人工知能ロボット市場規模は2032年までに895億7000万米ドルに達すると予測
The artificial intelligence robotics market
is entering a transformative phase as intelligent automation becomes a core component of modern industrial, commercial, and service operations. The market is valued at USD 8.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 89.57 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable compound annual growth rate （CAGR） of 29.46% over the forecast period （2024-2032）. This significant growth reflects growing investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced sensor technologies, as well as increasing demand for efficiency, precision, and autonomy across multiple sectors. The
artificial intelligence robotics market
is benefiting significantly from the global automation and digital transformation drive. Companies in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail are accelerating the adoption of AI-powered robots to improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and mitigate labor shortages. These robots leverage machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing to perform sophisticated tasks with minimal human intervention. As businesses prioritize business resilience and scalability, AI-powered robots are becoming essential assets in smart factories and intelligent workplaces.
Expanding applications in key sectors are driving the AI robot market.
The expanding range of applications is one of the key growth factors for the AI robot market. In the manufacturing industry, AI robots are being used for predictive maintenance, quality inspection, and collaborative assembly. In the healthcare sector, intelligent robots are assisting in surgery, rehabilitation, diagnostics, and elderly care, contributing to improved patient outcomes and reducing the burden on healthcare professionals. In the service industry, AI robots are also being increasingly deployed in customer service, cleaning, security, and hospitality. This diversification of use cases further strengthens the market's long-term growth potential.
AI robot market is fueled by advances in AI and sensor technologies
. Technological innovations are playing a central role in the expansion of the AI robot market. Advances in deep learning algorithms, edge computing, and real-time data analytics have significantly improved the intelligence and adaptability of robots. Furthermore, advances in sensor technologies such as LiDAR, 3D vision, and tactile sensors are enabling robots to navigate complex environments safely and efficiently. These technological innovations are making AI robots more autonomous, reliable, and capable of performing tasks that were previously impossible.
Growing Investments and Strategic Partnerships Drive AI Robotics Market Growth:
The AI robotics market is showing strong growth momentum, driven by increasing investments from both the public and private sectors. Governments are supporting robotics research through their national AI strategies, and venture capital and technology companies are actively investing in robotics startups. Strategic partnerships between AI developers, robot manufacturers, and end-use industries are accelerating product innovation and commercialization. These partnerships are driving the development of customized robotics solutions tailored to industry-specific needs. The
