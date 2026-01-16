【 idem 】 2026/SS LOOK BOOK 公開！

株式会社アンティローザ2026 SS LOOK BOOK

本日1月16日、idemより

「2026/SS LOOK BOOK」を公開いたしました。

今シーズンのテーマは

“Subtle sensuality”

身に纏う" あなた "の魅力を、

静かに引き立てるコレクションです。

ぜひご覧ください。

TAP HERE :https://idem.fun/blogs/look/idem-2026-ss-look-book↑ idem 26SS LOOK BOOK はこちらから

idem 2026 SS CONCEPT

--------------

“Subtle sensuality”

A whisper of sensuality and sheen

floats from the space you leave behind.

あなたの余韻に、

ほのかな色気と艶が宿る。

--------------

idem Director : 村田倫子

レディースアパレルブランド「idem」の

ディレクターとして多数の商品プロデュースを

手がける他、ファッション雑誌をはじめ、

大型ファッションショー、ラジオ、

広告への出演、自らのコラム執筆など

幅広い活動を行なっている。

