を支援するハブとしての役割を果たしていく姿勢を示しました。

（登壇するIn Joon Hwang）



また、キーノートセッションには、ZVCのパートナーを務める湯田 将紀が登壇しました。

日本のAI市場では、AIスタートアップへの資金集中と大型資金調達の加速、PoCから業務ワークフローへの実装フェーズへの移行、さらにはテキスト中心から画像・音声・物理世界へと広がるマルチモーダル化が進んでいると説明しました。

また、AI活用は人が指示する「コンパイロット型」から、業務をエンドツーエンドで担う「エージェンティックAI」へと大きく転換していると述べました。

さらに、検索結果やLINEにおけるAI機能の実装、ZVCが出資する各社の急成長と大型資金調達事例を紹介し、日本市場のポテンシャルがグローバルに評価されていることを示しました。

あわせて、フィジカルAIやロボティクス領域にも注目が集まっており、政府による集中投資などを背景に、日本のAIスタートアップにはさらなる成長機会があると語りました。

（登壇する湯田 将紀）



スタートアップセッションには、日韓双方から合計で8社のAIスタートアップが登壇しました。



このうち、ZVCの出資先から、Wrtn Technologies(https://wrtn.io/jp/)、QueryPie AI(https://www.querypie.com/ja)、Dwilar(https://dwilar.tech/)が参加。それぞれのプロダクトや市場での取り組みを紹介しました。



Wrtn Technologiesは生成AIサービスの展開と日本市場への取り組み、QueryPie AIはエンタープライズ向けAIプラットフォームとしての実装事例、Dwilarは外国人向け信用評価・金融支援という切り口から、日本社会が抱える課題へのアプローチを提示しました。



そのほかの登壇企業も含め、各社が単なるプロダクト紹介にとどまらず、日韓の協業によって生まれる可能性についても語りました。



ZVCでは今後も、投資にとどまらず、アジアとグローバルをつなぐハブとして、事業共創やクロスボーダーでの成長支援を通じて、スタートアップの挑戦を後押ししていきます。



ZVCの連絡先はこちら

zvc-info@zvc.vc

（EN）

“Japan-Korea AI Startup Meetup Day”



Z Venture Capital (ZVC) co-hosted the Japan-Korea AI Startup Meetup Day on January 20 at Tokyo Innovation Base (TiB) in Tokyo. The event brought together approximately 80 participants, including AI startups and media representatives from Japan and South Korea, reflecting strong momentum and growing interest in cross-border collaboration within the AI and startup ecosystem.



Co-hosts: Generative AI Startup Association (Korea) / Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, Tokyo Office (KOSME TOKYO)



Please find related media coverage below.

・NHK WORLD(https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20260120_B5/)

・MTN(https://news.mtn.co.kr/news-detail/2026012011284323454)

・Maeil Business Newspaper(https://www.mk.co.kr/jp/it/11936496)



This event brought together generative AI startups from Japan and South Korea to foster mutual understanding and facilitate the exchange of ideas around concrete collaboration, with the shared goal of advancing AX (AI Transformation) across both countries.

The event opened with remarks from In-Joon Hwang, CEO of Z Venture Capital.

In his address, Hwang highlighted the strong potential for globally competitive vertical AI solutions to emerge from the combination of Japan’s deep industrial domain data and robust B2B infrastructure with the speed, execution capability, and service design strengths of Korean startups.



He also emphasized ZVC’s commitment to going beyond capital investment, positioning itself as a cross-border hub that actively supports business collaboration and market access between Japan and Korea.

The keynote session was delivered by Masaki Yuda, Partner at Z Venture Capital.

Yuda outlined several major shifts shaping Japan’s AI market, including increasing capital concentration and larger funding rounds for AI startups, a move beyond proof-of-concept toward deep integration within real business workflows, and the rapid expansion of AI from text-based applications to multimodal use cases spanning images, audio, and the physical world.

He also highlighted a fundamental transition in how AI is being deployed-from “copilot-style” systems that operate under human instruction to agentic AI capable of executing tasks end-to-end, marking a significant paradigm shift in enterprise AI adoption.

Drawing on concrete examples such as the integration of AI features into search and LINE messaging, as well as the rapid growth and major funding rounds of ZVC-backed companies, Yuda demonstrated how the potential of the Japanese AI market is increasingly being recognized on a global stage.

He further noted that physical AI and robotics are gaining strong momentum, supported by government-led strategic investments, creating additional growth opportunities for Japanese AI startups.

The startup session featured eight AI startups from Japan and South Korea.



Among them were ZVC portfolio companies, Wrtn Technologies(https://wrtn.io/jp/)、QueryPie AI(https://www.querypie.com/ja)、Dwilar(https://dwilar.tech/), each presenting their products and market initiatives.



Wrtn Technologies shared its approach to building generative AI services and discussed its expansion into the Japanese market. QueryPie AI introduced enterprise AI platform use cases with a strong emphasis on real-world implementation and deployment. Dwilar presented its AI-driven credit evaluation and financial support services for foreign residents, highlighting how technology can address structural social challenges in Japan.



Other participating startups also went beyond product introductions, engaging in discussions around the new possibilities unlocked through deeper Japan-Korea collaboration.



ZVC will continue to go beyond capital investment, positioning itself as a hub that connects Asia with the global market. By actively enabling business collaboration and supporting cross-border growth, ZVC remains committed to backing the ambitions and addressing the challenges of startups across both Japan and South Korea.



Contact ZVC

zvc-info@zvc.vc