必要に応じて、より文脈に合わせた表現にも調整できます。

Hexagon named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Asset Performance Management (APM) for Oil & Gas and a Major Player in two additional IDC MarketScape assessments

HUNTSVILLE , Alabama, USA ( January 20 , 2026 ) - Hexagon , a global leader in enterprise software to help design , construct , operate , and maintain critical assets for industrial and civil infrastructure , today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Oil and Gas Asset Performance Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment ( #US53008025 , November 2025 ).

Hexagon's HxGN APM is a comprehensive Asset Performance Management (APM) solution with purpose-built tools to visualize risk and execute asset strategies. It delivers powerful APM capabilities that address maintenance challenges, deliver rapid ROI, improve productivity metrics, and reduce costs, all at the same time



. According to IDC MarketScape:

"Hexagon's acquisition of Itus Digital significantly strengthens its APM portfolio, adding advanced capabilities such as failure prediction, reliability strategy management and risk modeling. These capabilities are available as part of HxGN APM, with productized connectors for major EAM and CMMS platforms and deep integration with third-party OT systems, providing high applicability across industries."





"We are excited to partner with Hexagon to bring together the world's leading technology companies, including leading edge service providers, to deliver a seamless, seamless experience for our customers," said Joe Nichols , vice president of Portfolio Strategy and Enablement for Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence division.

"We are pleased to be named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Oil and Gas APM. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to innovation and the value of our AI-driven solutions. By advancing technologies such as predictive analytics, generative AI, and asset twins, we are helping industrial organizations reduce risk, optimize maintenance costs, and achieve predictable and efficient production across the entire asset lifecycle."

In addition to the Oil & Gas sector, Hexagon has also been named a "Major Player" in two other IDC MarketScape reports:

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Asset Performance Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (#US51752024, published November 2025):

"Hexagon's APM product, the HxGN APM platform, is based on first-principles, rules-based solutions at its core and enhanced with AI/ML capabilities. It provides a foundational layer for asset information and asset twin model management, enabling asset strategy optimization."

According to the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Utilities Asset Performance Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (#US53008225, published November 2025):

"By integrating with enterprise systems like HxGN EAM, SAP and Maximo, HxGN APM aligns operational performance with maintenance strategies, helping power and utility companies reduce downtime, optimize energy consumption and gain visibility into the health of critical assets."

The HxGN APM platform is part of Octave 's portfolio , scheduled for launch in the first half of 2026 as a spin-off from Hexagon AB . Octave, combining its Asset Lifecycle Intelligence and Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial divisions, as well as ETQ and Bricsys, is a software and SaaS company focused on delivering advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions to help industrial and public sectors design, build, operate and maintain assets of all sizes, transforming complexity into clarity and intelligence into competitive advantage.

