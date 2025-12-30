¡ÖFUELFEST JAPAN¡×¼ÖÎ¾/¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µーÆÃÊÌ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥óÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤ò¿ôÎÌ¸ÂÄê¤ÇÈÎÇä³«»Ï

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌòCEO¡§µÜ²¼ÂçÍ¤¡¢°Ê²¼¡Ö¥Á¥±¥ßー¡×¡Ë¤Ï¡¢NFT¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡ÖTicketMe¡×¤Ë¤ÆÁ°²óÌó2Ëü¿Í¤¬Íè¾ì¤·¤¿À¤³¦Åª¥«ー¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¡ÖFUELFEST JAPAN¡×¤Î¸ø¼°Æþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Î¼è¤ê°·¤¤¤ò³«»Ï¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡ÖTicketMe¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ËÜ¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ÎÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢Ì¾¼Ö¤ò¥â¥Áー¥Õ¤È¤·¤¿¡ÖÆÃÊÌ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥óÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¡×¤ò¡¢·îÂØ¤ê¡¦¿ôÎÌ¸ÂÄê¤ÇÈÎÇä¤¹¤ë¤Û¤«¡¢¿Íµ¤¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¤È¤Î¥³¥é¥Ü¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤âÈÎÇä¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆÃÊÌ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È

¼ÖÎ¾¤¬Æþ¤Ã¤¿·îÂØ¤ê¡¦¿ôÎÌ¸ÂÄê¤ÎÆÃÊÌ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È

ËÜ¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ç¤Ï¡¢2026Ç¯1·î¤«¤é8·î¤Þ¤Ç¡¢³Æ·î¤´¤È¤Ë°Û¤Ê¤ë¼ÖÎ¾¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤ÎÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤òÈÎÇäÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤ÏÆþ¾ì¤Ë»ÈÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤ëÀµµ¬¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È»²²Ã¤Îµ­Ç°¤È¤·¤Æ¤â³Ú¤·¤á¤ë¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

1·îÈÎÇä¤Î¼ÖÎ¾¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È

- RWB993 Rough Rhythm- VeilSide Fortune Model RX-7- ¥Þ¥¯¥éー¥ì¥ó720S

¢¨¼¡·î°Ê¹ß¤Î¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢²þ¤á¤Æ¤´°ÆÆâ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¢¨³Æ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ï¿ôÎÌ¸ÂÄê¤Ç¤ÎÈÎÇä¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¢¨ÆâÍÆ¡¦¥¹¥±¥¸¥åー¥ë¤ÏÊÑ¹¹¤È¤Ê¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨¼Ö¤Î²èÁü¤Ë¤Ä¤­¤Þ¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢³Æ¥áー¥«ーÍÍ¤«¤é¤Ï²èÁü»ÈÍÑ¤Îµö²Ä¤òÆÀ¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¥³¥é¥Ü¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È

¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¤Î°¦¼Ö2¥·¥ç¥Ã¥È¤Î¥³¥é¥ÜNFT¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤ÎÈÎÇä¡£

- ¤¿¤¯¤ß¼ÒÄ¹¡ÊTikToker¡Ë- ¤Þ¤³¤Ä¡ÊTikToker + Instagramer¡Ë- ¥É¥ê¥®¥ã¥ëÌý±ºÅí¡ÊTikToker¡Ë- ¤æ¤»¤Þ¤ë¡ÊTikToker¡Ë- ¥Ê¥Ñー¥º¡ÊYouTuber¡Ë

¢¨³Æ¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µーÍÍ¤Î²èÁü¤Ë¤Ä¤­¤Þ¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢²èÁü»ÈÍÑ¤Îµö²Ä¤òÆÀ¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

FUELFEST JAPAN¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¡ÖFUELFEST JAPAN¡×¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¥â¥Ç¥£¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥É¥«ー¡¢¥¨¥­¥¾¥Á¥Ã¥¯¥«ー¡¢¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¡¦¥Ó¥ë¥É¼ÖÎ¾¡¢´õ¾¯¼Ö¤Ê¤É¤¬°ìÆ²¤Ë²ñ¤¹¤ë¡¢ÆüËÜºÇÂçµé¤Î¥«ー¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

Íè¾ì¼Ô¤Ï¡¢¼ÖÎ¾Å¸¼¨¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢¥é¥¤¥Ö¥É¥ê¥Õ¥È¤ä¥É¥é¥Ã¥°¥ìー¥¹¡¢¥ß¥åー¥¸¥Ã¥¯¥é¥¤¥Ö¤Ê¤É¡¢Ç÷ÎÏ¤¢¤ë¥âー¥¿ー¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¡õ¥¨¥ó¥¿ー¥Æ¥¤¥ó¥á¥ó¥È¤ò°ìÆüÃæ³Ú¤·¤à¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£



