¥·¥Þ¡¦¥Ð¥Õー¥¹UN Women»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤¬ÍèÆü¡¢ÆüËÜ¤È¤Î¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤ò¶¯²½

¹ñÏ¢½÷À­µ¡´Ø¡¡ÆüËÜ»öÌ³½ê

¥·¥Þ¡¦¥Ð¥Õー¥¹¹ñÏ¢»öÌ³¼¡Ä¹·óUN Women¡Ê¹ñÏ¢½÷À­µ¡´Ø¡Ë»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤ÏÆüËÜÀ¯ÉÜ¤Î¾·¤Ø¤¤¤ò¼õ¤±¡¢12·î9Æü¤«¤é12Æü¤Þ¤ÇÆüËÜ¤òË¬Ìä¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Ç½÷À­¤Î¸¢Íø¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÍÉ¤êÌá¤·¤¬¸«¤é¤ì¤ë¤Ê¤«¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤Æ¡¢»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤ÎË¬Æü¤Ï¡¢¥¸¥§¥ó¥ÀーÊ¿Åù¤È½÷À­¤Î¥¨¥ó¥Ñ¥ï¥á¥ó¥È¤ò¼Â¸½¤¹¤ë¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤êÆüËÜ¤Î¥êー¥Àー¥·¥Ã¥×¤¬¤Þ¤¹¤Þ¤¹½ÅÍ×¤Ê¤â¤Î¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë»ö¼Â¤ò¼¨¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤ÏË¬ÆüÃæ¤ËÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È²ñÃÌ¤·¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ÈUN Women¤Î¶¯¤¤Ï¢·È¤ò³ÎÇ§¤¹¤ë¤ÈÆ±»þ¤Ë¡¢2030Ç¯¤òÁ°¤Ë»ýÂ³Åª¤Ê³«È¯ÌÜÉ¸¡ÊSDGs¡Ë5¤Î¼Â¸½¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ò²ÃÂ®¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¹ç°Õ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥Ð¥Õー¥¹»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤Ï¡¢¥¸¥§¥ó¥ÀーÊ¿Åù¿ä¿Ê¤ÎÃ´¤¤¼ê¤Î°éÀ®¤òÌÜ»Ø¤¹¡Ö¥¸¥§¥ó¥Àー¼¡À¤Âå¥Õ¥©ー¥é¥à ¡Ê³°Ì³¾Ê¼çºÅ¡Ë¡×¤Î½é³«ºÅ¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ê¡¢´ðÄ´¹Ö±é¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¡ÖÉÔÊ¿Åù¤¬¸½¼Â¤Î¤â¤Î¤È¤·¤Æ»Ä¤ë¸Â¤ê¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬Ë¾¤àÀ¤³¦¤â¡¢³§ÍÍ¤¬Ë¾¤àÀ¤³¦¤â¡¢¼Â¸½¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤»¤ó¡£¤·¤«¤·¡¢¼ã¤¤Êý¡¹¤Ë¤Ï¡¢³§ÍÍ¤¬À¸¤­¤Æ¤¤¤ë´Ö¤Ë¥¸¥§¥ó¥ÀーÊ¿Åù¤òÃ£À®¤¹¤ëÎÏ¤¬¤¢¤ë¤È³Î¿®¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¡¢ÊÑ³×¤òµ¯¤³¤¹¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ê¼ã¼Ô¤¬»ý¤Ä²ÄÇ½À­¤ò¶¯Ä´¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥¸¥§¥ó¥Àー¼¡À¤Âå¥Õ¥©ー¥é¥à¤Ç¤Î´ðÄ´¹Ö±é¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§UN Women

»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤ÏË¬ÆüÃæ¡¢ÌÐÌÚÉÒ½¼³°Ì³Âç¿Ã¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ëÀ¯ÉÜ¹â´±¤òÉ½·É¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÌÐÌÚÂç¿Ã¤È¤Ï¡¢½÷À­¤Î¥¨¥ó¥Ñ¥ï¥á¥ó¥È¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ë¶¦ÄÌ¤ÎÍ¥Àè²ÝÂê¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ³ÎÇ§¤¹¤ë¤ÈÆ±»þ¤Ë¡¢½÷À­¡¦Ê¿ÏÂ¡¦°ÂÁ´ÊÝ¾ã¡ÊWPS¡Ë¤Ê¤É¤ÎÆüËÜ¤¬¹ñºÝ¼Ò²ñ¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ½ÅÍ×¤ÊÌò³ä¤ò²Ì¤¿¤·¤Æ¤­¤¿Ê¬Ìî¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ°Õ¸«¸ò´¹¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢²«ÀîÅÄ¿Î»Ö½÷À­³èÌöÃ´ÅöÂç¿Ã¤Ø¤ÎÉ½·É¤Ç¤Ï¡¢º£¸å¤ÎÊý¿Ë¤ä¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ò¼¨¤¹Âè6¼¡ÃË½÷¶¦Æ±»²²è´ðËÜ·×²è¤ä¡¢¸ø»ä¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê½÷À­¤Î¥êー¥Àー¥·¥Ã¥×¤¬¿ä¿Ê¤µ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Î½ÅÍ×À­¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆµÄÏÀ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

ÌÐÌÚ³°Ì³Âç¿Ã¤Ø¤ÎÉ½·ÉË¬Ìä¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§³°Ì³¾ÊÄó¶¡²«ÀîÅÄ½÷À­³èÌöÃ´ÅöÂç¿Ã¤Ø¤ÎÉ½·ÉË¬Ìä¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§UN Women

¹ñºÝ¶¨ÎÏµ¡¹½¡ÊJICA¡Ë¤ÎÅÄÃæÌÀÉ§Íý»öÄ¹¤È¤Î²ñÃÌ¤ÏÆÃ¤Ë°ÕµÁ¤Î¤¢¤ëÀ®²Ì¤Ë·Ò¤¬¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¥Ð¥Õー¥¹»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤ÈÅÄÃæÍý»öÄ¹¤Ï¡¢UN Women¤ÈJICA¤ÎÁÈ¿¥´Ö¤Ç¤Ï½é¤È¤Ê¤ë¶¨ÎÏ³Ð½ñ¡ÊMOC¡Ë¤ò½ðÌ¾¡¦¸ò´¹¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£º£²ó¤Î¶¨ÎÏ³Ð½ñ¤Ï¡¢³«È¯¶¨ÎÏ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÎ¾¼Ô¤Î¤è¤ê°ìÁØ¤ÎÏ¢·È¤òÂ¥¤¹¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢¥¸¥§¥ó¥ÀーÊ¿Åù¤È½÷À­¤Î¥¨¥ó¥Ñ¥ï¥á¥ó¥È¤Î»ëÅÀ¤òÆüËÜ¤Î¹ñºÝ¶¨ÎÏ¤Ë¼è¤êÆþ¤ì¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¶¨Æ¯¤òÂ¥¿Ê¤¹¤ëÂç¤­¤Ê°ìÊâ¤Ç¤¹¡£

ÅÄÃæÍý»öÄ¹¤È¶¨ÎÏ³Ð½ñ¤Î¸ò´¹¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§UN Women

¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥Ð¥Õー¥¹»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤Ï¡Ö½÷À­³èÌö¤ò¹ñºÝÅª¤Ë¿ä¿Ê¤¹¤ëµÄ°÷Ï¢ÌÁ¡×¤ª¤è¤Ó¡ÖWPSµÄ²ñ¿Í¥Í¥Ã¥ÈJAPAN ¡×¤Ë½êÂ°¤¹¤ë¹ñ²ñµÄ°÷¤Î³§ÍÍ¤È°Õ¸«¸ò´¹¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£½÷À­¤Î¥¨¥ó¥Ñ¥ï¥á¥ó¥È¤äWPS¥¢¥¸¥§¥ó¥À¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¯¾å¤Ç¡¢µÄ²ñ¤¬²Ì¤¿¤¹Ìò³ä¤Î½ÅÍ×À­¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÇ§¼±¤ò¶¦Í­¤¹¤ë¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢¡ÖWPS¥Õ¥©ー¥«¥ë¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¡¦¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¡×¤Î¶¦Æ±µÄÄ¹¹ñ¤È¤·¤ÆÆüËÜ¤¬²Ì¤¿¤·¤¿¹ñºÝÅª¤Ê¹×¸¥¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¼Õ°Õ¤ò¼¨¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

½÷À­³èÌö¤ò¹ñºÝÅª¤Ë¿ä¿Ê¤¹¤ëµÄ°÷Ï¢ÌÁ¤Î³§ÍÍ¤È¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§UN WomenWPSµÄ²ñ¿Í¥Í¥Ã¥ÈJAPAN ¤Î³§ÍÍ¤È¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§UN Women

¼«¼£ÂÎ¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤âÅù¤·¤¯½ÅÍ×¤Ç¤¹¡£»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤Ï¡¢UN WomenÆüËÜ»öÌ³½ê¤ò¼õ¤±Æþ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤ëÊ¸µþ¶è¤ÎÀ®ß·×¢½¤¶èÄ¹¤òÉ½·ÉË¬Ìä¤·¡¢Ä¹Ç¯¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ëUN Women¤Ø¤Î»Ù±ç¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ´¶¼Õ¤Î°Õ¤ò½Ò¤Ù¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥¤¥ó¥¯¥ëー¥·¥Ö¤Ç»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê¼Ò²ñ¤ò¼Â¸½¤¹¤ë¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ê¡¢ÃÏÊý¼«¼£ÂÎ¤È¹ñºÝµ¡´Ø¤È¤Î¶¨Æ¯¤¬ÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¶¯Ä´¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

À®ß·Ê¸µþ¶èÄ¹¤Ø¤ÎÉ½·ÉË¬Ìä¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§UN Women

ºÇ½ªÆü¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥ó¥¯¥ëー¥·¥Ö¤Ê¼Ò²ñ¤Å¤¯¤ê¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à¼çÍ×´ë¶È¤Î·Ð±ÄÁØ¤ò¾·ÂÔ¤·¡¢¡Ö¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¡¦¥êー¥Àー¥º¡¦¥À¥¤¥¢¥í¥°¡×¤ò³«ºÅ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ ²ñ¹ç¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥±¥¢¡¦¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥óÍÍ¡¢¥«¥ë¥Æ¥£¥¨ ¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥óÍÍ¡¢¥µ¥Ëー¥µ¥¤¥É¥¢¥Ã¥×¥°¥ëー¥×ÍÍ¡¢»ñÀ¸Æ²ÍÍ¡¢¾¦Á¥»°°æÍÍ¡¢¥Þ¥Ã¥­¥ã¥ó ¥¨¥ê¥¯¥½¥óÍÍ¡¢¥æ¥Ë¡¦¥Á¥ãー¥àÍÍ¤¬»²²Ã¤·¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎÀ®²Ì¤Èº£¸å¤ÎÅ¸Ë¾¤ò¶¦Í­¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ »öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤«¤é¤Ï¡¢Unstereotype Alliance¡¢½÷À­¤Î¥¨¥ó¥Ñ¥ïー¥á¥ó¥È¸¶Â§¡ÊWEPs¡Ë¡¢HeForSheÅù¤Ø¤Î¥³¥ß¥Ã¥È¥á¥ó¥È¤Ë·É°Õ¤òÉ½¤¹¤ë¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢ÆüËÜ¤Î¶È³¦¥êー¥Àー¤È¶¨Æ¯¤·¤Æ½÷À­³èÌö¤Î¿ä¿Ê¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤à·è°Õ¤òÅÁ¤¨¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥Ó¥¸¥Í¥¹¡¦¥êー¥Àー¥º¡¦¥À¥¤¥¢¥í¥°¡£¼Ì¿¿¡§UN Women

ÆüËÜ¤Ï¡¢³«È¯¡¢¿ÍÆ»¡¢Ê¿ÏÂ¹½ÃÛ¤Î³ÆÊ¬Ìî¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ½÷À­¤Î¸¢Íø¤Î¿ä¿Ê¤ò»Ù±ç¤¹¤ë¡¢UN Women¤ÎÀ¤³¦¥È¥Ã¥×10¤Î¼çÍ×¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¹ñ¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£

