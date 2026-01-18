「Art Fair 2026 by Speedy Gallery」原宿で開催中！(1月25日まで！)

株式会社スピーディ

Speedy Galleryは、ロサンゼルスを拠点に現代アートを扱い、今年で7年目を迎えました。

2025年1月、ギャラリー近隣で発生した大規模な山火事により、私たちの大切なお客様のご自宅がいくつも焼失し、そこに納めさせていただいていたアート作品もすべて失われてしまいました。

幸いにも、コレクターの皆様の命は守られ、Speedy Gallery自身も、間一髪で大火の被害を免れることができました。

しかし、ロサンゼルスの復興には約22兆円から45兆円もの莫大な費用がかかると試算されています。アートに限らず、多くのものを失ったロサンゼルスの人々は、2028年のオリンピック開催までの復興を目標に、力を合わせて歩み始めています。

Speedy Galleryもまた、しばらくの間、休廊を余儀なくされました。そこで私たちは、現在ロサンゼルスに残るアート作品を東京に集め、新たな形で発表することを決意しました。

このプロジェクトでは、もしあの大火がなければ、日本で紹介されることのなかったであろう作品も含め、多くのアート作品を空輸しています。また、本展示の売上の一部は、ロサンゼルスの山火事被害に遭われた方々への寄付に充てる予定です。

今回はSpeedy Galleryが保有してきた作品群を日本で初公開するグループ展「Art Fair 2026 by Speedy Gallery」として、原宿で展示販売いたします。

■Art Fair 2026 by Speedy Gallery詳細

・会期：2026年1月12日（月）～1月25日（日）

平日 …12時～19時

土日祝…11時～19時

※火曜日休廊

・参加アーティスト（50音順）：

D[di:]／Mai Kuwahara

Hijiri

Tae Hue

彌永 ゆり子

江頭誠

坂井直樹

杉山佳

玉ノ井哲哉

土屋秋恆

ヒロ杉山

前田萌子



・場所：

Creative Space Akademeia 21 Harajuku

東京都渋谷区神宮前5丁目27番7号 アルボーレ神宮前1F/2F

https://creativespace.akademeia21.ac.jp/access/

Art Fair 2026 by Speedy Gallery

Speedy Gallery is a Los Angeles-based contemporary art gallery now in its seventh year.

In January 2025, large-scale wildfires struck areas near the gallery. Several of our collectors lost their homes, along with the artworks placed within them. While no lives were lost and the gallery itself narrowly escaped damage, Los Angeles suffered immense loss.

As the city moves toward recovery with the 2028 Olympic Games as a milestone, Speedy Gallery was also forced to pause its activities. In response, we chose to gather artworks that remain in Los Angeles and present them in Tokyo in a new context.

This exhibition includes works that may never have been shown in Japan had the wildfires not occurred. A portion of the sales from this exhibition will be donated to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

From Los Angeles to Tokyo, this exhibition brings together works shaped by survival, movement, and intention. We hope these artworks open a space for reflection, recovery, and new beginnings.

We are pleased to present Art Fair 2026 by Speedy Gallery, a group exhibition showcasing works held by Speedy Gallery, making their first appearance in Japan. The exhibition will open in Harajuku on January 12, 2026.

■Art Fair 2026 by Speedy Gallery

Exhibition Information

・Dates

January 12 (Mon) - January 25 (Sun), 2026

・Hours

Weekdays 12:00-19:00

Weekends and public holidays 11:00-19:00

Closed on Tuesdays

・Venue

Creative Space Akademeia 21 Harajuku

1F/2F Arbore Jingumae

5-27-7 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

https://creativespace.akademeia21.ac.jp/access/