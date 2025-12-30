Ìó2Ëü¿ÍÍè¾ì¤ÎÀ¤³¦Åª¥«ー¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ÖFUELFEST JAPAN¡×Æþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤òÈÎÇä³«»Ï

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌòCEO¡§µÜ²¼ÂçÍ¤¡¢°Ê²¼¡Ö¥Á¥±¥ßー¡×¡Ë¤Ï¡¢NFT¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡ÖTicketMe¡×¤Ë¤Æ¡¢Á°²óÌó2Ëü¿Í¤¬Íè¾ì¤·¤¿À¤³¦Åª¥«ー¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ÖFUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN¡×¤Î¸ø¼°Æþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤ò¡¢¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ë¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤·¤ÆÆÈÀêÈÎÇä³«»Ï¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

FUELFEST JAPAN¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡ÖFUELFEST JAPAN¡×¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¥â¥Ç¥£¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥É¥«ー¡¢¥¨¥­¥¾¥Á¥Ã¥¯¥«ー¡¢¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¡¦¥Ó¥ë¥É¼ÖÎ¾¡¢´õ¾¯¼Ö¤Ê¤É¤¬°ìÆ²¤Ë²ñ¤¹¤ë¡¢ÆüËÜºÇÂçµé¤Î¥«ー¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

Íè¾ì¼Ô¤Ï¡¢¼ÖÎ¾Å¸¼¨¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢¥é¥¤¥Ö¥É¥ê¥Õ¥È¤ä¥É¥é¥Ã¥°¥ìー¥¹¡¢¥ß¥åー¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥é¥¤¥Ö¤Ê¤É¡¢Ç÷ÎÏ¤¢¤ë¥âー¥¿ー¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¡õ¥¨¥ó¥¿ー¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤ò°ìÆüÃæ³Ú¤·¤à¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£



±Ç²è¡Ø¥ï¥¤¥ë¥É¡¦¥¹¥Ôー¥É¡Ù¥·¥êー¥º¤Î·àÃæ¼Ö¤ä¥ì¥×¥ê¥«¼ÖÎ¾¤ÎÅ¸¼¨¡¦Áö¹Ô¥¨¥ê¥¢¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Î¥É¥ê¥Õ¥ÈÁö¹Ô¤¬¸«¤é¤ì¤ë¥³ー¥¹¤Ê¤É¡¢±Ç²è¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤Ë¤â´ò¤·¤¤¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤¬½¼¼Â¡£

Ì¾¥·ー¥ó¤ò×Ç×Ê¤È¤µ¤»¤ëÇ÷ÎÏ¤¢¤ë¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤Ï¡¢¼Ö¹¥¤­¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢±Ç²è¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤ä²ÈÂ²Ï¢¤ì¤Ë¤â¹â¤¤¿Íµ¤¤ò¸Ø¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£



¤Þ¤¿¡¢²ñ¾ìÆâ¤Ë¤Ï²°Âæ¥°¥ë¥á¤äÀ¤³¦³Æ¹ñ¤Î¥·¥çー¥«ーÅ¸¼¨¡¢¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¤Ë¤è¤ë°¦¼ÖÅ¸¼¨¡¢¥­¥Ã¥º¸þ¤±¤ÎÂÎ¸³·¿¥Öー¥¹¤Ê¤É¡¢¸Þ´¶¤Ç³Ú¤·¤á¤ëÂ¿ºÌ¤Ê¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤¬Â·¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

»Ò¤É¤â¤«¤éÂç¿Í¤Þ¤Ç¡¢Éý¹­¤¤À¤Âå¤¬°ìÆüÃæËþµÊ¤Ç¤­¤ë¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

FUELFEST ¤Ï¡¢¼Ö¤È²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡Ö¾ðÇ®¡Ê¥Ñ¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ë½Ð²ñ¤¦¾ì½ê¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤«¤éÂ¿¤¯¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤ò½¸¤á¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

³«ºÅ³µÍ×

FUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN

ÆüÄø¡§2026Ç¯8·î11Æü¡Ê²Ð¡Ë10:00～

²ñ¾ì¡§ÉÙ»Î¥¹¥Ôー¥É¥¦¥§¥¤

ÄÌ¾ïÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä¥Úー¥¸ÈÎÇä¥Úー¥¸¡§

https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)



¼Ö¼ïÊÌÆÃÊÌ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥óÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä¥Úー¥¸¡§

https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)

¢¨ÈÎÇä¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ï¤¹¤Ù¤ÆTicketMeÆâ¤Ç¥ê¥»ー¥ë¤¬²ÄÇ½¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Á¥±¥ßー¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

