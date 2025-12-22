AI動画生成市場は、2032年までに27億660万ドル規模に成長すると予測されている。
The AI video generator market is at a turning point, driven by rapid technological advancements and growing demand for video content. The market size is estimated at US$544.65 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2,706.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.55% from 2024 to 2032. As video becomes a key communication tool in a wide range of fields, including marketing, education, entertainment, and corporate communications, AI-based video generation technology plays a key role in improving both production efficiency and expressiveness. Analysis of Growth
Factors:
The biggest factor driving market growth is the increasing influence of video content. According to a survey, approximately 80% of marketers recognize video as the most effective way to increase customer engagement. Companies that have adopted AI video generation have reported an approximately 30% increase in productivity compared to traditional production methods, praising the combination of cost reduction and speed. Furthermore, video is expected to account for approximately 82% of consumer internet traffic by 2032, making the use of AI tools essential for maintaining competitiveness. Advances in natural language processing and computer vision have improved the accuracy of contextual understanding and visual expression, making it possible to generate videos that match the viewer's interests.
Segmentation Analysis: Trends by Type:
The AI video generator market is comprised of diverse technology types. Tools that generate videos from text are in high demand for marketing and educational purposes. The convenience of being able to create videos simply by entering text is highly valued, enabling content production in a short space of time. AI animation software, with its ability to add movement to still images and illustrations, is increasingly being used for brand stories and explainer videos.
Meanwhile, AI-powered video editing tools are gaining popularity for simplifying the production process through image quality correction, automatic editing, and effect suggestions, enabling high-quality videos to be produced without specialized knowledge. Real-time video generation and automatic news video generation are also growing significantly, increasing their presence in media operations that require immediacy.
Analysis by Component:
As of 2023, the solutions segment will hold the largest share, accounting for approximately 64% of the total market. This segment includes AI video generation platforms and software, and plays a central role in corporate content strategies. While implementation and operational costs require a certain investment, over 70% of companies using these tools have experienced increased engagement, demonstrating a high return on investment.
Analysis by Organization
