【DPC KOBE】新戦力―竹山 世成選手による ピックルボール 「中級者向け特別練習会」開催！ 1月参加者募集

【リリース概要｜DPC KOBEの新戦力―竹山 世成 選手による 中級 練習会】

株式会社ITCDPC KOBEに新風-竹山世成が指導陣に参加

国内でも急速に注目を集めるピックルボール。

「試合にも出て、ある程度戦えるようになった」

「さらに戦術やショットの幅を広げたい！」



--そんな競技志向の中級者に向けた、実戦特化型セッションです。



講師は、DPC KOBEの新たな指導メンバーに加わった竹山 世成（たけやま・せな）選手。

スピードと駆け引きを武器に、いま成長著しい現役プレーヤーです。





本セッションでは、中級者を対象に「試合で勝つための組み立て」や「相手の陣営を崩すショット」など実戦を強く意識したトレーニングを実施予定。「なんとなくプレーする」から、勝つための判断と選択へ。その一歩を、竹山 世成が実戦目線でサポートします。

競技志向派を力強くサポート

【中級者 特別練習会】

「勝てるようになってきた」「さらに上を目指したい！」という中級者向け。

実戦形式を中心に、戦術理解や試合感覚を磨いていきます。





少人数制×開放的な空間で、集中と熱気を両立

DPC KOBEの広々とした専用コートは、声が響き、熱気が伝わる解放的な空間。

丁寧な指導と心地よい緊張感のなかで、技術だけでなくプレーへの自信も育ちます。

Release Overview | DPC KOBE's New Powerhouse-Sena Takeyama's Intermediate Pickleball Intensive!

Pickleball is exploding across Japan.

You've started competing and can hold your own.

You want to level up your tactics and shot variety.



This is your battle-ready session-tailored for competitive intermediates.



Led by Sena Takeyama, DPC KOBE's newest coaching star.

A rising force dominating courts with blistering speed and razor-sharp strategy.



Match-winning mastery:

Building points to victory

Killer shots that dismantle defenses



Drill the skills that win real games!



Elevate from "just playing" to precision decision-making.

Takeyama delivers pro-level insights to unlock your next level.

Three-Level Program for Step-by-Step Growth

Upper Intermediate

Designed for players aiming to win matches and grow tactically. Practice in game-like formats to sharpen strategy and on-court decision-making.



Premium Indoor Space with Personalized Coaching

DPC KOBE offers a bright and open indoor facility where voices echo and energy flows.

Small group sizes ensure focused coaching, making it the perfect space to train, sweat, and grow with others.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

【勝って上を目指したい。中級以上の方におすすめのセッションです。】

「大会で優勝したい」「もっと強くなりたい」――。

仲間とともに、真剣なラリーを交わせること。それがピックルボールの醍醐味であり、勝利への一歩になります。勝つための選択と駆け引きに集中できるセッションをお楽しみください。

DPC KOBEならではの音楽と臨場感あふれる空間で行う、各プログラムの開催スケジュールは以下の通りです。詳細・お申込みはリンク先をご確認ください。

日程｜1月開催予定

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/344_1_01e35d6596991c0aef7b987c36d3ac5c.jpg?v=202601170452 ]

定員｜

いずれのコースも先着 12名 限定（コート2面使用）

対象｜

初心者：まったく初めての方、何回か経験がある方

初級者：経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない

中級者：試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい！

申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い（上記各リンク）

参加費｜上記 税込価格

いずれも追加で1時間のフリープレーが利用可能です

・フリープレーは希望者のみ、本クリニック参加者が対象です

・フリープレーのみのお申し込みはできません

・フリープレーは当日現金(550円)でのお支払いとさせていただきます

開催条件｜

開催日前日16:00時点で参加者が0名の場合は中止となります

楽しさと技術を情熱的に 日本トップレベル 現役選手コーチによるコーチング体制（体験会・練習会）

吉原 哲平｜Playmaking Director佐藤 匠洋後藤 由希竹山 世成村川 允彦梶山 智紀福井 宏光



EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details



For players who want to win and aim higher. Recommended for intermediate and advanced levels.

“I want to win a tournament.” “I want to get stronger.”

The real joy of pickleball lies in sharing serious rallies with teammates and rivals-each match becomes a step toward victory.

This session is designed to refine your decision-making and tactical awareness for competitive play.

Each program takes place in DPC KOBE’s signature atmosphere, energized by music and immersive court vibes.

For full schedule and registration, please visit the link below.

Schedule｜ January

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/21838/table/344_2_c042dac8e4d5a0c7a46e2cd9530aee5c.jpg?v=202601170452 ]

Capacity｜

All Sessions: Limited to 12 participants (2 courts)

Target Levels｜

Introductory: Absolute beginners, or those with only a few sessions of experience.

Beginner: Have played before but not yet entered tournaments, or have competed but struggled to win consistently.

Intermediate: Already compete and win, aiming to level up further.

Registration｜ Advance payment is required via the ticketing site Peatix (see links above).

An additional 1-hour free play session is available for all participants:

Free play is optional and exclusively for session participants.

Not available as a standalone registration.

Payment for free play (\550) is to be made in cash on the day.

Fee｜ Prices shown above include tax.

Cancellation Policy｜

If no participants are registered by 4:00 PM on the day before the event, the session will be cancelled.

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

DPC KOBEに新風-竹山世成が指導陣に参加

竹山 世成（たけやま せな）

1997年生まれ、兵庫県出身。

海外仕込みのテニスで実業団でも全国レベルの実績を持ち、そのラケットセンスはピックルボールでも際立つ。

公式大会でも着実に成績を重ねる一方、戦術や展開の指導にも定評があり、競技志向プレーヤーのレベルアップを支えている。

敬愛するプレーヤーは、テニスからピックルボールへと転向し、今も観客を魅了し続けるJack Sock（ジャック・ソック／米）



主な戦績：

・JPA MDNEXT大阪オープン S準優勝

・UTR Pickleball Japan Tour MD3位

Sena Takeyama

Born in 1997, Hyogo, Japan

Trained overseas and competed at a national level in Japan’s corporate tennis leagues, where his natural racket instincts stood out-skills that now shine just as clearly in pickleball.

He continues to post strong results in official tournaments, while also earning recognition for his ability to break down tactics and match flow, supporting competitive players looking to level up.

Admires: Jack Sock (USA)

The tennis-to-pickleball convert who still captivates fans worldwide with his passionate, all-court style.

Major Achievements:

・Singles Runner-up, JPA MDNEXT Osaka Open

・3rd Place Men's Doubles, UTR Pickleball Japan Tour

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We weren’t born just to offer a court.

DPC KOBE is a space where people meet, move, and create-together.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex-a premier indoor facility from Florida-made its Japan debut in Kobe.

This project was realized through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, the emerging American racket sports brand, and ITC, a company deeply rooted in Japan’s tennis culture.

At DPC KOBE, movement, conversation, and challenge are all part of the game.

We live to play-LIVE TO PLAY-a passionate spirit that comes to life here in Japan’s first authentic indoor pickleball arena.

From seasoned athletes to curious first-timers, everyone is welcome.

DPC KOBE is your hub for wellness and co-creation, bringing a new wave of sport and lifestyle from Kobe to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

SDCグループは、プロ車いすテニスプレーヤー 小田凱人 選手を応援しています。