±Ç²è¡Ø¥ï¥¤¥ë¥É¡¦¥¹¥Ôー¥É¡Ù¥·¥êー¥º¤Î·àÃæ¼Ö¤ä¥ì¥×¥ê¥«¼ÖÎ¾¤ÎÅ¸¼¨¡¦Áö¹Ô¥¨¥ê¥¢¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Î¥É¥ê¥Õ¥ÈÁö¹Ô¤¬¸«¤é¤ì¤ë¥³ー¥¹¤Ê¤É¡¢±Ç²è¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤Ë¤â´ò¤·¤¤¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤¬½¼¼Â¡£

Ì¾¥·ー¥ó¤ò×Ç×Ê¤È¤µ¤»¤ëÇ÷ÎÏ¤¢¤ë¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤Ï¡¢¼Ö¹¥¤­¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¡¢±Ç²è¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤ä²ÈÂ²Ï¢¤ì¤Ë¤â¹â¤¤¿Íµ¤¤ò¸Ø¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£



¤Þ¤¿¡¢²ñ¾ìÆâ¤Ë¤Ï²°Âæ¥°¥ë¥á¤äÀ¤³¦³Æ¹ñ¤Î¥·¥çー¥«ーÅ¸¼¨¡¢¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥ë¥¨¥ó¥µー¤Ë¤è¤ë°¦¼ÖÅ¸¼¨¡¢¥­¥Ã¥º¸þ¤±¤ÎÂÎ¸³·¿¥Öー¥¹¤Ê¤É¡¢¸Þ´¶¤Ç³Ú¤·¤á¤ëÂ¿ºÌ¤Ê¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤¬Â·¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

»Ò¤É¤â¤«¤éÂç¿Í¤Þ¤Ç¡¢Éý¹­¤¤À¤Âå¤¬°ìÆüÃæËþµÊ¤Ç¤­¤ë¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

FUELFEST ¤Ï¡¢¼Ö¤È²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡Ö¾ðÇ®¡Ê¥Ñ¥Ã¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë¡×¤Ë½Ð²ñ¤¦¾ì½ê¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¹ñÆâ³°¤«¤éÂ¿¤¯¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤ò½¸¤á¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

³«ºÅ³µÍ×

FUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN

ÆüÄø¡§2026Ç¯8·î11Æü¡Ê²Ð¡Ë10:00～

²ñ¾ì¡§ÉÙ»Î¥¹¥Ôー¥É¥¦¥§¥¤

ÄÌ¾ïÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä¥Úー¥¸ÈÎÇäURL¡§

https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)



¼Ö¼ïÊÌÆÃÊÌ¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥óÆþ¾ì¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÈÎÇä¥Úー¥¸¡§

https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)

¢¨ÈÎÇä¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ï¤¹¤Ù¤ÆTicketMeÆâ¤Ç¥ê¥»ー¥ë¤¬²ÄÇ½¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Á¥±¥ßー¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

Â¿¸À¸ìÂÐ±þ¤Ç³¤³°¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤â¹ØÆþ²ÄÇ½¡£NFT¤Ç¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¾å¤Ç¤Î»²²Ã¾ÚÌÀ¤Ë¤â

¡ÖTicketMe¡Ê¥Á¥±¥ßー¡Ë¡×¤Ï¡¢³¤³°¤«¤é¤Î¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤â¥¹¥àー¥º¤Ë¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤ò¹ØÆþ¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢ºÇÂç9¸À¸ìÉ½¼¨¤ËÂÐ±þ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢³¤³°È¯¹Ô¥¯¥ì¥¸¥Ã¥È¥«ー¥É¤ä³Æ¼ïÅÅ»Ò·èºÑ¤Ê¤É¤ÎÂ¿ÄÌ²ß·èºÑ¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¹ñ¤äÃÏ°è¤òÌä¤ï¤º°Â¿´¤·¤Æ¹ØÆþ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢¹ØÆþ¤·¤¿ÅÅ»Ò¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ï¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È½ªÎ»¸å¤â NFT¤È¤·¤ÆÊÝÂ¸¤Ç¤­¡¢¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¾å¤Ç¡ÖÍè¾ì¤Î¾Ú¡×¤È¤·¤Æ»Ä¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥é¥¤¥Ö¤Î´¶Æ°¤ä»×¤¤½Ð¤ò·Á¤Ë»Ä¤¹¡¢¿·¤·¤¤¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÂÎ¸³¤ò¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

ËÜ¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ï¡ÖFUELFEST JAPAN¡×¤ÎÆþ¾ì¤Ë»ÈÍÑ²ÄÇ½¤ÊÀµµ¬¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Ï¥Á¥±¥Ã¥ÈÉ½¼¨ÍÑ¤Î¥Ó¥¸¥å¥¢¥ë±é½Ð¤Ç¤¹¿ôÎÌ¸ÂÄê¤Î¤¿¤á¡¢Çä¤êÀÚ¤ì¼¡ÂèÈÎÇä½ªÎ»¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¼ÒÌ¾¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー

