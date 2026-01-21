【青森 HOTEL Jogakura】2026 八甲田山を知り尽くした専属ガイドが、1組のためだけにルートを描く完全プライベート・バックカントリーツアー

■八甲田山バックカントリースキープライベートツアーとは？

What is the Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Private Ski Tour?

株式会社城ヶ倉観光

八甲田山バックカントリープライベートツアーは、青森県・八甲田山を舞台に、1組限定で行う特別な雪山体験です。

深いパウダースノーと手つかずの雪景色が広がる八甲田山で、山を知り尽くした専属ガイドが、当日の天候や積雪状況、参加者のレベルに応じて最適なルートを設計します。

誰のトラックもない斜面や、静寂に包まれた樹林帯を自分たちのペースで滑り、冬の大自然と深く向き合うひとときは、記憶に残る唯一無二の体験となるでしょう。

The Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Private Tour is an exclusive winter experience held in the Hakkoda Mountains of Aomori Prefecture, Japan, limited to one group per tour.

Surrounded by deep powder snow and untouched alpine scenery, participants are guided by a seasoned professional who knows the mountains intimately. Routes are carefully customized based on weather conditions, snow quality, and the skill level of each participant.

Gliding through pristine slopes without a single track and silent forest terrain at your own pace, this private tour offers a rare opportunity to connect deeply with the winter wilderness-an experience that will remain etched in your memory.

■八甲田山バックカントリースキーツアーの魅力とは？

What are the attractions of the Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Ski Tour?

1. 素晴らしい自然景観 Stunning Natural Scenery

八甲田山は、豊かな自然美と深いパウダースノーで有名です。手つかずの自然が広がる中で、雄大な雪景色を楽しむことができます。

The Hakkoda Mountains are famous for their rich natural beauty and deep powder snow. You can enjoy the majestic snowy landscape amidst untouched nature.

2. 経験豊富なガイドのサポート Support from Experienced Guides

ツアーは、経験豊富なプロフェッショナルのガイドが同行し、安全かつ楽しい冒険を提供します。ガイドの知識と経験により、安心してツアーに参加することができます。

The tour is accompanied by experienced professional guides who provide a safe and enjoyable adventure. Their knowledge and experience ensure you can participate in the tour with confidence.

3. 静かな冬の自然 Quiet Winter Nature

八甲田山のバックカントリーエリアは、静かで手つかずの冬の自然に包まれています。日常の喧騒を離れ、静寂と美しい自然の中でリフレッシュできます。

The backcountry area of the Hakkoda Mountains is enveloped in quiet and untouched winter nature. You can escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and refresh yourself in the serene and beautiful natural surroundings.

4. 忘れられない体験 Unforgettable Experience

スリリングで冒険心をくすぐるバックカントリーツアーは、一生の思い出になること間違いなしです。壮大な景色とエキサイティングなアクティビティが、忘れられない体験を提供します。

The thrilling and adventurous backcountry tour is sure to create lifelong memories. The breathtaking scenery and exciting activities offer an unforgettable experience.

■バックカントリーのリスクとは？

What are the risks of backcountry adventures?

バックカントリーの冒険には、雪崩や天候の急変、遭難、冷え込みや低体温症、怪我などのリスクが伴いますが、これらのリスクを理解し、十分な準備と知識を持ってバックカントリーに臨むことが大切です。経験豊富なガイドと一緒にツアーに参加することで、安全に楽しむことができ、安全対策をしっかりと行い、自然の美しさを満喫しましょう。

Backcountry adventures come with risks such as avalanches, sudden weather changes, getting lost, cold and hypothermia, and injuries, but understanding these risks and undertaking these adventures with adequate preparation and knowledge, and participating in tours with experienced guides, ensure safety and allows you to fully enjoy the beauty of nature with proper safety measures in place.

八甲田専属30年以上のベテランガイド

八甲田山に30年以上向き合ってきた専属ガイドが、天候・風・雪質を的確に読み取り、

その日、その瞬間に最適なルートを1組のためだけに判断・案内します。

安全性を最優先にしながら、八甲田の魅力を最大限に引き出す特別な滑走体験を提供します。

A dedicated guide with more than 30 years of experience in the Hakkoda Mountains carefully assesses weather conditions, wind, and snow quality to determine the safest and most rewarding routes.

For each private tour, routes are selected exclusively for the group, ensuring both the highest level of safety and an exceptional backcountry experience that brings out the true character of Hakkoda.

『スキーガイド隊長・寺嶋より お客様へ』

八甲田山バックカントリープライベートツアーは、これまでに味わったことのない深い没入感と、自然と真正面から向き合う特別な時間をお届けします。

八甲田山は、深いパウダースノーと手つかずの自然美に恵まれ、その日、その瞬間ごとに表情を変える、非常に奥深い山です。

誰のトラックも入っていない新雪に最初の一歩を刻む瞬間の高揚感、滑走後に振り返り、自分たちだけのトレースが雪面に残る景色は、実際に体験してこそ感じられるものです。

パウダースノーの上を滑る浮遊感、樹林帯に響く風や雪の音だけに包まれる静寂は、八甲田ならではの魅力と言えるでしょう。

本ツアーでは、八甲田山に30年以上向き合ってきた専属ガイドが、天候や雪質、風、積雪状況を見極めながら、1組のためだけに最適なルートを判断します。

安全を最優先にしつつ、その日もっとも八甲田らしい瞬間へご案内することを大切にしています。

毎回同じ一日はなく、自然と対話しながら滑る時間こそが、バックカントリーの本質です。

静かで手つかずの冬の自然に身を委ね、自分自身を解き放つひとときを、ぜひ八甲田で体験してください。

皆さまと雪山でお会いできる日を、心より楽しみにしております。

The Hakkoda Mountains Backcountry Private Tour offers a rare opportunity to experience a deep sense of immersion in nature-an encounter unlike any other.

