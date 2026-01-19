世界初の無菌・サステナブル人工土壌「クリスタルグレイン」を展開する株式会社ラテラ、京都大学イノベーションキャピタルより資金調達を実施

株式会社ラテラ

株式会社ラテラ（以下「ラテラ」、本社：北海道札幌市西区、代表取締役：荒磯慎也）は、京都大学イノベーションキャピタル株式会社（以下「京都iCAP」、本社：京都府京都市左京区、代表取締役：楠美 公）を無限責任組合員とするイノベーション京都2021投資事業有限責任組合より、第三者割当増資による資金調達を実施いたしました。

【今回の調達の概要】

ラテラは、「地球に住む人の生活と文化に貢献する」というビジョンのもと、**世界初の無菌でサステナブルな人工土壌「クリスタルグレイン」**の製造技術を基盤として、室内園芸から農業の革新、さらには宇宙空間での植物生産までを視野に入れた、革新的な栽培技術の研究開発を行っています。

現在、ラテラの事業ミッションは、以下の2点に集約されています。

１. 緑のある文化的な生活の創造

生きている植物と触れ合う機会が減少する現代において、虫や病原菌の心配がない無菌土壌という特性を生かし、室内園芸、インテリアとしての植物アート、ビルや都市空間における癒しの緑化環境の創出を目指しています。

現在、室内園芸向けの「クリスタルグレイン」は、Amazonを通じて日本および米国市場で販売しており、清潔で安全な新しい植物栽培体験として、着実に導入が進んでいます。

２. 農業・食料問題の解決・改善

陸水資源の枯渇は、乾燥地域に限らず、地球規模で深刻化している課題です。さらに、将来的に100億人規模に達するとされる人類に安定的に栄養を供給するためには、限られた土地面積での生産性向上が不可欠となります。

ラテラは、無菌人工土壌技術を活用し、節水・密植・循環型栽培を可能とする次世代栽培技術の確立を目指しています。

これらの技術は、菌の持ち込みが厳格に制限される宇宙船内や閉鎖環境下における植物栽培への応用も期待されており、将来的な宇宙利用も視野に入れた研究開発を進めています。

この度、ラテラの独創性、将来性、ならびにこれまでに実施してきた実証実験の成果が評価され、京都iCAPより追加投資を受ける運びとなりました。

本資金調達を通じてラテラは、ミッション１.におけるグローバル展開の加速に加え、ミッション２.に掲げる目標達成に向けた実証実験を、エア・ウォーター北海道株式会社が運営する研究施設「エア・ウォーターの森（北海道札幌市）」において実施してまいります。

【投資家様からのコメント】

京都大学イノベーションキャピタル株式会社

投資部 マネジャー 森田 諭 氏

人工培養土「クリスタルグレイン」は、水耕栽培ではできなかった根菜類での室内栽培を可能にし、気候変動や食料問題といった社会課題に大きく貢献できる点に、私たちは大きな意義を感じています。

京都大学イノベーションキャピタル株式会社は、本技術が着実に農業の現場へとつながり、今後広く世の中に展開されるよう、ラテラ社の取組を継続的に支援してまいります。

La Terra Inc. Raises Capital from Kyoto University Innovation Capital to Accelerate Global Deployment of the World’s First Sterile and Sustainable Artificial Soil “Crystal Grain”

Toward the creation of a green, culture-rich lifestyle and the solution of global agricultural and food challenges

La Terra Inc. (“La Terra”; Headquarters: Nishi-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido; CEO: Shinya Araiso) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a capital raise through a third-party allotment of shares from the Innovation Kyoto 2021 Investment Limited Partnership, whose general partner is Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd. (“Kyoto iCAP”; Headquarters: Sakyo-ku, Kyoto; President: Tadashi Kusumi).

Overview of the Funding

La Terra operates under the vision of “contributing to the lives and culture of people living on Earth.”

Leveraging its proprietary manufacturing technology for “Crystal Grain,” the world’s first sterile and sustainable artificial soil, the company is developing next-generation cultivation technologies that span indoor gardening, agricultural innovation, and even plant production in space environments.

La Terra’s mission is centered around the following two core objectives:

1. Creating a Green and Culture-Rich Lifestyle

As opportunities for people to interact with living plants continue to diminish in modern society, La Terra aims to restore this connection by utilizing the unique properties of its sterile artificial soil, which eliminates concerns related to insects and pathogens.

Through this technology, La Terra promotes:

●Indoor gardening,

●Plant-based interior art,

●Healing green spaces in buildings and urban environments.

Currently, Crystal Grain for indoor gardening is sold via Amazon in both Japan and the United States, offering a clean, safe, and accessible plant cultivation experience to consumers worldwide.

2. Addressing Global Agricultural and Food Challenges

The depletion of freshwater resources is no longer limited to arid regions but has become a global issue. At the same time, supplying adequate nutrition to a human population projected to reach 10 billion people requires a significant increase in productivity within limited land areas.

La Terra is developing next-generation agricultural technologies based on sterile artificial soil, with a focus on:

●Water-efficient cultivation,

●High-density planting,

●Circular and sustainable growing systems.

The application of these technologies is also expected to extend to plant cultivation in closed and strictly controlled environments, such as spacecraft, where microbial contamination must be rigorously prevented. This positions La Terra’s technology as a promising platform for future space-based agriculture.

Kyoto iCAP’s investment reflects its evaluation of La Terra’s originality, growth potential, and the results of its ongoing demonstration experiments.

With this funding, La Terra will accelerate:

●The global expansion of its lifestyle-oriented applications, and

●Proof-of-concept experiments aimed at achieving its agricultural mission, to be conducted at the research facility “Air Water Forest” in Sapporo, operated by Air Water Hokkaido Inc.

About La Terra Inc.

La Terra Inc. is a Japanese technology company specializing in sterile and sustainable artificial soil. Through its flagship product, Crystal Grain, the company seeks to redefine how plants are cultivated-bringing greenery safely into daily life while addressing global agricultural and food sustainability challenges on Earth and beyond.

Investor Comment

Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd.

Investment Department Manager, Satoshi Morita

“Crystal Grain, an artificial cultivation soil, enables indoor cultivation of root vegetables-something that has not been possible with conventional hydroponic systems. We see great significance in its potential to make a meaningful contribution to addressing global social challenges such as climate change and food security.

Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co., Ltd. will continue to support La Terra Inc. so that this technology can be steadily implemented in agricultural settings and widely deployed throughout society in the future.”