½êºßÃÏ¡§ÅìµþÅÔ¹Á¶è¸µÀÖºä1-1-15 ¥Ë¥åー¥È¥è¥Ó¥ë 3³¬

ÂåÉ½¼Ô¡§µÜ²¼ ÂçÍ¤

URL¡§https://ticketme.jp/

¥µー¥Ó¥¹¥µ¥¤¥È¡§https://ticketme.io/

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§NFT¥Á¥±¥Ã¥È¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Î³«È¯¡¦±¿±Ä

ËÜ·ï¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÌä¹ç¤»Àè¡§³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Á¥±¥ßー ¹­ÊóÃ´Åö¡§¹¾Æ£

¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡§https://ticketme.co.jp/contact

English

TicketMe (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Daisuke Miyashita; hereinafter ¡ÈTicketMe¡É) has begun handling official admission tickets via its NFT ticketing platform ¡ÈTicketMe¡É for the world-renowned car event FUELFEST JAPAN, which attracted approximately 20,000 attendees at its previous edition.

In addition to standard admission tickets, TicketMe will offer limited-quantity, monthly rotating special design admission tickets inspired by iconic vehicles, as well as collaboration design tickets created with popular influencers for this event.

Special Design Ticket

Monthly Limited-Edition Special Design Tickets Featuring Vehicles

Under this initiative, admission tickets featuring different vehicle designs will be released each month from January through August 2026.

Each ticket is a valid admission ticket and is also designed to be enjoyed as a commemorative keepsake of attending the event.

January Vehicle Design Tickets on Sale

RWB993 Rough Rhythm

VeilSide Fortune Model RX-7

McLaren 720S

*Designs for subsequent months will be announced at a later date.

*Each design will be sold in limited quantities.

*Please note that the content and schedule are subject to change.

I*mages of the vehicles are used with permission from the respective manufacturers.

Influencer Collaboration Design Tickets

Sales of Collaboration NFT Design Tickets Featuring Two-Shot Images of Influencers and Their Personal Vehicles.

- Takumi Shacho (TikToker)- Makotu (TikToker & Instagrammer)- Yuura Momo - also known as Drift Gal Yuura (TikToker)- Yusemaru (TikToker)- Nappers (YouTuber)

*Images of each influencer are used with their permission.

About FUELFEST JAPAN

¡ÈFUELFEST JAPAN¡É is one of the largest car events in Japan, bringing together an exceptional collection of modified cars, exotic cars, performance builds, and rare vehicles from around the world.

In addition to extensive vehicle exhibitions, visitors can enjoy a full day of high-impact motorsports and entertainment, including live drifting, drag racing, and music performances.

The event also features exhibition and driving areas showcasing iconic and replica vehicles from the Fast & Furious series, along with courses where spectators can witness real drift runs up close.

These powerful, scene-evoking performances appeal not only to car enthusiasts but also to movie fans and families, making the event popular across a wide audience.

Beyond the track action, the venue offers a rich variety of attractions, including street food stalls, show cars from around the world, influencer-owned vehicle showcases, and hands-on experience booths for children.

Designed to engage all five senses, FUELFEST JAPAN is an event that people of all ages-from kids to adults-can enjoy throughout the day.

FUELFEST continues to attract fans from Japan and abroad as a place where people encounter true ¡Èpassion¡É through cars and music, celebrating global car culture in an energetic and immersive setting.

Event Overview

FUELFEST JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2026 in TOKYO JAPAN

Date & Time:

August 11, 2026 (Tuesday), from 10:00 AM

Venue:

Fuji Speedway

Standard Admission Ticket Sales URL:

https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)

Vehicle-Type Special Design Admission Ticket Sales Page:

https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026(https://fuelfest2026-design.ticketme.world/?utm_source=prtimes&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=fuelfest2026)

*All tickets sold are eligible for resale within the TicketMe platform.

About TicketMe

Multilingual Support Enables Overseas Fans to Purchase Tickets - NFTs Also Serve as Digital Proof of Attendance

¡ÈTicketMe¡É supports up to nine languages, enabling fans from overseas to purchase tickets smoothly and without barriers.

The platform also accepts internationally issued credit cards and multiple digital payment methods, allowing secure purchases regardless of country or region.

In addition, purchased digital tickets can be retained as NFTs even after the event, serving as a lasting digital proof of attendance.

This offers a new ticketing experience that preserves the excitement and memories of live events in digital form.

These tickets are official admission tickets valid for entry to FUELFEST JAPAN.

The designs are visual enhancements for ticket display purposes and are available in limited quantities; sales will end once they are sold out.

Company Name: TicketMe Inc.

Address: New Toyo Building 3F, 1-1-15 Moto-Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Daisuke Miyashita, CEO

Corporate Website:¡§https://ticketme.jp/

Service Website¡§https://ticketme.io/

Business Description: Development and operation of an NFT-based ticketing platform

For inquiries regarding this matter:

Public Relations, TicketMe Inc.

Contact Person: Yuuya Eto

Inquiry Form: https://ticketme.co.jp/contact