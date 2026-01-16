Tokushima Auction Market株式会社、フィリピン・ジェネラルサントス国際空港を次世代グローバル・エアカーゴハブとして再開発へ

Tokushima Auction Market 株式会社

Tokushima Auction Market株式会社（本社：徳島県徳島市富田橋2-5-4、代表取締役：荒井嘉久、以下「当社」）は、フィリピン民間航空局（CAAP：Raul L. Del Rosario長官）およびジェネラルサントス市（Lorelie Pacquiao市長）、ならびにグループ会社であるSATO Investment SPC（本社：オマーン）と共同で、ジェネラルサントス国際空港を世界有数のグローバル・カーゴ・エアポート・ハブとして再開発することを決定しました。

本プロジェクトは、AIおよびデジタル技術を活用した次世代航空貨物拠点の構築を通じて、農林水産業の活性化をはじめ、新産業の創出および国際物流の高度化を目指すものです。

CAAP長官、プロジェクトコアメンバー

■ プロジェクトの背景

世界的な地政学リスクの高まりやサプライチェーン再編が進む中、地理的優位性を有するフィリピン南部における高度な航空貨物拠点の整備は、東南アジア全体にとって喫緊の課題となっています。

これまでフィリピンには、－60℃対応の大規模冷凍倉庫（2,000トン級）およびチルド倉庫（4,000トン級）といった高度なコールドチェーンインフラが十分に整備されておらず、農水産物を中心とした輸出入において大きな制約がありました。その結果、品質劣化リスクや輸送時間の制約により、国際市場への参入が困難な状況が続いてきました。

本空港再開発では、当社がフィリピン・バンサモロ自治政府よりコンサルティングを受託しているエネルギー・農水産開発関連プロジェクトと連携し、超低温冷凍・チルドに対応した一貫型コールドチェーンを空港内に整備することで、日本をはじめとする世界市場への航空物流が飛躍的に改善される見込みです。これにより、フィリピン産水産物・農産物の高付加価値輸出が可能となるだけでなく、厳格な温度管理を必要とする医薬品・バイオ関連製品の国際物流拠点としての機能強化も期待されています。

また、本空港再開発プロジェクトには、Independent Power Producer（IPP）による発電事業が組み込まれており、空港および関連施設に対して安定的かつ持続可能な電力供給を実現します。これにより、航空貨物施設、超低温冷凍倉庫、ワンストップ政府機能など、24時間稼働が求められるインフラの信頼性が大幅に向上します。

さらに、安定した電力基盤を前提として、AIサーバーを中核とするデータセンターを空港エリア内に併設する計画です。このAIデータセンターは、貨物動線の最適化、需要予測、品質管理、セキュリティ強化などに活用され、空港全体の運営効率および付加価値を飛躍的に高める役割を担います。

これらのことにより、ジェネラルサントス市のみならず、スルタン クダラット州やコタバト市をはじめ周辺地域に大きな経済効果をもたらすと期待されています。

空港周辺（航空機から）

■ 開発コンセプト（主要機能）

3,200m超の滑走路および大型貨物機（A380、B747、B777等）対応空港設備

ドーム型貨物積み下ろし施設および航空機整備サービス

航空燃料供給およびLNGエネルギーインフラ

ILSオートランディング、地上レーダー等の先進航行支援システム

－60℃対応冷凍倉庫（2,000t級）およびチルド倉庫（4,000t級）

ワンストップ政府サービス機能

AIサーバーおよびデジタルデータリンク・サテライトネットワーク

高度に教育された専門人材の育成・配置

■ 創出される新産業分野

電力・エネルギー事業（航空燃料、LNG 等）

水産業・農業（米、ココナッツ等）

国際航空貨物物流ビジネス

コールドストレージ・倉庫事業

AI・デジタルトランスフォーメーション関連事業

国際金融・Eバンキング事業

■ 開発概要

開発用地：25ha（ジェネラルサントス国際空港内）

主要施設： ドーム型航空貨物ハンドリングセンター

冷凍・温度管理倉庫

Independent Power ProducerP発電設備（LNG、300MW）

航空燃料・LNGタンク

オフィス、ワンストップ政府オフィス

教育施設、ATCタワー、医療・防災施設 等

総投資額：12億米ドル

建設費：6億5,000万米ドル

雇用創出：約4,550名

開発方式：PPP（官民連携）方式

General Santos International Airport

当社は、日本の先端技術および運営ノウハウを最大限に活用し、本プロジェクトを通じて、フィリピンおよび東南アジア地域の持続的な成長に貢献してまいります。

Tokushima Auction Market Co., Ltd.

