Qlean Dataset、「日本語・2話者・ファッション・美容テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之、以下「Visual Bank」）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』において、『日本語・2話者・ファッション・美容テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット』の提供を開始しました。

本データセットは、20代～50代の男女2名が、ファッションや美容をテーマに意見を交わす日本語の対話音声を収録したものです。Qlean Datasetが展開する機械学習用データセットラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」の一つとして提供され、音声認識（ASR）や対話理解など、音声対話AIの研究・開発に活用できます。

収録音声では、メイクやコーディネート、アイテム選び、流行といった具体的な話題を取り上げ、感想の共有やアドバイス、経験談を交えながら会話が進みます。台本に依存せず、実際の会話に近い自然なテンポで対話が行われている点が特徴です。

また、2話者による発話の切り替わりや相互応答、話題の移り変わりを含む構成となっており、日常会話に近い条件で収録されています。そのため、実利用環境を想定した音声認識精度や文脈理解性能の検証にも適しています。

本データセットは、ファッション・美容分野におけるユーザー対話を想定したAI開発に加え、研究用途を含む幅広い音声対話AIの開発環境で活用可能な音声コーパスです。

今回提供を開始する「日本語・2話者・ファッション・美容テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット」の概要

「日本語・2話者・ファッション・美容テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途】

【産業用途】

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/117_1_2cb1611313a1664f6c76db793c9e0ff5.jpg?v=202512220151 ]- 対話音声における話者交代・応答構造の分析音声認識や対話理解の研究において、2話者間の発話交代や相互応答を対象としたモデル評価・検証に活用できます。- ドメイン特化対話コーパスを用いたNLP研究ファッション・美容分野に特化した語彙や表現を含む対話音声として、言語的特徴分析やドメイン適応研究に利用できます。- 音声対話型AIの学習データファッション・美容関連サービスにおける音声対話AIやチャットボットの音声認識・対話理解モデルの学習データとして活用できます。- コールセンター・接客支援AIの対話理解検証商品提案やアドバイスを含む自然対話音声として、対話理解精度や応答設計の検証用途に利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ『AIデータレシピ』を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

『Qlean Dataset』の提供するデータセット『AIデータレシピ』の特徴

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応お問い合わせ :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contactVisual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7 C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL：https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Qlean Dataset Launches the Japanese Two-Speaker Fashion & Beauty Dialogue Speech Corpus

A Domain-Specific Dataset for ASR and Conversational AI Development

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai, hereinafter “Visual Bank”) has announced the release of the Japanese Two-Speaker Fashion & Beauty Dialogue Speech Corpus Dataset as part of its AI training data solution, Qlean Dataset, operated through its subsidiary Amana Images Inc.



This dataset consists of Japanese dialogue speech recordings featuring two speakers-male and female individuals aged from their 20s to 50s-engaging in conversations centered on fashion and beauty topics.

It is offered as part of Qlean Dataset’s machine learning dataset lineup, AI Data Recipe, and is designed for research and development in speech-based AI, including automatic speech recognition (ASR) and dialogue understanding.

The recorded conversations cover concrete themes such as makeup, outfit coordination, item selection, and fashion trends. Speakers exchange opinions through impressions, advice, and personal experiences.

Rather than relying on scripts, the dialogues proceed at a natural conversational pace, closely reflecting real-world spoken interactions.

The dataset captures speaker turn-taking, interactive responses, and natural topic transitions between two participants. Recorded under conditions similar to everyday conversation, it is well suited for evaluating speech recognition accuracy and contextual understanding performance in practical usage scenarios.

In addition to AI development for user-facing dialogue systems in the fashion and beauty domain, this corpus can be applied broadly across research and industrial environments focused on conversational speech AI.

Overview of the “Japanese Two-Speaker Fashion & Beauty Dialogue Speech Corpus”

Use Case Examples for the Japanese Two-Speaker Fashion & Beauty Dialogue Speech Corpus

【Research Applications】

【Industrial Applications】

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/117_2_cb900dac6138558d9690e51fff33519c.jpg?v=202512220151 ]- Analysis of Speaker Turn-Taking and Response StructuresThis dataset can be used to evaluate and validate models that analyze speaker alternation and interactive response patterns in two-speaker dialogue speech for ASR and dialogue understanding research.- Domain-Specific NLP Research Using Dialogue CorporaContaining vocabulary and expressions specific to the fashion and beauty domain, the dataset supports linguistic feature analysis and domain adaptation studies in NLP research.- Training Data for Conversational AI SystemsThe dataset can be utilized as training data for speech recognition and dialogue understanding models in voice-based AI assistants and chatbots used in fashion and beauty-related services.- Dialogue Understanding Evaluation for Customer Support AIFeaturing natural conversations that include product recommendations and advice, the corpus is suitable for validating dialogue understanding accuracy and response design in customer support and service-oriented AI systems.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports a wide range of data types, including images, videos, audio, 3D assets, and text, enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continues to expand its specialized, industry-focused lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps organizations establish AI development environments that are both legally compliant and risk-free.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording services availableContact :https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building Next-Generation Data infrastructure to enhance AI development capabilities under the mission “Unlocking Data Accessibility.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists and the Qlean Dataset service.

Its subsidiaries include Amana Images Inc., one of Japan’s largest photostock providers; Qlean Dataset, which leads research and development in AI data; and THE PEN Inc., an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: 6F, C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview