プリント基板市場は2032年までに1,175億3,000万米ドルを超えると予測
The printed circuit board （PCB） market continues to play a fundamental role in the global electronics ecosystem, serving as an essential component in a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial equipment, communications, and medical devices. According to the latest market analysis, the printed circuit board （PCB） market is expected to be valued at USD 75.85 billion in 2023 and reach USD 117.53 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 4.99% from 2024 to 2032. This sustained growth reflects the increasing adoption of electronic devices, technological innovation, and the increasing sophistication and complexity of electronic assemblies worldwide. The Printed
Circuit Board （PCB） Market is Driven by Growing Demand for Electronics
. The growth of the printed circuit board （PCB） market is closely linked to the rapid expansion of the global electronics industry. Increasing consumer demand for smartphones, laptops, wearable devices, gaming consoles, and smart home technology continues to drive demand for PCBs. As electronic devices become smaller and more functional, manufacturers are increasingly relying on advanced PCB designs that enable higher component density, better thermal performance, and enhanced signal quality. This trend is driving long-term demand in both the rigid and flexible PCB segments.
Get a free sample report - https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6698
【画像 https://www.dreamnews.jp/?action_Image=1&p=0000338288&id=bodyimage1】
The Printed Circuit Board （PCB） Market Benefits from the Rise of Automotive and EV Adoption
The automotive sector is emerging as a major growth engine for the printed circuit board （PCB） market, particularly due to the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles （EVs） and advanced driver assistance systems （ADAS）. Modern vehicles integrate a variety of electronic components, including electronic control units, infotainment systems, battery management systems, and various sensor technologies, all of which require highly reliable PCBs. Advances in vehicle electrification and autonomous driving technologies are driving increased demand for PCBs with high performance, multi-layer construction, and high-temperature resistance. The Printed
Circuit Board （PCB） Market Benefits from the Advancement of Industrial Automation
Industrial automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives are significantly contributing to the expansion of the printed circuit board （PCB） market. Manufacturing sites are increasingly adopting robotics, smart sensors, programmable logic controllers （PLCs）, and industrial IoT systems to improve production efficiency and productivity. These applications require highly durable, high-precision PCBs that can operate reliably even in harsh environments. The demand for industrial-grade PCBs is growing as manufacturing, energy, and logistics sectors modernize.
The Printed Circuit Board （PCB） Market Evolves with Technological Innovation.
The Printed Circuit Board （PCB） Market Evolves with Technological Innovation.