£³Ç¯¤Ö¤ê¤È¤Ê¤ëº£²ó¤Î¸ø¼°Ë¬Æü¤Ï¡¢¹ñºÝÅª¤ÊÀ¯ºöÌÌ¤Ç¤Î¥êー¥Àー¥·¥Ã¥×¤«¤éÃÏ°è¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Ç¤Î¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤Ë»ê¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ÈUN Women¤Î¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤ÎÉý¤Î¹­¤µ¤È¿¼¤µ¤ò¼¨¤¹¤â¤Î¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ÆüËÜ¤¬ÃæÅì¤ä¥¢¥Õ¥ê¥«¤Ê¤É¤ÎÃÏ°è¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Ê¶Áè¤ä¿ÍÆ»´íµ¡¤Î±Æ¶Á¤ò¼õ¤±¤ë½÷À­¤È½÷»ù¤Ø¤Î»Ù±ç¤ò·ÑÂ³¤¹¤ëÃæ¡¢Â¿¹ñ´Ö¼çµÁ¤ÈÊñÀÝÅª¤ÊÀ¤³¦¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿¥êー¥Àー¥·¥Ã¥×¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë¶¦ÄÌ¤Î¥³¥ß¥Ã¥È¥á¥ó¥È¤ò²þ¤á¤Æ³ÎÇ§¤¹¤ëµ¡²ñ¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£Á°¸þ¤­¤ÊÂÐÏÃ¤È¶ñÂÎÅª¤Ê¹ç°Õ¤ò½Å¤Í¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ÈUN Women¤Î¶¯¸Ç¤Ê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ª¤è¤ÓÀ¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë½÷À­¤È½÷»ù¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î¼Ò²ñÊÑ³×¤ò²ÃÂ®¤µ¤»¤ë¾å¤Ç¶Ë¤á¤Æ½ÅÍ×¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤³¤È¤òºÆ³ÎÇ§¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¥Ð¥Õー¥¹»öÌ³¶ÉÄ¹¤Ïº£²ó¤ÎË¬Æü¤ò¿¶¤êÊÖ¤ê¡¢¡Öµ­Ç°¤¹¤Ù¤­Âè°ì²ó¤È¤Ê¤ë¡Ø¥¸¥§¥ó¥Àー¼¡À¤Âå¥Õ¥©ー¥é¥à¡Ù¤Î³«ºÅ¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ê½ÅÀÕ¤òÂ÷¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤¿¤³¤È¤òÂçÊÑ¸÷±É¤Ë»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤Î¥Õ¥©ー¥é¥à¤Ï¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬ÌÜ»Ø¤¹Ì¤Íè¤ò·Á¤Å¤¯¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¯¼ã¤¤¥êー¥Àー¤¿¤Á¤Ë¤è¤ë´õË¾¤ËËþ¤Á¤¿¾ì¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£UN Women¤ÈÆüËÜ¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Ç¤Î¥¸¥§¥ó¥ÀーÊ¿Åù¤ÎÂ¥¿Ê¡¢¤ª¤è¤Ó¿ÍÆ»´íµ¡¤Î¸½¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë½÷À­¡¦Ê¿ÏÂ¡¦°ÂÁ´ÊÝ¾ã¤Î¿ä¿Ê¤Ë¶¦¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ø»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê³«È¯¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î2030¥¢¥¸¥§¥ó¥À¡Ù¤ÎÌÜÉ¸Ç¯¤Þ¤Ç5Ç¯¤ò»Ä¤¹Ãæ¡¢¤³¤Î½ÅÍ×¤Ê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤ò¤µ¤é¤Ë¿¼²½¤µ¤»¡¢½÷À­¤È½÷»ù¤Î¤¿¤á¤ÎÊÑ³×¤ò²ÃÂ®¤·¤Æ¤¤¤­¤¿¤¤¤È¹Í¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡×¤È½Ò¤Ù¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£



¡Ú¤´»²¹Í¡§±ÑÊ¸¥×¥ì¥¹¥ê¥êー¥¹¡Û



Japan and UN Women Deepen Strategic Partnership During Sima Bahous UN Undersecretary General and Executive Director¡Çs Visit

Upon the invitation of the Government of Japan, the UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous concluded a four-day visit to Japan. Her visit underscored the country¡Çs growing leadership in advancing gender equality and women¡Çs empowerment at a time when globally progress on women¡Çs rights is facing pushback. Ms. Bahous¡Ç engagements in Tokyo highlighted the depth of Japan¡Çs partnership with UN Women and reaffirmed a shared commitment to accelerating action toward Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG5) in the years leading up to 2030.