Â¿¸À¸ìÂÐ±þ¤Ç³¤³°¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤â¹ØÆþ²ÄÇ½¡£NFT¤Ç¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¾å¤Ç¤Î»²²Ã¾ÚÌÀ¤Ë¤â

¡ÖTicketMe¡Ê¥Á¥±¥ßー¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢³¤³°¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤â¥¹¥àー¥º¤Ë¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤ò¹ØÆþ¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢ºÇÂç9¸À¸ìÉ½¼¨¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢³¤³°È¯¹Ô¥¯¥ì¥¸¥Ã¥È¥«ー¥É¤ä³Æ¼ïÅÅ»Ò·èºÑ¤Ê¤É¤ÎÂ¿ÄÌ²ß·èºÑ¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¹ñ¤äÃÏ°è¤òÌä¤ï¤º°Â¿´¤·¤Æ¹ØÆþ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¹ØÆþ¤·¤¿ÅÅ»Ò¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ï¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È½ªÎ»¸å¤â NFT¤È¤·¤ÆÊÝÂ¸¤Ç¤­¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¾å¤Ç¡ÖÍè¾ì¤Î¾Ú¡×¤È¤·¤Æ»Ä¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¼ÒÌ¾¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー

½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¸µÀÖºä1-1-15 ¥Ë¥åー¥È¥è¥Ó¥ë 3³¬

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§µÜ²¼ ÂçÍ¤

URL¡§https://ticketme.jp/

¥µー¥Ó¥¹¥µ¥¤¥È¡§https://ticketme.io/

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§NFT¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Î³«È¯¡¦±¿±Ä

ËÜ·ï¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¹ç¤»Àè¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー ¹­ÊóÃ´Åö¡§¹¾Æ£

¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡§https://ticketme.co.jp/contact

English

TicketMe Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Daisuke Miyashita; hereinafter ¡ÈTicketMe¡É) has begun exclusive sales of official admission tickets as the official ticketing partner for the world-renowned car event ¡ÈFUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN,¡É which attracted approximately 20,000 attendees at its previous edition, via its NFT ticketing platform ¡ÈTicketMe.¡É

About FUELFEST JAPAN

¡ÈFUELFEST JAPAN¡É is one of the largest car events in Japan, bringing together an extraordinary lineup of modified cars, exotic cars, performance builds, and rare vehicles from around the world in one place.

In addition to vehicle exhibitions, visitors can enjoy a full day of high-octane motorsports and entertainment, including live drifting, drag racing, and music performances.

The event also features dedicated exhibition and driving areas showcasing iconic and replica cars from the Fast & Furious series, as well as courses where spectators can witness real drift runs up close.

These powerful, movie-inspired performances resonate not only with car enthusiasts but also with film fans and families, making the event appealing to a wide audience.

Beyond the track, the venue offers a rich variety of attractions, including food stalls, show cars from around the globe, influencer-owned vehicle showcases, and hands-on experience booths for children.

Designed to delight all five senses, FUELFEST JAPAN is an event that people of all ages-from kids to adults-can enjoy all day long.

FUELFEST continues to attract fans from Japan and abroad as a place where people encounter true ¡Èpassion¡É through cars and music, creating a uniquely immersive and energetic experience.

Event Overview

FUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN

Date & Time:

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday), from 10:00 AM

Venue:

Fuji Speedway

Standard Admission Ticket Sales Page:

https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)

Special Vehicle-Type Design Admission Ticket Sales Page:

https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)

*All tickets sold are eligible for resale within the TicketMe platform.

About TicketMe

Multilingual Support Enables Overseas Fans to Purchase Tickets - NFT Tickets Also Serve as Digital Proof of Attendance

TicketMe supports up to nine languages, allowing fans from overseas to purchase tickets smoothly and without barriers.

The platform also accepts internationally issued credit cards and multiple digital payment methods, enabling secure and convenient purchases regardless of country or region.

In addition, purchased digital tickets can be retained as NFTs even after the event, serving as a lasting digital ¡Èproof of attendance.¡É

This allows fans to preserve their event experience in digital form, extending the value of the ticket beyond the day of the event.

Company Name: TicketMe Inc.

Address: New Toyo Building 3F, 1-1-15 Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Daisuke Miyashita, CEO

Corporate Website:¡§https://ticketme.jp/

Service Website¡§https://ticketme.io/

Business Description: Development and operation of an NFT-based ticketing platform

For inquiries regarding this matter:

Public Relations, TicketMe Inc.

Contact Person: Yuuya Eto

Inquiry Form: https://ticketme.co.jp/contact