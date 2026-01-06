Qlean Dataset、「日本の様々な住宅の間取り図データセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之、以下「Visual Bank」）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』において、『日本の様々な住宅の間取り図データセット』の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、Qlean Datasetが展開する機械学習用データセットラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』に新たに加わり、日本の住宅を対象とした間取り図データを収録しています。建築・不動産分野における空間理解を必要とするAIの研究・開発用途を想定しています。

日本の住宅設計実務で用いられる間取り表現をもとに構成されており、実環境に即した条件でのモデル検証や精度評価に活用可能です。研究用途に加え、不動産テックや住宅関連サービスなど、産業用途におけるAI開発にも対応します。

今回提供を開始する「日本の様々な住宅の間取り図データセット」の概要

「日本の様々な住宅の間取り図データセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/121_1_6b61f58e41372bdfa3eb67d31267e406.jpg?v=202601060351 ]※こちらはイメージのため、実データはサンプル請求後ご確認いただけます。※こちらはイメージのため、実データはサンプル請求後ご確認いただけます。- 建築図面の画像認識・構造解析研究住宅の間取り図を対象に、部屋配置や空間構造を解析する画像認識モデルや図面理解モデルの研究に利用できます。- マルチモーダルAIにおける空間表現研究図面画像とテキスト情報を組み合わせたデータとして、視覚情報と言語情報を統合的に扱うマルチモーダルモデルの検証に活用できます。- 不動産テック向け間取り解析AIの開発不動産検索サービスや物件管理システムにおいて、間取り図から物件特性を自動抽出・分類するAI機能の開発に活用できます。- 住宅設計・リノベーション支援AIの学習データ住宅設計支援ツールやリノベーション提案システムにおいて、既存住宅の間取りパターンを学習させるための基礎データとして利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合わせ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Qlean Dataset Launches a Japanese Floor Plan Dataset for AI Development

Supporting Floor Plan Generation and Spatial Understanding in Residential Design

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai; hereinafter “Visual Bank”) has started providing the “Japanese Residential Floor Plan Dataset” through Qlean Dataset, an AI training data solution operated via its subsidiary, Amana Images Inc.



This dataset is provided as part of Qlean Dataset’s machine learning dataset lineup, AI Data Recipe, and consists of floor plan drawings of residential properties in Japan. It is designed for research and development of AI systems that require spatial understanding in the fields of architecture, housing, and real estate.

The dataset is structured based on floor plan representations commonly used in Japanese residential design practice. It can be used for model validation and accuracy evaluation under conditions that closely reflect real-world environments. In addition to academic research, it is suitable for AI development in industrial applications such as property technology and housing-related services.

Dataset Overview: “Japanese Residential Floor Plan Dataset”

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/121_2_7f01f73acbd11a73694ab03b5240e555.jpg?v=202601060351 ]The images shown are for illustrative purposes only. Actual data can be reviewed after requesting a sample.The images shown are for illustrative purposes only. Actual data can be reviewed after requesting a sample.

Use Case Examples for the Japanese Residential Floor Plan Dataset

For Research Use

Industrial Use Cases

- Image Recognition and Structural Analysis of Architectural DrawingsThe dataset can be used to study image recognition and drawing understanding models that analyze room layouts and spatial structures from residential floor plans.- Spatial Representation in Multimodal AIBy combining floor plan images and textual information, the dataset supports evaluation of multimodal models that integrate visual and language-based representations.- Development of Floor Plan Analysis AI for Property TechnologyIn real estate search services and property management systems, the dataset can be used to develop AI functions that automatically extract and classify property attributes from floor plans.- Training Data for Housing Design and Renovation Support AIThe dataset can serve as foundational training data for housing design tools and renovation proposal systems by learning patterns from existing residential floor plans.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview