ゲームエンジン市場予測:2032年までに116.9億ドル VRとARイノベーションによって牽引
The global game engine market is on a significant growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 11.69 billion in revenue by 2032, up from USD 2.8 billion in 2023. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The growing popularity of online gaming and eSports is a major driver of this expansion. Beyond gaming, game engines are increasingly being used for non-gaming applications, such as virtual reality (VR) training simulations, architectural visualization, and immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences. VR creates fully interactive environments, while AR overlays digital information onto the physical world. Both technologies require advanced game engines for real-time rendering, realistic physics, and dynamic content creation. Developers are seeking engines with VR and AR capabilities to meet the increasing demand for next-generation interactive content.
Another key factor contributing to market growth is the demand for cross-platform development. Gamers expect seamless experiences across mobile devices, consoles, and PCs. Game engines that can maintain a single code base for multiple platforms are highly valued for their efficiency and scalability. This capability not only broadens the potential user base, but also streamlines the development process, enabling shorter release cycles and reduced operational costs. Cloud-based game engines are further transforming the development process by enabling distributed teams to collaborate in real time, access shared resources, and instantly test updates, increasing productivity and accelerating project schedules.
However, challenges remain. Developing advanced game engines requires significant investment and highly skilled developers skilled in graphics programming, physics simulation, and cross-platform optimization. A shortage of these talent leads to delays and increased costs, and optimizing engines to support diverse hardware configurations remains a complex challenge. Despite these obstacles, the drive toward more immersive digital experiences continues to drive innovation and adoption in the market.
Segmentation Analysis:
The game engine market can be analyzed across multiple segments, including component, type, genre, and platform. By component, the solutions segment will account for the largest share of 71.5% by 2023, driven by the rising popularity of competitive multiuser gaming and e-sports tournaments. Solutions such as Unity, Unreal Engine, and CryEngine provide developers with the tools to create premium gaming experiences on mobile, PC, and console platforms. Meanwhile, the services segment is projected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%, driven by developers' reliance on technical support, consulting, training, and custom development services to implement and maintain advanced game engines.
