和太鼓エンターテインメント「EN」の京都・河原町定期公演、TicketMeでチケット販売開始

株式会社チケミー

株式会社チケミー（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役CEO：宮下大佑、以下「チケミー」）は、Arc株式会社（本社：奈良県奈良市、代表取締役CEO：川畑慎一郎）が手がける和太鼓エンターテイメント集団「Japanese Drums Entertainment EN（太鼓一座 縁）」の京都・河原町 定期公演について、TicketMeでのチケット販売を開始いたしました。

本公演は、京都・河原町の中心地「ヒューリックホール京都」にて2025年12月より定期開催される、伝統と革新が融合した和太鼓エンターテインメントです。

TicketMeでの取り扱い開始について

TicketMeでは、以下の機能を活用して、本公演の新しい観劇体験と国際的な来場者の受け入れを強力にサポートいたします。

１. 多言語対応

海外旅行者・海外在住の方でも、言語の壁を感じずに公演情報を理解し、スムーズに購入できる環境を提供します。

２. 海外発行クレジットカード決済に対応

海外発行カードでの決済が可能。インバウンド観光客や海外ファンの購入ハードルを下げ、京都観光の新たな体験価値として本公演にアクセスしやすくなります。

海外の旅行者にも開かれた「日本文化の新しい入口」へ

「EN」の公演は言語を必要としないノンバーバル・エンターテインメントであり、世界中の観光客が“その場で感動を共有できる日本文化体験”として注目を集めています。

TicketMeの多言語対応と海外決済機能により、国内外の観光客がより簡単にチケットへアクセスできる販売環境を整えました。

京都の中心・河原町で年間を通じて開催される本公演は、「食 × 音 × 文化」が融合した Arc の世界観をより多くの海外来訪者に届ける取り組みとなります。

公演概要

JAPAN DRUM STAGE in KYOTO『雅 - MIYABI -』

Japanese Drums Entertainment ENによる、伝統と革新が融合した太鼓エンターテイメントである。

力強い和太鼓の響きと現代的な表現が織りなす、唯一無二のライブステージを展開する。

【開催場所】

ヒューリックホール京都（座席数：約200席）

京都府京都市中京区備前島町310-2 立誠ガーデン ヒューリック京都 1F

【アクセス】

・ 阪急京都線 京都河原町駅 徒歩3分

・ 京阪本線 祇園四条駅 徒歩5分

【公演スケジュール（2025年12月）】

● 12月17日（水）

16:30～ / 19:00～

● 12月18日（木）

14:30～ / 16:30～ / 19:00～

● 12月19日（金）

14:30～ / 16:30～

● 12月22日（月）

16:30～ / 19:00～

● 12月23日（火）

14:30～ / 16:30～ / 19:00～

● 12月24日（水）

14:30～ / 16:30～

● 12月26日（金）

16:30～ / 19:00～

● 12月27日（土）

14:30～ / 16:30～

【上演時間】

約 45分 を予定

※開場30分前

※当日券販売は 開演1時間前より開始

■ チケット購入

TicketMe 公演ページ（多言語対応）より購入可能

https://ticketme.io/event/group/0f5fd785-f635-4252-b5d9-627ed2267079/e7d29f44-ae4f-49ed-b307-2d305e36b5a3

以下英語版

TicketMe Inc. (“TicketMe”) is pleased to announce that we have officially begun ticket sales on TicketMe for the Kyoto-Kawaramachi regular performances of the Japanese drum entertainment group “Japanese Drums Entertainment EN (Taiko Ichiza EN),” produced by Arc Inc.

TicketMe Inc. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Daisuke Miyashita) has started ticket sales on TicketMe for the Kyoto-Kawaramachi regular performances of “Japanese Drums Entertainment EN (Taiko Ichiza EN),” produced by Arc Inc. (Head Office: Nara City, Nara Prefecture; CEO: Shinichiro Kawabata).

This performance series will be held regularly from December 2025 at Hulic Hall Kyoto, located in the heart of Kawaramachi, Kyoto. It is a Japanese drum entertainment show where tradition and innovation come together.

■ Launch of Ticket Sales on TicketMe

TicketMe will utilize the following features to support a new kind of viewing experience and seamless accessibility for international visitors:

１. Multilingual Support

Visitors from overseas can easily understand performance information and purchase tickets without language barriers.

２. Acceptance of International Credit Cards

TicketMe supports payments made with foreign-issued credit cards.

This lowers the purchasing barrier for inbound tourists and overseas fans, making the performance more accessible as a cultural experience within Kyoto.

■ A New Gateway to Japanese Culture for Travelers Worldwide

The “EN” performances are non-verbal entertainment, requiring no language and allowing audiences from around the world to share an emotional cultural experience together.

Through TicketMe’s multilingual interface and international payment support, both domestic and international visitors can access tickets with ease.As a year-round program held in central Kawaramachi, this performance series delivers Arc’s unique world of “Food × Sound × Culture” to a wider global audience.

■ Performance Overview

JAPAN DRUM STAGE in KYOTO “雅 - MIYABI -”

A powerful fusion of traditional Japanese drumming and contemporary performance elements by Japanese Drums Entertainment EN.

Audiences can enjoy a one-of-a-kind live stage that blends the dynamic sound of taiko with modern expression.

Venue

Hulic Hall Kyoto (Approx. 200 seats)

Rissei Garden Hulic Kyoto 1F, 310-2 Bizenjima-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City

Access

・3-minute walk from Kyoto-Kawaramachi Station (Hankyu Kyoto Line)

・5-minute walk from Gion-Shijo Station (Keihan Main Line)

Performance Schedule (December 2025)

December 17 (Wed)

16:30 / 19:00

December 18 (Thu)

14:30 / 16:30 / 19:00

December 19 (Fri)

14:30 / 16:30

December 22 (Mon)

16:30 / 19:00

December 23 (Tue)

14:30 / 16:30 / 19:00

December 24 (Wed)

14:30 / 16:30

December 26 (Fri)

16:30 / 19:00

December 27 (Sat)

14:30 / 16:30

Running Time

Approx. 45 minutes

Doors open 30 minutes before each show.

Same-day tickets available starting 1 hour before showtime.

■ Ticket PurchaseTickets can be purchased via the TicketMe performance page (multilingual support available).

https://ticketme.io/event/group/0f5fd785-f635-4252-b5d9-627ed2267079/e7d29f44-ae4f-49ed-b307-2d305e36b5a3