住友商事・ＳＣＳＫグループのGran Manibus、Abaka AIと協業し、日本企業のAIトランスフォーメーションを加速する取り組みを開始

住友商事・ＳＣＳＫグループのデジタル×ビジネスコンサルティング企業である株式会社Gran Manibus（本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役社長：ミゲル アンヘル エステベス アベ、以下 グランマニブス）は、米国カリフォルニア州に本社を置く、Abaka AI LLCの日本法人であるAbaka AI K.K.（CEO：Nicholas Lee）との協業により、グローバル市場で提供中のAbaka AIのサービスを日本市場に展開し、両社で日本企業のAIトランスフォーメーションを推進する取り組みを2025年12月から開始しました。

１．背景

AIモデルの高度化に伴い、企業は自動運転、ロボティクス、医療画像解析などの分野で、膨大で専門性の高いデータの収集・整備に大きな課題を抱えています。国内外の専門機関や業界レポートでも、こうした分野での高品質なデータの確保が不可欠であると指摘されています。

Abaka AIは、この課題に対応するために、STEM※1領域に特化したラベリング技術と、マルチモーダルアノテーション※２基盤をグローバル市場で提供しています。

一方、グランマニブスは、製造業を中心とする日本企業へのビジネスコンサルティングを通じて、AI活用による既存事業の競争優位性の確立や新規事業創出にむけたテーマを把握しており、その取り組みを進めるためには、AIモデル構築の前提となる高品質データの確保が極めて重要であると考えています。

※１ STEM（ステム）:科学-Science、技術-Technology、工学-Engineering、数学-Mathematicsの四つの頭文字

※２ マルチモーダルアノテーション：画像・映像・音声・テキスト・3Dポイントクラウドなど、複数の種類のデータに対して意味づけやラベル付けを行う作業

２．協業の概要

協業の目的と全体像

今回の協業により、両社は、日本企業が高品質なAIモデルを活用し、事業創出やサービス・プロダクト開発を進められるように、Abaka AIの強みであるデータインテリジェンスサービスと、グランマニブスのビジネス変革支援力を組み合わせ、包括的なソリューションを展開できる体制を整えていきます。

Abaka AIのサービスと強み

Abaka AIは、精度・効率・信頼性を兼ね備えた以下のデータインテリジェンスサービスをグローバルで提供しています。

- ハイクオリティ・マルチモーダル・データセット複雑なAIアプリケーション向けにカスタム設計された高精度データセットを提供- MooreData マルチモーダルアノテーションプラットフォーム画像、映像、音声、テキスト、3Dポイントクラウド※3など多様なデータ形式に対応し、AIモデルの学習を支援

Abaka AIの強みは、STEM分野に特化したラベリング技術にあり、特に自動車、航空宇宙、産業用AI開発分野など、高度な専門性と技術的正確性が求められる分野で実績を有しています。具体的には、自動運転向けの3D認識、シミュレーションや予測、AIモデル最適化に使用される数学的および推論データ、さらにロボティクスや自動化、身体性を備えたAIの開発を支援するためのプログラム・コードレベルに対する、複雑なラベリングサービスを提供しています。加えて、Abaka AIは日本の教育機関、物流、不動産、自動車などの業界で、システム開発、MLOps※4プラットフォーム構築、データ駆動型コンサルティングの実績を積み始めています。

なお、ISO 9001、27001、27701の国際認証を取得しており、データ品質・セキュリティ・プライバシーの面でも高い信頼性を確保しています。

グランマニブスのサービスと今回の協業での役割

グランマニブスは、デジタルネイティブなコンサルタントが最新テクノロジーを駆使し、上流工程から素早く形にした価値づくりに取り組んでいます。主に以下の領域でコンサルティングサービスを提供しています。

- 事業戦略策定から実装までの一貫支援事業成長戦略、データドリブン戦略、イノベーション戦略を策定し、プロダクトとして具現化- 業務イノベーションとサプライチェーン最適化最新技術とベストプラクティスを活用し、業務プロセス改革やサプライチェーン効率化を推進- 顧客価値体験の最大化エモーション＆データドリブンなアプローチで、顧客の本質的ニーズを捉え、新たな価値を創出

今回の協業においては、グランマニブスは、Abaka AIのサービスの日本市場への展開を支援しながら、クライアントのビジネスインパクトの最大化を目指し、AIを前提とした業務変革や事業開発を、構想・設計から実装まで一貫してサポートします。さらに、大規模な実装ニーズに対しても、住友商事・SCSKグループのネットワークを活かした、幅広い専門性と実装力を組み合わせ、包括的にサポートします。

協業による価値

両社は、日本におけるAI活用ソリューションによる対応力を高めることで、特に、自動車、医療機器メーカーなどの製造業における、専門性の高さや推論の複雑さ、品質が重要な領域で、実践的かつAIドリブンなビジネス変革を後押しします。さらに、両社の強みを結集し、大規模な実装ニーズにも柔軟かつ迅速に対応できる体制で、日本企業の競争力強化と新たな価値創出に貢献してまいります。

※3 3Dポイントクラウド：物体や空間を三次元で表現するために、点群として取得されたデータ。自動運転やロボティクスなどで使用される

※4 MLOps（エムエルオプス）：Machine Learning Operationsの略。AIモデルの開発から運用・保守までを効率的に管理するための仕組みやプロセス。DevOps（開発と運用の統合）を機械学習に応用した概念

