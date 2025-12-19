株式会社McCainAdvisory

株式会社McCain Advisory（本社：東京都渋谷区、共同代表：ジャック・マケイン、百野公裕、増山クリス、以下「McCain Advisory」）とアース製薬株式会社（本社：東京都千代田区、社長：川端克宜、以下「アース製薬」）は、革新的酸化制御技術 MA-T(R)※1の米国展開を本格化させるための戦略的パートナーシップを締結しました。

本パートナーシップにより、両社は「日本発の革新的衛生技術MA-T(R)を日米の産業・医療・生活領域に普及させる」という共通ミッションのもと、規制対応、産業への導入促進、パートナー連携、市場開拓を包括的に推進してまいります。

【戦略的パートナーシップ締結の背景と狙い】

MA-T(R)は日本で生まれた革新的酸化制御技術であり、高い安全性・即効性・利便性を兼ね備えた次世代型衛生ソリューションとして、国内外で大きな期待が寄せられています。米国市場では、防災、医療・介護、ペット、インフラ、食品衛生、スポーツなど衛生管理の高度化が求められる幅広い領域で依然未充足のニーズが存在しており、MA-T(R)が提供できる価値は非常に大きいものと考えられます。

McCain Advisoryは以下の強みを有しており、MA-T(R)の米国展開に必要な多面的アプローチを支える最適なパートナーです。

- 政策・規制領域の知見（米国における政策立案や規制対応の深い理解）- 行政・産業など複数分野の主要機関との協働経験- 日米双方の企業との広範な事業開発ネットワーク

両社が協働することで、

- アース製薬：MA-T(R)技術・製品開発および品質確保の中核を担い、日本発技術の信頼性と供給体制を支えます。- McCain Advisory：米国側での規制対応、政策立案支援、事業開発を推進し、現地市場への円滑な導入を主導します。

このように役割分担が明確化された補完関係により、日米双方での MA-T(R)普及と新たな事業創出が一層加速されることが期待されます。

【今後の展開：MA-T(R)技術の価値最大化と米国事業の加速】

本パートナーシップにより、防災、医療・介護、ペット、インフラ、食品衛生、スポーツなど多様な領域において、米国企業や自治体との協業機会が大きく広がります。

McCain Advisoryとアース製薬は、国内で培われてきた MA-T(R)技術を活用した事業モデルの米国展開を主導し、日米双方における社会実装を加速させていきます。MA-T(R)の特性を生かした幅広い応用領

域での導入や検証を段階的に推進し、日本発の MA-T(R)技術が日米の産業・生活領域において新たな価値を創出できるよう取り組みを進めてまいります。

今後も多様な領域におけるプロジェクトを順次推進し、その成果を発信することで、産業界および社会への貢献を着実に実現してまいります。

【McCain Advisoryについて】

Trusted Counsel. Global Perspective.

米国と日本に拠点を構えるミッションドリブン型の戦略コンサルティングファームです。公共政策、ガバメントリレーションズ、国際事業戦略、知的財産・コンテンツ産業といった分野を横断し、日米の制度・政策・市場に対する深い理解を基盤に、実行可能な戦略の立案とその着実な推進を支援しています。

政治リスク分析や政策動向のモニタリング、レピュテーション構築支援に加え、知財・文化資産の国際展開支援など、クライアントのミッションと課題に応じた伴走型アドバイザリーを提供しています。

＜会社概要＞

本店所在地：東京都渋谷区恵比寿4-20-3 恵比寿ガーデンプレイスタワー18階

設立 ：2025年5月

代表者 ：共同代表 ジャック・マケイン、百野公裕、増山クリス

事業内容 ：公共政策・ガバメントリレーションズ、政治リスク及び政策動向コンサルティング、

日米事業戦略アドバイザリー、

知的財産・クリエイティブコンテンツ戦略の企画立案及び実行支援

※1：MA-T(R)（Matching Transformation System(R)）とは、必要な時に必要な量の水性ラジカルを安定的に発生させる日本初の酸化制御技術です。高い除菌・消臭性能と安全性を兼ね備えた日本初の技術で、医療・歯科・介護・ペット・食品衛生・宿泊施設・航空サービスなど多岐にわたる分野において幅広く導入されてきました。MA-T(R)技術の社会実装を推進する産官学連携組織として、2020年11月に「日本MA-T工業会」（https://matjapan.jp）を設立し、技術の品質保証や適正使用を担保する認証制度の整備、各業界との共同研究や実証実験の推進、国際基準づくりに向けた活動を展開しています。なお、アース製薬は MA-T(R) の取組において、内閣府「日本オープンイノベーション大賞」にて内閣総理大臣賞を、ジャパンレジリエンスアワードにて国土強靭化担当大臣賞を受賞しており、更なる社会実装を進めております。

