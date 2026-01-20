＼コミックス『栞』新創刊！／佐岸左岸先生・いくたはな先生・mememe先生による″話題の３作品″がコミックス化！特典情報も要チェック！│栞（大洋図書）
大洋図書が運営するWEBまんがサイト『栞』より、コミックス『栞』が2026年1月20日に新創刊いたしました。
記念すべき新創刊ラインナップは、佐岸左岸先生・いくたはな先生・mememe先生による話題の3作品！ 各作品の詳細は、下記よりご確認ください。
新創刊ラインナップ
■『ハンケチーフ持って、タイムマシーン待って、ラストシーン黙って、1』（佐岸左岸／著）
■『竜と龍の結婚』（いくたはな／著）
■『ロックンロール 上・下』（mememe／著）
