【 idem 】 2026/SS LOOK BOOK 公開！
株式会社アンティローザ
2026 SS LOOK BOOK
2026 SS LOOK BOOK
本日1月16日、idemより
「2026/SS LOOK BOOK」を公開いたしました。
今シーズンのテーマは
“Subtle sensuality”
身に纏う" あなた "の魅力を、
静かに引き立てるコレクションです。
ぜひご覧ください。
idem 2026 SS CONCEPT
--------------
“Subtle sensuality”
A whisper of sensuality and sheen
floats from the space you leave behind.
あなたの余韻に、
ほのかな色気と艶が宿る。
--------------
idem Director : 村田倫子
レディースアパレルブランド「idem」の
ディレクターとして多数の商品プロデュースを
手がける他、ファッション雑誌をはじめ、
大型ファッションショー、ラジオ、
広告への出演、自らのコラム執筆など
幅広い活動を行なっている。
