Animoグループ運営する保育園・療育施設の公式LPを多言語対応（英語・中国語・韓国語・ベトナム語）へ拡充

Animo株式会社

Animoグループ（本社：大阪市中央区、代表取締役：橋本典子）は、運営する保育園および療育施設において、公式ランディングページ（LP）を英語・中国語・韓国語・ベトナム語の4言語に対応し、公開いたしましたのでお知らせいたします。

近年、外国籍の保護者様や日本語を母語としないご家庭からの入園・利用に関するお問い合わせが増加していることを受け、言語の壁を理由に不安や不便が生じないよう、多言語対応の強化を進めています。

Animo Group (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka City; CEO: Noriko Hashimoto) announces that it has launched multilingual versions of the official landing pages (LPs) for its nursery schools and child development support (therapy) facilities. The websites are currently available in four languages: English, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese.

In recent years, inquiries regarding enrollment and facility usage from foreign nationals and families whose first language is not Japanese have been increasing. In response, Animo Group has strengthened its multilingual support to reduce language barriers and ensure that all families can access information with confidence and ease.

【多言語対応の取り組みについて】

AnimoKids池袋園 公式LP/Animo Kids Ikebukuro-en Official LP

今回の取り組みでは、各園の特徴や保育・療育方針、入園・利用までの流れなどを、複数言語で分かりやすく伝えるLPを制作・公開しています。

また、実際のお問い合わせや見学対応の場面においても、

同時翻訳アプリの活用方法を職員にレクチャーし、言語が異なる場合でも円滑なコミュニケーションが取れる体制づくりを進めています。

Animoグループでは、言語や文化の違いに関わらず、すべての子どもと保護者が安心して利用できる環境づくりを大切にしています。

【About the Multilingual Initiative】

Through this initiative, Animo Group has created and published easy-to-understand landing pages in multiple languages, clearly presenting each facility’s features, childcare and therapy philosophies, and enrollment procedures.

In addition, staff members have been trained in the use of real-time translation applications to ensure smooth communication during inquiries, tours, and consultations, even when language differences exist.

Animo Group is committed to creating an environment where all children and their families can feel safe and supported, regardless of language or cultural background.

【多言語対応LPを公開した園一覧】

▼ 大阪府（保育園）/Osaka Prefecture (Nursery Schools)

Animo Kids本町園/ Animo Kids Honmachi Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/honmachien/(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/honmachien/)

なないろ京橋保育園/Nanairo Kyobashi Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nanairohoikuen/(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nanairohoikuen/)

なないろ天王寺保育園/Nanairo Tennoji Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nanairotennnoujihoikuen/#(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nanairotennnoujihoikuen/#)

まつとかえでの保育園/Matsuto Kaede no Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/matsutokaedenohoikuen/(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/matsutokaedenohoikuen/)

リソーマ保育園/Risoma Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/risomahoikuen/(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/risomahoikuen/)

なでちゃん保育園/Nadechan Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nadecyanhoikuenn/(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nadecyanhoikuenn/)

みらい保育園/Mirai Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/miraihoikuen/(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/miraihoikuen/)

なわしろ保育園/Nawashiro Hoikuen

https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nawashirohoikuen/(https://peraichi.com/landing_pages/view/nawashirohoikuen/)

▼ 東京都（療育施設）

Animo Kidsスパーク大塚園/Animo Kids Spark Otsuka

https://animokids.hp.peraichi.com/spark_otsuka/#(https://animokids.hp.peraichi.com/spark_otsuka/#)

Animo Kids池袋園/Animo Kids Ikebukuro

https://animokids.hp.peraichi.com/ikebukuro/#(https://animokids.hp.peraichi.com/ikebukuro/#)

【今後の展開】

今後は、本取り組みをAnimoグループ内の他の保育園・療育施設にも順次拡大し、より多くのご家庭が安心して情報にアクセスできる環境を整えてまいります。

Animoグループは、国籍や言語、障害の有無にかかわらず、すべての子どもとその家族が地域の中で共に育ち合える社会の実現を目指し、今後もインクルーシブな保育・療育の推進に取り組んでまいります。

【Future Plans】

Animo Group plans to gradually expand this multilingual initiative to additional nursery schools and therapy facilities within the group, creating an environment where more families can easily and confidently access information.

Regardless of nationality, language, or disability, Animo Group will continue to promote inclusive childcare and developmental support, striving to build a society in which all children and their families can grow and thrive together within their communities.

【Animoグループについて】

父親を不慮の事故で失くした経験から医療に携わることを志し、救急救命士からキャリアをスタートさせた代表・橋本が、自身の出産・育児経験をもとに、女性のキャリアを支援したいと2016年に設立しました。Animoとは、スペイン語で「がんばって」「元気を出して」といった意味。Animo(アニモ)グループは、研修事業や保育園・療育施設運営事業、就労支援事業を軸に、頑張る人と会社を心を尽くして応援し続けています。