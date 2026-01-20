Qlean Dataset、「日本語・2話者・社会文化テーマトーク音声コーパスとトランスクリプト」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション「Qlean Dataset（キュリン データセット）」において、ASR（自動音声認識）、NLP（自然言語処理）、LLMなどの音声・言語系AI開発に向けた「日本語・2話者・社会文化テーマトーク音声コーパスとトランスクリプト」の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、Qlean Datasetが展開する機械学習用データセットラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』に新たに加わるもので、生活や人間関係、価値観、働き方、住環境など、日常に根ざした社会文化的トピックを題材に、日本人の男女2名が対話形式で語り合う日本語音声と、その発話内容を忠実に書き起こしたトランスクリプトを収録しています。個人の体験や考え方を起点に意見を交わす会話が中心となっており、身近なテーマをめぐる自然な対話が展開されます。

収録は台本による制御を行わず、話者同士が自由なテンポで意見や感想を交わす形式を採用しています。価値観の違いに対する反応や共感、迷い、意見のすり合わせといったやり取りが含まれており、相づちや話者交替、話題転換を伴う実際の会話構造を反映した音声データとして構成されています。

今回提供を開始する「日本語・2話者・社会文化テーマトーク音声コーパスとトランスクリプト」の概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/129_1_b2d28c9ea53b23ce654343599ef02952.jpg?v=202601200651 ]

「日本語・2話者・社会文化テーマトーク音声コーパスとトランスクリプト」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

【その他実需要】

- 日本語対話における価値観表現・意見交換構造の分析生活や人間関係、仕事観などに関する対話音声とトランスクリプトを用いて、価値判断を含む発話や意見の対立・合意形成プロセスを対象とした言語学・情報学領域の研究に利用できます。対話文脈を踏まえた発話理解や意味解析の検証に適しています。- 対話型AIにおける日常会話・価値観応答の検証生活や働き方、人間関係に関する自然な対話データを用いて、対話型AIやチャットボットにおける共感応答、意見への返答、会話継続性の検証に利用できます。一般的なFAQ応答とは異なる、意見交換を伴う対話シナリオの評価に適しています。- 日本語LLMの会話文脈理解・応答生成性能評価個人の体験や考え方が語られる対話テキストを用いて、日本語LLMにおける文脈保持、話題転換への追従、価値観を含む発話への応答生成などの性能検証やファインチューニング用途に利用できます。- コミュニケーション設計・対話分析の教材用途日常的な社会話題を扱う対話音声と書き起こしを用いて、対話構造や意見交換の進行を分析する教材として活用できます。音声と言語の対応関係を学ぶ教育用途に適しています。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合せ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Qlean Dataset Launches a Japanese Two-Speaker Social & Cultural Dialogue Audio Dataset with Transcripts

Natural Conversational Speech for ASR, Conversational AI, and LLM Evaluation

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai), through its subsidiary Amana Images Inc., has launched a new dataset within its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset. The dataset is titled “Japanese Two-Speaker Social & Cultural Dialogue Audio Corpus with Transcripts” and is designed to support the development of speech- and language-based AI systems, including Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Large Language Models (LLMs).

This dataset is a new addition to Qlean Dataset’s machine learning lineup, AI Data Recipe. It features Japanese dialogue audio in which two speakers-a male and a female-engage in natural conversations on everyday social and cultural topics such as daily life, relationships, personal values, work, and living environments. Each recording is paired with accurately aligned transcripts.

All conversations are recorded without scripts, allowing speakers to exchange opinions freely at a natural pace. The dataset captures realistic dialogue structures, including turn-taking, backchannel responses, topic shifts, and expressions of agreement, hesitation, and empathy, reflecting real-world conversational dynamics.

Dataset Overview: Japanese Two-Speaker Social & Cultural Dialogue Audio Corpus with Transcripts

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/129_2_7b9e94cf5cd202c7171cd798a6c967dd.jpg?v=202601200651 ]

Use Case Examples for the Japanese Two-Speaker Social & Cultural Dialogue Dataset

Research Applications

Industrial Applications

Other Practical Applications

- Analyzing Value Expression and Opinion Exchange Structures in Japanese DialogueUsing dialogue audio and transcripts related to daily life, human relationships, and perspectives on work, this dataset can support research in linguistics and information science focused on value-based expressions, opinion conflicts, and consensus-building processes. It is suitable for evaluating utterance understanding and semantic analysis within conversational context.- Evaluating Everyday Conversation and Value-Based Responses in Conversational AINatural dialogue data related to daily life, working styles, and interpersonal relationships can be used to evaluate empathetic responses, opinion-based replies, and conversation continuity in conversational AI systems and chatbots. The dataset is suitable for assessing dialogue scenarios involving opinion exchange, which differ from standard FAQ-style interactions.- Evaluating Conversational Context Understanding and Response Generation in Japanese LLMsDialogue texts that include personal experiences and perspectives can be used to evaluate and fine-tune Japanese LLMs for context retention, handling topic transitions, and generating responses to value-laden utterances.- Educational Material for Communication Design and Dialogue AnalysisThe combination of dialogue audio and transcripts on everyday social topics can be used as educational material for analyzing dialogue structures and the progression of opinion exchange. The dataset is suitable for educational use in learning the alignment between spoken language and text.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview