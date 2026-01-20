横浜・幻の杉田梅林で歴史と文化を体感 「杉田梅まつり」2月14（土）～15日（日）開催

合同会社 横浜旬・菜・果初代歌川広重 「武州杉田の梅林」（神奈川県立歴史博物館所蔵）牛頭山 山頂の浮世絵スポットを再現

梅のまち杉田 実行委員会（会長：ぷらむろーど杉田商店会長 上田祥廉）は、2026年2月14日（土）～15日（日）の2日間、横浜市磯子区杉田の牛頭山妙法寺（ごずさん みょうほうじ）にて、幻の杉田梅林 賑わい復興「第５回 杉田梅まつり」を開催いたします。

杉田梅林は、かつて横浜市磯子区杉田に広がっていた関東随一の梅の名所で、江戸時代には3万6千本以上の梅が咲き誇り、文人墨客や皇族も数多く訪れた歴史ある観梅地でした。

しかし、昭和以降の塩害や宅地開発によりその姿を消し、今では「幻の梅林」と呼ばれています。

この「杉田梅まつり」は、かつて杉田梅林の中心地であった妙法寺を舞台に開催され、明治時代に英照・昭憲両皇太后も鑑賞された名木「照水梅（しだれ梅）」をはじめ、約100本の梅が境内を彩ります。期間中は、普段は立ち入ることのできない、歌川広重の浮世絵『武州杉田の梅林』にも描かれた東京湾を一望できる山頂スポットを特別開放。訪れる人々に、かつての梅林の風情を体感して頂きます。

本堂前の特設ステージでは、江戸から昭和初期にかけて賑わった磯子の花街文化を再現する「横浜芸者衆」による唄や踊り、伝統芸能「神楽」、迫力ある30台の和太鼓演奏、地元出身のレゲエシンガー Chozen Lee（チョーゼン・リー）の特別参加による現代横浜カルチャーを象徴するライブパフォーマンスなど、多彩なステージイベントを展開。

また、地元の小・中学校4校による吹奏楽演奏や、杉田梅林の歴史を紹介する展示コーナーも設けられ、地域の魅力と文化を五感で楽しめる2日間となっています。

「杉田梅まつり」は、2022年に観光庁の支援を受けてオンラインライブを実施し、2023年には100年ぶりの現地開催を実現。2025年からは地域の皆さまのご支援により自主開催となり、前回は6,800人以上の来場者を迎えるなど、年々盛り上がりを見せています。今回が記念すべき第5回目の開催となります。

会場では、観梅とともにお呈茶体験や、幻の杉田梅を使ったジュースやコラボ商品の販売、売店や10台以上のキッチンカーが並ぶ飲食広場も登場。さらに子ども向けの「杉田梅クイズラリー」や紙芝居上演「梅林ものがたり」など、世代を問わず楽しめるコンテンツが充実しています。

また、訪日・在日外国人の方々にも楽しんでいただけるよう、境内ステージの司会進行は日本語と英語のバイリンガルで行い、神奈川善意通訳者の会（KSGG）による英語ガイドも実施します。

さらに、梅まつり期間中の1月24日（土）～2月28日（土）には、杉田商店街連合会の20店舗が参加する「梅のまちMAP」を配布し、梅にちなんだユニークな商品やサービスで来街者をお迎えします。

加えて、京急百貨店・上大岡駅では2月5日（木）～11日（水）に「梅フェア」を開催。

東日本旅客鉄道（JR東日本）では、2月1日（日）～2月28日（土）に「駅からハイキング」の一環として、「梅香る街あるき 新杉田シーサイドハイキング」も実施され、地域全体で“梅のまち杉田”を盛り上げます。

詳しくは公式HPをご覧頂き、 “梅のまち杉田” にぜひお越しください。

境内ステージでの和太鼓パフォーマンス横浜芸者衆が江戸時代の賑いを再現妙法寺の杉田梅伝統芸能「神楽」の実演地元出身のレゲエ歌手 CHOZEN LEE (チョーゼン・リー)氏梅のまち杉田MAP

◆杉田梅まつりの概要

【日 時】2026年2月14日（土）～15日（日）2日間

【メイン会場】牛頭山 妙法寺：神奈川県横浜市磯子区杉田5-3-15

【アクセス】京急線 杉田駅・JR新杉田駅から徒歩10分

【主催】梅のまち杉田 実行委員会

【公式ホームページ（日・英）】https://shunsaika.yokohama/lp/umematsuri/

【YouTubeチャンネル】https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFAoXWMBwkY&t=10s(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFAoXWMBwkY&t=10s)

Experience History and Culture at Yokohama's Legendary Sugita Plum Grove

“Sugita Plum Festival” February 14 (Sat) - 15 (Sun)

The Sugita Plum Town Executive Committee will hold the “Revival of the Legendary Sugita Plum Grove: 5th Annual Event” on February 14 (Sat) and 15 (Sun), 2026, at Gozu-san Myōhōji Temple in Sugita, Isogo Ward, Yokohama City. at Gozu-san Myōhōji Temple in Sugita, Isogo Ward, Yokohama City.

Sugita Plum Grove was once the premier plum blossom viewing spot in the Kanto region, stretching across Sugita in Yokohama's Isogo Ward. During the Edo period, over 36,000 plum trees bloomed magnificently here, attracting numerous literary figures and members of the imperial family to this historic plum viewing site. However, salt damage and residential development since the Showa era have erased its presence, and it is now referred to as the “phantom plum grove.”

The Sugita Plum Festival takes place at Myōhōji Temple, once the heart of the Sugita plum groves. Approximately 100 plum trees adorn the temple grounds, including the renowned “Shōsui Plum” (weeping plum), which was admired by Empresses Eishō and Shōken during the Meiji era. During the festival period, a mountaintop spot offering panoramic views of Tokyo Bay-depicted in Utagawa Hiroshige's ukiyo-e print “Plum Grove in Sugita, Musashi Province” and normally off-limits-will be specially opened. Visitors can experience the atmosphere of the former plum grove.

On the special stage in front of the main hall, diverse stage events will be perfored, including songs and dances by the “Yokohama Geisha Group” recreating the vibrant Isogo geisha district culture from the Edo period to the early Showa era, the traditional performing art “Kagura,” a powerful performance by 30 Japanese drums, and a live performance symbolizing modern Yokohama culture featuring a special appearance by local reggae singer Chozen Lee. Additionally, the festival featured wind ensemble performances by four local elementary and junior high schools, along with an exhibition corner introducing the history of Sugita Plum Grove. These elements combined to create two days where visitors could enjoy the region's charm and culture with all five senses.

The Sugita Plum Festival held an online live event in 2022 with support from the Japan Tourism Agency, and in 2023, it achieved its first on-site event in 100 years. Starting in 2025, it has been independently organized with the support of local residents. The previous event welcomed over 6,800 visitors, demonstrating its growing popularity year after year. This marks the commemorative 5th edition of the festival.

At the venue, alongside plum blossom viewing, visitors can enjoy tea ceremony experiences, purchase juice and collaboration products featuring the legendary Sugita plum, and explore a food court featuring over 10 food trucks and stalls. Additionally, the event offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including a “Sugita Plum Quiz Rally” for children and a picture-story show performance titled “The Tale of the Plum Grove.”

Additionally, to ensure visitors from abroad and foreign residents in Japan can enjoy the event, the stage program within the temple grounds will be conducted in both Japanese and English. English-language guides provided by the Kanagawa Volunteer Interpreters Group (KSGG) will also be available.

Furthermore, during the plum blossom festival period from Saturday, January 24 to Saturday, February 28, the “Plum Town MAP” will be distributed, featuring 20 participating stores from the Sugita Shopping District Association. These stores will welcome visitors with unique plum-themed products and services.

Additionally, Keikyu Department Store at Kamiooka Station will host a “Plum Fair” from Thursday, February 5 to Wednesday, February 11.

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) will also conduct the “Plum-Scented Town Walk: Shinsugita Seaside Hike” from Sunday, February 1 to Saturday, February 28 as part of its “Station Hike” program, further energizing the entire region as “Plum Town Sugita.”

For details, please visit the official website and come to “Plum Town Sugita.”

◆Overview of Sugita Plum Festival

【Date】February 14 (Sat) - 15 (Sun), 2026 (2 days)

【Main Venue】Gozusan Myōhōji Temple: 5-3-15 Sugita, Isogo-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa Prefecture

【Access】10-minute walk from Sugita Station (Keikyu Line) or JR Shinsugita Station

【Organizer】Sugita Plum Town Executive Committee

【Official Website (English)】https://shunsaika.yokohama/lp/en-umematsuri

【YouTube Channel】https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFAoXWMBwkY&t=10s(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cFAoXWMBwkY&t=10s)