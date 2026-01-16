【 idem 】 2026/SS LOOK BOOK 公開！

2026 SS LOOK BOOK

本日1月16日、idemより


「2026/SS LOOK BOOK」を公開いたしました。



今シーズンのテーマは


“Subtle sensuality”



身に纏う" あなた "の魅力を、


静かに引き立てるコレクションです。



ぜひご覧ください。



https://idem.fun/blogs/look/idem-2026-ss-look-book
↑ idem 26SS LOOK BOOK はこちらから













idem 2026 SS CONCEPT


--------------


“Subtle sensuality”


A whisper of sensuality and sheen


floats from the space you leave behind.



あなたの余韻に、


ほのかな色気と艶が宿る。


--------------





idem Director : 村田倫子



レディースアパレルブランド「idem」の


ディレクターとして多数の商品プロデュースを


手がける他、ファッション雑誌をはじめ、


大型ファッションショー、ラジオ、


広告への出演、自らのコラム執筆など


幅広い活動を行なっている。






https://idem.fun/pages/about-idem


https://idem.fun/


https://zozo.jp/shop/idem/


https://www.instagram.com/idem__official?igsh=eDF2eG5wNWczcDQ4&utm_source=qr


https://x.com/idem__official?s=21&t=iaWywW9p6ipnBew9Maicng