Ms. Bahous delivered a keynote speech at Japan¡Çs first-ever Next Generation Forum for Gender Equality, a Japanese government initiative to galvanize youth to achieve SDG 5, highlighting the transformative power of youth leadership. She emphasized that the young people can be game changers: ¡ÈWe will not achieve the world we aspire to, that you aspire to, while inequality remains our reality. I am confident that young people like you have the power to ensure that we achieve a gender equal world within your lifetimes,¡É Ms. Bahous told the youth at the Forum.

During the visit, Ms. Bahous held discussions with senior government leaders, including Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Their exchange reaffirmed shared priorities such as women¡Çs economic empowerment and the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, an area in which Japan has played an increasingly influential role internationally. She also met with Minister for Women¡Çs Empowerment, Hitoshi Kikawada, who oversees women¡Çs empowerment policies, where discussions focused on Japan¡Çs Sixth Basic Plan for Gender Equality and the importance of strengthening women¡Çs leadership in both public and private life.

A central highlight of the visit was Ms. Bahous¡Ç meeting with Mr. Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Together, they signed the first-ever Memorandum of Cooperation between JICA and UN Women at the corporate level. The agreement marks a significant milestone, formalizing closer collaboration across areas of development cooperation and reinforcing a shared commitment to integrate gender equality and women¡Çs empowerment throughout Japan¡Çs international assistance, particularly in fragile and crisis-affected contexts.

Ms. Bahous also met with members of the National Diet from the Parliamentary League for the International Promotion of Women¡Çs Active Role and the WPS Parliamentarian Network Japan. The dialogue highlighted the essential role of legislators in advancing women¡Çs empowerment and implementing the WPS agenda, while also recognizing Japan¡Çs contribution as co-chair of the WPS Focal Points Network, a global platform for coordination and accountability.

At the municipal level, Ms. Bahous paid a visit to Mr. Hironobu Narisawa, Mayor of Bunkyo City, which hosts the UN Women Japan Liaison Office. She expressed appreciation for Bunkyo City¡Çs long-standing support and emphasized the importance of partnerships between local governments and international organizations in promoting inclusive and sustainable societies.

The visit also showcased Japan¡Çs whole-of-society approach to advancing gender equality. Ms. Bahous convened a Business Leaders Dialogue with senior executives from leading companies operating in Japan, including Cartier Japan, IKEA Japan, McCann Erickson, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Shiseido, Sunny Side Up Group, and Unicharm. The discussion underscored the private sector¡Çs critical role in promoting inclusive workplaces and advancing global initiatives such as the Women¡Çs Empowerment Principles, HeForShe, and the Unstereotype Alliance.

Japan is among UN Women¡Çs top ten partners worldwide, supporting initiatives that advance women¡Çs rights across development, humanitarian, and peacebuilding contexts.

Ms. Bahous¡Ç numerous engagements reflected the breadth and depth of Japan¡Çs partnership with UN Women-from global policy leadership to local action. As Japan continues to support women and girls affected by conflict, displacement, and crisis in regions such as Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa, the visit reaffirmed a shared commitment to multilateralism and inclusive leadership. Strengthened by renewed dialogue and concrete agreements, the Japan-UN Women partnership is well positioned to accelerate meaningful progress for women and girls in Japan and around the world.

¡ÈIt was an honor to open the first-ever Next Generation Forum for Gender Equality in Tokyo, an inspiring space where young leaders are shaping the future we all strive for. Together, UN Women and Japan are driving progress on gender equality and on women¡Çs peace and security across crisis contexts around the world. As we enter the final five years of Agenda 2030, we look forward to deepening this vital partnership and accelerating the transformative change women and girls deserve,¡É said Executive Director Sima Bahous.

