芝パークホテル 「職人ものがたり展vol.17 ”慶”」開催

株式会社芝パークホテル

芝パークホテル（運営：株式会社芝パークホテル／東京都港区、代表取締役社長 柳瀬連太郎）では、2025年12月1日（月）から2026年3月8日（日）まで、四季折々の日本文化を紹介する「職人ものがたり展」を開催しています。第17回となる今回のテーマは”慶”。新しい年の始まりにふさわしい華やぎを添える、二つの伝統工芸をご紹介します。

新年を祝う華やぎ - 押絵羽子板とからかみの美

職人ものがたりVol.17ではテーマを”慶”とし、歳の瀬の羽子板市でお馴染みの“押絵羽子板”と、お祝いに相応しい煌びやかな“からかみ” の、二つの工芸をご紹介いたします。

邪気を祓う正月の贈り物や、女の子の誕生のお祝いの品として今に伝わる「羽子板」。一方の「押絵」は、綿を布でくるみ立体的な絵柄を描き出す装飾技法。この２つが一緒になり、江戸・文化文政期に誕生したのが「押絵羽子板」です。中でも縁起の良い羽子板に、歌舞伎役者を押絵にしてあわせた「役者羽子板」は、当時の江戸っ子たちに大人気となり爆発的に売れました。

職人の技が紡ぐ、慶びのかたち

からかみは、中国の唐から伝わった加飾紙。木版手摺りや金銀の砂子を蒔いた唐紙は、中世以降は襖や屏風にも貼られ、煌びやかに空間を彩ってきました。京都で始まった唐紙の制作は、江戸にわたり江戸好みに発展していきます。大きく三つの技法があり、木版摺りは「唐紙師」、伊勢型紙を用いる「更紗師」、金銀の箔や砂子を用いる「砂子師」がそれぞれの加飾を施します。

新年にふさわしい縁起物と煌びやかな唐紙が彩る空間。

今回の展示では、現代に技を伝える職人による作品を間近にご覧いただけるだけでなく、購入も可能です。押絵羽子板は二代目西山鴻月氏、唐紙は唐源三代目小泉幸雄氏、株式会社RISE、菊池襖紙工場が手掛ける逸品です。歴史と文化が紡ぐ美を、ぜひ芝パークホテルでお楽しみください。

- 開催概要期間： 2025年12月1日（月）～2026年3月8日（日）時間： 11:00～20:00（最終日は16:00まで）場所： 芝パークホテル 1階 ライブラリーラウンジ、2階 ホワイエ入場料： 無料- 作家プロフィール⽻子板職人西山鴻月(にしやまこうげつ)1962年、初代・西山鴻月の長男として生まれる。高校卒業後、押絵師・桜井秋山氏に入門。その後、⽗・西山鴻月に師事。2014年11月「鴻月」を⼆代目として継承、現在に至る。https://kougetsu.exblog.jp/唐源三代目・小泉幸雄江戸・嘉永年間創業の唐紙師・唐源の三代目。江戸の名工と謳われた初代・小泉七五郎から数えると五代目となる。20歳の頃から父親に師事し家業に従事。現在は二人の子息、雅行氏と哲推氏が後を追う。http://karakaminokaragen.com株式会社RISE日本が誇る伝統工芸の技を活かした、アートパネル・オブジェ・照明器具などの企画・制作・販売を行う。https://k-mizukami.com/菊池襖紙工場1924年創業の襖紙製造工場。からかみの伝統技法では砂子の技術を伝承してきた。2015年には日本古来の装飾技法を継承していくために、伝統工芸の専門チームとして伝統工芸室を設立。主にオーダーメイドの襖絵制作や神社仏閣・旧邸宅の和紙装飾の復元などの活動も行っている。https://fusuma.co.jp/ippinshu/index.html

職人ものがたり展とは？

今なお、江戸の風が吹いているような東京は芝の地。この地の伝統と文化に息をあわせるようにして時を紡いできた古き良きホテル。芝パークホテルは多種多様な書籍コレクションを備えたライブラリーホテルとしての顔を持ち、職人が紡いできた伝統（ものがたり）を季節ごとにテーマを設けて、書籍とともに日本文化を軸とした「職人ものがたり」展を開催しております。「時代を超えて歴史や文化が紡がれてゆき、より良い豊かな明日へとつながる」そんな持続可能な体験をして頂けるような四季折々のおもてなしでお客様を心からお迎えいたします。

キュレーション：ニッポンのワザドットコムhttps://nipponnowaza.com/

(運営 : 有限会社ブレインカフェ https://www.braincafe.net/)

芝パークホテル外観

芝パークホテルについて

https://www.shibaparkhotel.com/

1948年創業の芝パークホテルは、外国貿易使節団向けのホテルとして始まった歴史と伝統を持つホテルです。館内には銀座蔦屋書店がセレクトした約1,500冊の書籍があります。客室は198室、1階に中華、洋食、和食の3種類のお料理を楽しめるレストラン、2階に宴会場4室を備えています。2020年から2023年にかけて客室やパブリックスペースをリニューアルしました。呈茶や金継ぎ体験などの文化体験イベントも開催しています。

**************************************************************************

“Tale of Artisans Exhibition” Vol. 17: Yorokobi

～A New Year Celebration of Two Traditional Crafts: Oshie Hagoita × Karakami～

Shiba Park Hotel (Operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Rentaro Yanase) will present the Tale of Artisans Exhibition from December 1, 2025 (Mon.) through March 8, 2026 (Sun.), a seasonal showcase of Japanese culture. The theme of this 17th edition is “Yorokobi (Rejoicing),” introducing two time‑honored crafts that bring an elegant flourish to the start of the year.

