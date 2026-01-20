＼コミックス『栞』新創刊！／佐岸左岸先生・いくたはな先生・mememe先生による″話題の３作品″がコミックス化！特典情報も要チェック！│栞（大洋図書）

株式会社大洋図書

大洋図書が運営するWEBまんがサイト『栞』より、コミックス『栞』が2026年1月20日に新創刊いたしました。


記念すべき新創刊ラインナップは、佐岸左岸先生・いくたはな先生・mememe先生による話題の3作品！　各作品の詳細は、下記よりご確認ください。




新創刊ラインナップ



■『ハンケチーフ持って、タイムマシーン待って、ラストシーン黙って、1』（佐岸左岸／著）






■『竜と龍の結婚』（いくたはな／著）






『ロックンロール　上・下』（mememe／著）






公式WEBサイト：https://shiori-on.com/


公式x：https://x.com/shiori_on241101(https://x.com/shiori_on241101)