Blessed with deep powder snow and untouched natural beauty, the Hakkoda Mountains reveal a different character each day, making them a truly profound and ever-changing environment.

The exhilaration of carving the very first tracks into untouched snow, then looking back to see only your own lines etched across the slope, is something that can only be understood through experience.

Gliding over powder snow creates a sensation of weightlessness, while the silence of the forest-broken only by the wind and the sound of snow-allows you to feel fully connected to the mountain.

With over 30 years of dedicated experience in the Hakkoda Mountains, I carefully assess weather conditions, snow quality, wind, and terrain to select the optimal route exclusively for your private group.

Safety is always our highest priority, and every decision is made to guide you toward the most authentic and rewarding moment the mountain has to offer that day.

No two days in the backcountry are ever the same. The joy lies in reading the mountain and engaging in a quiet dialogue with nature as you move through it.

We invite you to entrust yourself to the winter wilderness of Hakkoda and experience a truly unforgettable journey.

I look forward to welcoming you on the mountain.

八甲田山岳スキー安全対策協議会が

【Mt.八甲田ローカルルール】を制定

八甲田山岳スキー安全対策協議会により制定されております。ルールでは、警察から同協議会に遭難・捜索救助の要請があった場合、救助に関わる費用を遭難者に請求する。スキー、スノーボード、登山にかかわらず管理区域外、閉鎖中のコース、営業時間外での捜索・救助活動が対象で、捜索に当たった人員の日当1人当たり3万円、ロープウエー時間外運行費1回5万円、リフト時間外運行費1回1万円など。The Hakkoda Mountain Ski Safety Council has established the "Mt. Hakkoda Local Rules."

【HOTEL Jogakura バックカントリースキープライベートツアー参加費用】

開催期間：冬期中

参加費用： 1日 1組限定80,000円込（1名～8名様）、保険料 500円（3泊4日）

申込方法： ツアーにご参加の方はホテル内ツアー受付所にて（前日の18:30まで）

その他：バックカントリースキーに関する機材レンタル費

注意事項：

1、バックカントリーの経験が複数回以上あること。

2、日にちによってはすでに予約済みの場合がございます。

3、予約後ガイドより問い合わせをいたしますので、連絡がとれるメールアドレスまたは携帯番号をお知らせください。ガイドの希望日、参加人数、滑走道具をお聞きします。

参加者全員にビーコン無料レンタル

ビーコンとは？万が一、雪崩や遭難に遭った際、自分の位置情報を伝えるために用いられます。また、自分だけでなく、仲間の方が雪崩や遭難に遭った際にも役立ちます。雪山で命を守るためにも、ビーコンはツアー参加者全員で持っておきましょう。

バックカントリースキーレンタル

雪深い八甲田山でツアーに適切なスキーをツアーガイドがセッティングしレンタル。SALOMON 社製スキーセットがレンタルできる、サロモンレンタル(SALOMON RENTAL) コーナー併設。

バックカントリーツアーに便利な施設

ホテル館内に「スキー靴乾燥室」、「スキーヤー専用ロッカールーム」をご用意しておりますので、お気軽にご利用ください。

天候が悪い場合は、館内にてボルダリングやフィットネスコーナーをご利用いただけます。

Free Beacon Rental for All Participants

Beacons are provided free of charge to all participants. They are used to transmit your location in the event of an avalanche or getting lost. They are also invaluable if a companion is caught in an avalanche or gets lost. To ensure everyone's safety in the snowy mountains, all tour participants should carry a beacon.

We also offer convenient facilities, including ski rentals.

バックカントリーツアーの後には至福の温泉で極上のひととき

■バイブラバス

気泡浴により血流の改善、美肌、シェイプアップなどの効果が期待されます。温熱効果と、気泡によるマッサージ効果、気泡がはじける時に生じる超音波などが相乗的に作用するとされます。副交感神経が優位となり、高いリラックス効果によって疲労回復を促進します。

■ジェットバス

ジェット噴流のマッサージ効果により、筋肉の凝りがほぐれます。また、温泉との相乗効果により身体全体の血流アップの効果も期待できます。お好みの場所にジェットを当ててご利用ください。

スキー・スノーボード・登山などのアフターケアにもおすすめです。

Enjoy Blissful Moments in the Hot Springs After Your Backcountry Tour

Vibra Bath Expect improved blood circulation, enhanced skin beauty, and body toning effects from the bubble bath. The combined effects of heat, bubble massage, and ultrasound produced when bubbles burst work synergistically. This leads to a dominant parasympathetic nervous system, promoting high relaxation and aiding in fatigue recovery.

Jet Bath The massage effect of the jet streams helps to relieve muscle tension. Additionally, the combined effect with the hot spring can improve overall blood circulation. You can direct the jets to your preferred spots. It’s highly recommended for aftercare following skiing, snowboarding, or hiking.

施設情報

【企業名】 株式会社城ヶ倉観光

【ホテル名】 HOTEL Jogakura

【公式HP】 https://www.jogakura.com/

【所在地】 〒030‐0111 青森県青森市荒川字南荒川八甲田山中

【電 話】 017‐738-0658

【客室数】 31室 チェックイン14：00/チェックアウト10：00

【アクセス】 青森駅より車で約60分

JRバスみずうみ号 城ヶ倉温泉停留所前