Festive Elegance to Celebrate the New Year - The Beauty of Oshie Hagoita and Karakami

Rejoicing and Celebration As the New Year begins, the festive season unfolds. In Vol. 17, themed “Yorokobi (Rejoicing),” we feature two crafts: Oshie Hagoita-familiar from traditional year‑end hagoita fairs-and the resplendent Karakami, perfectly suited to celebratory occasions. Please take your time and enjoy the exhibition at your leisure.

What is Oshie Hagoita? Hagoita paddles have long been cherished as New Year’s gifts believed to ward off misfortune, and as tokens to celebrate the birth of a girl. Oshie is a decorative technique in which cotton wrapped in fabric is used to create raised, relief‑like motifs. The combination of these gave rise to Oshie Hagoita during the Bunka-Bunsei era (1804-1830) of the Edo period. Among them, Yakusha Hagoita-auspicious paddles adorned with oshie portraits of kabuki actors-became a sensation with Edo townspeople and sold in great numbers.

The shape of rejoicing, woven by artisans’ craftmanship.

What is Karakami? Karakami is a decorative paper introduced from Tang‑dynasty China. Hand‑printed from woodblocks and often sprinkled with gold and silver sunago (metallic powders), karakami has adorned spaces since the medieval era, applied to fusuma (sliding doors) and folding screens. Originating in Kyoto, the craft took root in Edo and evolved into a distinctly Edo aesthetic. Broadly there are three techniques and practitioners: karakami‑shi who print from woodblocks; sarasa‑shi who use Ise‑katagami stencils; and sunago‑shi who apply gold and silver leaf or powders.

This exhibition offers an up‑close view of works by artisans who carry these skills forward today-and select pieces are available for purchase. Oshie Hagoita works are by Kougetsu Nishiyama (second generation); karakami works are by Yukio Koizumi of Karagen (third generation), RISE Co., Ltd., and Kikuchi Fusuma Paper Factory. We invite you to experience the beauty woven by history and culture at Shiba Park Hotel.

A space filled with New Year charms and Karakami paper.- Event OverviewDates: December 1, 2025 (Mon.) - March 8, 2026 (Sun.)Time: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (final day until 4:00 p.m.)Venue: Shiba Park Hotel, 1F Library Lounge; 2F FoyerAdmission: Free- Artist ProfilesKougetsu Nishiyama / Hagoita ArtistBorn in 1962 as the eldest son of the first-generation Hagoita artist Kougetsu Nishiyama. After graduating from high school, he began his training under Oshie artist Shuzan Sakurai, and later apprenticed under his father.In November 2014, he succeeded to the name “Kougetsu” as the second-generation artisan and continues his craft to this day.https://kougetsu.exblog.jp/Yukio KoizumiThe third generation of Karakami-shi/Karagen, founded during the Edo and Kaei years. He is the 5th generation since first generation Shichigoro Koizumi, who was praised as a master craftsman during Edo. He has been studying under his father since he was 20 years old and is engaged in the family business. Now his two sons, Masayuki and Akio, are following in his footsteps.http://karakaminokaragen.comRISE Co.,Ltd.The company plans, produces, and sells art panels, art objects, lighting fixtures, and other products that utilize traditional craft techniques that Japan is proud of.https://k-mizukami.com/Kikuchi Fusuma ManufacturingA fusuma paper manufacturing factory founded in 1924. Within the traditional technique of Karakami, the technique of Sunago has been handed down. In 2015, in order to continue this traditional Japanese decorative technique, the Traditional Crafts Office was set up as a team specializing in traditional crafts.https://fusuma.co.jp/ippinshu/index.html

Curation: Nippon no Waza Dot Com

https://nipponnowaza.com/

(Operated by: braincafe Co., Ltd. https://www.braincafe.net/)

Exterior of Shiba Park Hotel

About Shiba Park Hotel

Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel began as a hotel for foreign trade missions and has a rich history and tradition. The hotel features 198 guest rooms, a restaurant offering Japanese, Western, and Chinese cuisine on the first floor, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. From 2020 to 2023, the hotel underwent renovations of its guest rooms and public spaces. Cultural experiences such as tea ceremonies and kintsugi workshops are also offered.

Website: https://www.shibaparkhotel.com