To Redevelop General Santos International Airport in the Philippines into a Next-Generation Global Air Cargo Hub

- Joint Project with CAAP and the City of General Santos to Promote an AI-Driven Airport and Logistics Hub -

Tokushima Auction Market Co., Ltd. (Head Office: 2-5-4 Tomidabashi, Tokushima City,

Tokushima Prefecture, Japan; President & CEO: Yoshihisa Arai; hereinafter “the Company”)

has decided to jointly redevelop General Santos International Airport into one of the

world’s leading Global Cargo Airport Hub, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP, Director General: Hon. Raul L. Del Rosario), the City of General

Santos (Mayor: Hon. Lorelie Pacquiao), and its group company, SATO Investment SPC

(Head Office: Oman).

Through the development of a next-generation air cargo hub utilizing AI and digital

technologies, this project aims to revitalize the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors,

while fostering the creation of new industries and enhancing international logistics

capabilities.

CAAP Director General, Project Core Member

■ Project Background

Amid the growing global geopolitical risks and ongoing supply chain restructuring, the

development of advanced air cargo infrastructure in southern Philippines-leveraging its

strategic geographic advantages-has become an urgent issue for Southeast Asia as a

whole.

To date, the Philippines has lacked sufficient advanced cold-chain infrastructure, such as

large-scale ultra-low temperature frozen storage facilities capable of －60°C (2,000 tons class) and chilled warehouses (4,000 tons class). This shortage has imposed

significant

constraints on import and export activities, particularly for agricultural and fishery products.

As a result, risks related to quality degradation and transportation time have continued to

hinder stable access to international markets.

As part of this airport redevelopment, the Company will collaborate with energy- and

agro-fishery development projects for which it has been commissioned as a consultant by

the Bangsamoro Autonomous Government in the Philippines, to establish an integrated

cold-chain infrastructure within the airport capable of ultra-low temperature freezing and

chilled storage. This is expected to dramatically improve air cargo logistics to Japan and

other global markets.

As a result, the project will not only enable high-value-added exports of Philippine seafood and agricultural products, but also strengthen the airport’s role as an international logistics hub for pharmaceuticals and bio-related products that require strict temperature control.

In addition, the redevelopment project incorporates a power generation business operated

by an Independent Power Producer (IPP), ensuring a stable and sustainable electricity

supply for the airport and its related facilities. This will significantly enhance the reliability of

infrastructure that requires 24-hour operation, including air cargo facilities, ultra-low

temperature cold storage, and one-stop government service functions.

Furthermore, based on this stable power infrastructure, the project plans to establish an

AI data center with AI servers at its core within the airport area. This AI data center will be utilized for cargo flow optimization, demand forecasting, quality control, and enhanced

security, thereby dramatically improving overall airport operational efficiency and value

creation.

As a result, the project is expected to generate significant economic benefits not only for the City of General Santos, but also for surrounding areas, including Sultan Kudarat Province and Cotabato City.

Around the airport (from the aircraft)

■ Development Concept (Key Features)

Runways exceeding 3,200 meters and airport facilities capable of handling large cargo

aircraft (A380, B747, B777, etc.)

Dome-shaped cargo handling facilities and aircraft maintenance services

Aviation fuel supply and LNG-based energy infrastructure

Advanced navigation support systems, including ILS auto-landing and ground radar

Ultra-low temperature frozen storage (－60°C, 2,000 tons class) and chilled warehouses

( 4,000 tons class)

One-stop government service functions

AI servers and digital data link satellite networks

Development and deployment of highly trained professional personnel

■ New Industries to Be Created

Power and energy businesses (aviation fuel, LNG, etc.)

Fisheries and agriculture (rice, coconuts, etc.)

International air cargo logistics business

Cold storage and warehousing businesses

AI and digital transformation-related businesses

International finance and e-banking services

Development Site: 25 hectares (within General Santos International Airport)

Main Facilities: Dome-shaped air cargo handling center

Frozen and temperature-controlled warehouses

IPP power generation facilities (LNG, 300 MW)

Aviation fuel and LNG tanks

Office buildings and one-stop government offices

Training facilities, ATC tower, medical and disaster prevention facilities, etc.

Total Investment: USD 1.2 billion

Construction Cost: USD 650 million

Employment Creation: Approximately 4,550 jobs

Development Scheme: Public-Private Partnership (PPP)

General Santos International Airport

By leveraging Japan’s advanced technologies and operational expertise to the fullest extent, the Company is committed to contributing to the sustainable growth of the Philippines and

the Southeast Asian region through this project.

