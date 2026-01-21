ゴルフアパレルブランドMARK & LONAが2026 SPRING / SUMMER 『CODE』COLLECTIONを発表！

株式会社キューブ

株式会社キューブ(本社：東京都港区)が展開するゴルフアパレルブランド「MARK & LONA(マーク & ロナ)」が2026春夏 『CODE』COLLECTIONを発表。



2026年2月21日(水)より公式オンラインストアと直営店舗にて販売開始いたします。



ミニマルかつモードな美意識を基盤に、機能性とデザイン性を高次元で融合。精密なカッティングと上質な素材に、グラフィカルな要素や立体感あるディテールを加えることで、シャープで洗練されたスタイルを構築します。男性のストイックでモダンなゴルフスタイルを際立たせつつ、女性にもフィットするしなやかなスポーティーエレガンスを備えた、新生“CODE”が誕生しました。

詳しくは、店頭または公式オンラインストア(https://www.markandlona.com/collections/26ss-code)までお問い合わせください。

※商品のお取り扱い開始日は、店舗によって異なる場合がございます。

詳細は、こちら(https://brand.markandlona.com/26s_code/)

LOOKBOOKは、こちら(https://brand.markandlona.com/lookbook/26ss_code/)

[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAaMzaaOD4I ]

2026 SPRING / SUMMER 『CODE』COLLECTION SEASON14

CODE Collection - Evolving Toward Spring/Summer 2026

The “CODE” collection, built around the concept of “EFFICIENT,” is set to evolve further for the Spring/Summer 2026 season. Rooted in a cultivated sense of minimal and modern aesthetics, the lineup elevates both functionality and design to a new dimension.

With precision cutting and carefully selected materials, the collection delivers a sharp, sophisticated style while ensuring comfort across various settings. By incorporating graphical elements and three-dimensional detailing, the renewed CODE embodies a contemporary sports luxury that balances strength with fluidity.

Designed with versatility in mind-from active play to urban wear-it highlights a stoic and modern style for men. At the same time, it evolves into a refined collection that also embraces sporty elegance for women, offering a graceful presence with a functional edge.

＜販売店舗一覧＞

◼︎MARK & LONA 青山店

〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山5丁目11-9 レキシントン青山ビル1階

TEL：03-6805-1551

◼︎MARK & LONA 表参道ヒルズ店

〒150-0001 東京都渋谷区神宮前 4-12-10 表参道ヒルズ B3F

TEL：03-5771-0967

◼︎MARK & LONA GINZA SIX店

〒104-0064 東京都中央区銀座6丁目10-1 GINZA SIX 5F

TEL：03-6263-8840

◼︎MARK & LONA 松坂屋名古屋店

〒460-8430 愛知県名古屋市中区栄3-16-1 松坂屋名古屋 北館 4F

TEL：050-5785-4585

◼︎MARK & LONA 大丸心斎橋店

〒542-8501 大阪市中央区心斎橋筋一丁目7番1号 本館 6F 第31区

TEL：06-6484-7142

◼︎MARK & LONA 阪急うめだ本店

〒530-8350 大阪府大阪市北区角田町8-7 阪急うめだ本店8F

TEL：06-6313-0938

◼︎MARK & LONA 岩田屋本店

〒810-8680 福岡県福岡市中央区天神2丁目5－35 岩田屋本館6F

TEL：092-406-5380

◼︎MARK & LONA 大丸札幌店

〒060-0005 札幌市中央区北5条西4丁目7番地 大丸札幌店 5F

TEL：011-206-4950

◼︎MARK & LONA 横浜高島屋店 ポップアップストア

〒220-8601神奈川県横浜市西区南幸１丁目6-31 横浜高島屋店5階3201区画

TEL:045-620-0785

◼︎MARK & LONA 大丸東京店 ポップアップストア

〒100-6701 東京都千代田区丸の内1-9-1 11F ゴルフウェア・用品売り場

TEL:050-1782-9383

◼︎MARK & LONA 公式オンラインストア(https://www.markandlona.com/c/top)