株式会社Gran Manibusについて

Gran Manibus（グランマニブス）(https://www.granmanibus.com)は、住友商事・ＳＣＳＫグループの一員であるビジネスコンサルティングファームです。私たちは、テクノロジーをビジネスと切り離せない価値と捉え、両者を同時並行で構想することで、クライアントのビジネス価値の最大化を支援します。変化の激しい時代において、私たちはテクノロジーを駆使し、自らも変革を続けながら、グローバルに価値を創出し続けます。

Abaka AI について

Abaka AI(https://www.abaka.ai/)は米国カリフォルニア州に本社を置き、欧州、シンガポール、日本の各地域に拠点を構え、事業を展開するデータエンジニアリングのグローバルリーダーです。AIモデルの開発・運用に必要な高品質なデータ整備を専門とし、世界中に5万人以上のデータアノテーターによる大規模なアノテーション体制を通じて、次世代AIの開発を支えています。またシリコンバレーで設立されたＮＰＯである「2077AI」の創設メンバーとしても、高品質な公共データセットの開発に取り組んでいます。

日本ではAbaka AI K.K.として東京に拠点を構え、日本市場におけるAIサービスの提供と技術支援を行っています。

Gran Manibus, part of Sumitomo Corporation and SCSK Group, and Abaka AI Collaborate to Accelerate AI Transformation for Japanese Enterprises

Gran Manibus, a digital and business consulting firm within the Sumitomo Corporation and SCSK Group, has established a strategic collaboration with Abaka AI K.K., the Japanese subsidiary of California-based Abaka AI LLC to introduce Abaka AI’s globally offered services into the Japanese market.

Background

As AI models become increasingly complex, enterprises face challenges in sourcing and preparing high-quality data required for fields such as autonomous driving, robotics, and medical imaging.

Abaka AI addresses these needs with its STEM-focused labeling expertise and proprietary multi-modal annotation platform, while Gran Manibus leverages its consulting for Japanese manufacturers to emphasize the role of high-quality data in AI-driven business and product development. In response, they have agreed to create an environment enabling Japanese companies to leverage advanced AI.

Collaboration Overview

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to enable Japanese companies to leverage high-quality AI models and advance business creation and service/product development by combining Abaka AI’s data intelligence capabilities with Gran Manibus’s strength in supporting business transformation through end-to-end consulting, delivering solutions tailored to needs of Japanese businesses.

Abaka AI’s Offerings and Strengths

Abaka AI provides high-performance data intelligence solutions globally, including:

- High-Quality Multimodal DatasetsCustom datasets designed for complex AI applications, enabling faster and more accurate model development.- MooreData Multi-Modal Annotation PlatformSupports diverse data formats for AI training, including image, video, audio, text, and 3D point cloud.

A key differentiator of Abaka AI is its STEM-focused labeling expertise, with proven achievements in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial AI development. Specific capabilities include 3D perception for autonomous driving, mathematical and reasoning data used for simulation, prediction, and AI model optimization, as well as programming and code-level annotations for robotics, automation, and embodied intelligence. In addition, Abaka AI has begun building a track record in Japan across industries such as education, logistics, real estate, and automotive, delivering system development, MLOps platform construction, and data-driven consulting.

The company is ISO 9001, 27001, and 27701 certified, ensuring excellence in data quality, security, and privacy.

Gran Manibus’s Services and Role

Gran Manibus’s digitally native consultants harness cutting-edge technology to create value from strategy to implementation. Services include:

- End-to-End Business Strategy Support- Operational Innovation and Supply Chain Optimization- Maximizing Customer Experience Value

In this collaboration, Gran Manibus will support the rollout of Abaka AI’s services in Japan while aiming to maximize business impact by providing end-to-end support-from strategy and design to implementation-for AI-driven operational transformation and business development. For large-scale implementation needs, Gran Manibus will leverage the network and expertise of the Sumitomo Corporation and SCSK Group to provide support.

Value of the Collaboration

Together, the two companies will strengthen their AI solution delivery capabilities in Japan to drive practical, AI-powered business transformation, particularly in manufacturing sectors such as automotive and medical devices, where technical complexity and quality standards are critical.

About Gran Manibus Co., Ltd.

Gran Manibus(https://www.granmanibus.com) is a technology-led business consulting firm within the Sumitomo Corporation and SCSK Group. Technology is embedded at the core of our approach to business value creation, enabling the firm to design and deliver integrated solutions that align strategy with innovation. In response to a changing world, we remain committed to driving global value through continuous transformation powered by technology.

About Abaka AI

Abaka AI (https://www.abaka.ai/)is a global leader in intelligent data engineering, headquartered in California, USA, with operations in Europe, Singapore, and Japan. Abaka AI specializes in preparing high-quality data essential for the development and operation of AI models, supported by a large-scale annotation infrastructure with over 50,000 data annotators worldwide. The company is also a founding member of 2077AI, a Silicon Valley-based non-profit organization, and is committed to developing high-quality public datasets and promoting responsible AI. In Japan, Abaka AI operates as Abaka AI K.K., with its office located in Tokyo, providing localized AI services and technical support.

