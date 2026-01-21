フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査　2025年12月は1,498件-「glass door」が1,182件で全体の77％を占める

株式会社MOCHI

デジタルマーケティング企業の株式会社MOCHI(以下、当社）は、フィリピンにおけるカジノ関連求人数の最新調査（2025年12月時点）をまとめましたので、結果を発表いたします。

■2025年12月のフィリピンの「カジノ」に関する求人数は1,498件

※フィリピンの「カジノ」に関する2025年12月の求人数

出典元：December 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for “Casinos” in the Philippines Released - 1,182 glass door

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202512/

2025年12月末日時点で、「カジノ」や「iGaming」に関する求人数は1,498件となりました。

主要4サイト別の掲載数としては、「jobstreet」が120件、「Indeed」が106件、「glass door」が1,182件、「jooble」が91件となり、複数の求人サイトで1,498件の求人募集となりました。

■2025年12月の最新「カジノ」「iGaming」関連の登録求人案件数と動向

求人内容を見てみると、BET88やプレイタイムのオンラインカジノ運営アシスタントマネージャーやカジノ規制コンプライアンス スーパーバイザーなど運営に関わる職種の募集が行われています。

こうした動向について引き続き定点観測してまいります。

■フィリピンカジノ求人情報の調査背景

フィリピンは米国ラスベガスやマカオ、シンガポールと並び市場規模で世界でも上位に入るカジノ大国です。フィリピン政府管轄下で、急速に市場拡大しており店舗開発も進んでいます。そんなフィリピン国内でのカジノ産業における求人を調査し、定点観測いたします。カジノ・IR関連の求人案件数調査については今後も毎月実施・公表し、最新情報の発信が企業や団体の採用活動の一助となるよう努めて参ります。

------------------------------------------

【調査概要】

調査期間：2025年12月1日～2025年12月31日

調査対象サイト：jobstreet、Indeed、jooble

調査方法：調査期間内に上記対象サイトにアクセスしKW検索による調査

調査協力： DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

出典元：December 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for “Casinos” in the Philippines Released - 1,182 glass door

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202512/

------------------------------------------

＜過去の調査リリース＞

・フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査 2025年11月は1,478件-「glass door」が1,146件で全体の77％を占める-(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000033.000050292.html)

・フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査 2025年10月は603件-「jobstreet」が549件で全体の70％を占める-(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000026.000050292.html)

・フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査 2025年9月は726件に(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000025.000050292.html)

・フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査 2025年7月は700件台に(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000020.000050292.html)

・フィリピン「カジノ」に関する求人数の最新調査 2025年6月は900件台に(https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000019.000050292.html)

(English below)

(MOCHI), a digital marketing company, is pleased to announce the results of its latest survey on the number of casino-related jobs in the Philippines (as of December 2025).

In December 2025, there were approximately 1,498 jobs related to casinos in the Philippines.



*Number of jobs related to “Casinos” in the Philippines in December 2025.

Source : December 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for “Casinos” in the Philippines Released - 1,182 glass door

https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202512/

As of the end of December 31, 2025, the number of job openings for “Casinos” and "iGaming" totaled 1,498.

As for the number of job postings by the four major websites, “jobstreet” had 120, ‘Indeed’ had 105,“glass door” had 1,182, and “jooble” had 91, indicating that several job sites have job openings that maintain a trend of 1,498.

■The latest “Casino” and "iGaming" related registered job openings and trends for December 2025

Looking at the job listings, Online Casino Operation Assistant Manager,casino regulatory compliance supervisor.

We will continue to monitor these developments closely.

■Background of the survey on casino jobs in the Philippines

The Philippines is one of the world's leading casino countries in terms of market size along with Las Vegas, Macau, and Singapore in the United States. Under the jurisdiction of the Philippine government, the market is rapidly expanding and the development of casinos is progressing. We have conducted a survey of job openings in the casino industry in the Philippines, and will continue to monitor the industry on a regular basis. We will continue to conduct and publish a monthly survey on the number of casino- and IR-related job openings in the future, and will strive to help companies and organizations in their recruitment activities by providing the latest information.



------------------------------------------

[Survey Summary]

Survey period: December 1, 2025 - December 31, 2025

Target sites: jobstreet, Indeed,glass door, jooble

Survey method: Access the above target sites during the survey period Survey method: KW search by accessing the above sites during the survey period

Survey supported by: DATA-DRIVEN CORPORATION

Source: December 2025 - Latest Survey of Job Openings for "Casinos " in the Philippines Released - 1,498Jobs Posted

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/job202512/

Check Casino Plus Promo Code Today 2025 Philippines - Legit PAGCOR Casino Review with FAQ, Scam Guide and App Info

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/casinoplus-review/

Playtime PH Review 2025: Legit Casino, Formerly Playzone, App and Scam in the Philippines

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/playtimeph-casino-review/

BET88.ph Official Site Review｜Is BET88 Legit? PAGCOR License, App Download & How to Register

URL:https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/bet88-review/

OKBET Review Philippines - Legit App, Latest Bonus Info, How to Avoid Scams

URL:https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/okbet-review/

Is BingoPlus Legit in the Philippines? PAGCOR Casino Review 2025 with App, Bonus, Scam and GCash Info

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/bingoplus-review/

Winzir Online Casino App Review in the Philippines: Registration and Bonuses Explained

URL：https://pagcor-onlinecasino.ph/winzir-grandopening/

------------------------------------------





【株式会社MOCHI 会社概要】

商号：株式会社MOCHI

代表者：代表取締役社長 染谷祐吏

所在地：東京都新宿区四谷三栄町2-14

URL：https://www.mochi-inc.jp/

事業内容：デジタルマーケティング事業

メディア＆コンテンツ事業

採用支援サービス事業