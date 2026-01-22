東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO: 細井栄治、以下 TOYO）の独自技術である尿素合成および造粒ライセンスが、ナイジェリア連邦共和国の化学肥料製造会社であるBUA Chemicals Limited(ブア社)が計画する世界最大規模(日産 4,000トン × 2系列)の尿素プラントに採用されました。

本プロジェクトは現在FEED(基本設計)段階にあり、将来的なライセンス供与を前提として、TOYOは尿素合成および造粒ライセンサーとしてProcess Design Package(PDP)*¹を提供します。

人口増加に伴う食糧増産に向けて、肥料の需要は今後も拡大することが予想され、アフリカを含む世界各地で多くの肥料プラント建設が計画されています。TOYOはこれまでに全世界で110件以上の自社尿素技術の供与およびプラント建設実績があり、特にアフリカでは、日産4,000トン規模の尿素肥料プラントにおいて、TOYOの尿素ライセンスが4件のプロジェクトで採用されています。こうした実績が評価され、今回のライセンス採用に至りました。本プロジェクトではTOYOの尿素合成技術ACES21(TM)*²と大粒尿素造粒技術*³を適用し、低コストでのプラント建設、運転条件の最適化を実現します。

TOYOは、尿素技術のライセンサーとして培ってきた技術力を通して、ナイジェリアの食糧供給安定化に貢献していくとともに、今後もアフリカおよび世界各国のニーズに応えていきます。

プロジェクト概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/216_1_5f7f452db6097e3a5688feb715800243.jpg?v=202601220121 ]

*¹ Process Design Package (PDP)

プロセスフロー図、P&ID（配管計装図）、機器データシートなどのプラント建設の基本となるドキュメントをパッケージ化したもの。

*² ACES21(TM)(エーセス21) TOYOの省エネルギー型尿素合成技術ACES21(TM)について(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/energy/)

*³ 大粒尿素造粒技術 エネルギー消費と設備費を削減する噴流流動層式造粒による大粒尿素製造技術について(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/urea_granulation/)

TOYO’s Proprietary Urea Synthesis and Granulation Technology Adopted for World’s Largest Urea Plant Project in Nigeria

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, “TOYO”) is pleased to announce that its proprietary urea synthesis and granulation license has been selected for the world’s largest urea plant planned by BUA Chemicals Limited (“BUA”), a chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Nigeria. The plant will consist of two production lines, each with a capacity of 4,000 tons per day.

The project is currently in the FEED (Front End Engineering Design) stage. With a view to future license provision, TOYO will serve as the licensor for urea synthesis and granulation, delivering the Process Design Package (PDP)*.

TOYO has delivered its proprietary urea technology to more than 110 plants worldwide. In Africa, the same world-scale capacity of 4,000 tons per day has already been adopted for four major projects, demonstrating TOYO’s proven track record in the region. These proven achievements led to the adoption of TOYO’s license for this new project.

With global population growth driving increased food production, fertilizer demand is expected to continue rising, and numerous fertilizer plant projects are currently planned worldwide. As a leading licensor of urea technology, TOYO remains committed to contributing to Nigeria’s food supply stability by leveraging its urea technology and engineering expertise to meet growing agricultural needs across Africa and beyond.



Project Overview

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/216_2_46a42bd66be3d02da02ddad03a190abb.jpg?v=202601220121 ]

*¹ Process Design Package (PDP)

A comprehensive engineering documentation set, including process flow diagrams, piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&ID), equipment data sheets etc, which serves as the technical foundation for plant construction.



=== Please refer to the link below ===

・TOYO’sACES21(TM) Urea Synthesis technology(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/solution/energy/)

・TOYO’s Urea Granulation technology(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/solution/urea_granulation/)