◆第6回 内閣府日本オープンイノベーション大賞（内閣総理大臣賞）https://corp.earth.jp/jp/news/2024/pdf/20240219-01.pdf

◆第11回 ジャパンレジリエンスアワード（国土強靭化担当大臣賞）https://www.cas.go.jp/jp/seisaku/kokudo_kyoujinka/award/index.html

【お問い合わせ窓口】

株式会社McCain Advisory：info@mccainadvisory.com

Advancing Japan’s MA-T(R) Technology in the United States-Strategic Partnership Between McCain Advisory and Earth Corporation to Address Hygiene Challenges Across Japan and the U.S.-

TOKYO, Japan - McCain Advisory Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; Co-Founders: Jack McCain, Masahiro Momono, and Chris Masuyama; “McCain Advisory”) and Earth Corporation（Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Katsunori Kawabata; “Earth Corporation”) today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the U.S. expansion of MA-T(R)-Japan’s pioneering oxidation-control hygiene technology.

Through this partnership, the companies share a common mission: to deploy Japan’s innovative MA-T(R) technology across industrial, healthcare, and daily-life sectors in both Japan and the United States. Together, they will advance regulatory alignment, promote industry adoption, strengthen cross-sector partnerships, and facilitate comprehensive market development.

【Background and Objectives of the Strategic Partnership】

MA-T(R) is an innovative oxidation-control technology developed in Japan that can generate trace aqueous radicals on demand. As a next-generation hygiene solution offering higher safety, rapid efficacy, and ease of use, it has attracted significant attention both domestically and internationally.

In the United States, unmet needs remain across disaster preparedness, healthcare, elder care, pet care, infrastructure, food safety, and sports-sectors where advanced hygiene management is increasingly required. The value MA-T(R) can deliver in these domains is substantial.

McCain Advisory brings the following strengths that make it an ideal partner for supporting MA-T(R) expansion in the U.S. market:

- Deep expertise in U.S. policy and regulatory processes- Proven collaboration experience with leading organizations across government and industry- A broad business development network spanning Japan and the United States- Through this complementary partnership- Earth Corporation will lead MA-T(R) technology and product development, ensuring reliability, quality assurance, and a stable supply structure for this Japan-origin technology.- McCain Advisory will drive U.S.-side regulatory compliance, policy development support, and business development, facilitating smooth market entry and expansion.- This clearly defined division of roles is expected to accelerate the adoption of MA-T(R) in both countries and generate new business opportunities.

【Future Developments: Maximizing the Value of MA-T(R) and Accelerating U.S. Expansion】

This partnership will create broad opportunities for collaboration with U.S. corporations and municipal governments across disaster preparedness, healthcare, elder care, pet care, infrastructure, food safety, and sports.

McCain Advisory and Earth Corporation will lead the deployment of business models built around MA-T(R) technology into the U.S. market and accelerate its real-world implementation in both countries. The partners will pursue phased pilots and introduce MA-T(R) across diverse application areas, enabling this Japan-origin technology to generate new value across industry and daily life.

The companies will continue advancing multiple projects and sharing results, contributing steadily to both industry and society.

【Note 1: About MA-T(R)】

MA-T(R) (Matching Transformation System(R)) is Japan’s first oxidation-control technology capable of stably generating amounts of aqueous radicals on demand. It combines high disinfection and deodorization performance with safety, and has already been widely implemented across a variety of sectors including healthcare, dentistry, elder care, food safety, hospitality, and aviation services.

To promote the real-world implementation of MA-T(R), the Japan MA-T Industrial Association (https://matjapan.jp) was established in November 2020 as an industry-academia-government consortium. The association oversees quality assurance and proper usage certification systems, conducts joint research and pilot studies with industry partners, and advances efforts toward the establishment of international standards.

Earth Corporation has already been recognized for its MA-T(R) initiatives, receiving the Prime Minister’s Award at the 6th Cabinet Office Japan Open Innovation Prize and the Minister for National Resilience Award at the 11th Japan Resilience Awards, and continues to drive the real-world implementation of this technology.

【Note 2: About McCain Advisory】

Trusted Counsel. Global Perspective.

McCain Advisory is a mission-driven strategic consulting firm with offices in both the United States and Japan. The firm supports clients across public policy, government relations, international business strategy, and intellectual property and creative content. Drawing on deep understanding of institutions, policies, and markets in both countries, McCain Advisory develops and executes actionable strategies.

The firm provides advisory services including political risk analysis, policy monitoring, reputation-building support, and assistance in the global development of intellectual property and cultural assets, offering tailored, long-term partnership-based consulting.

- Headquarters: Yebisu Garden Place Tower 18th Floor, 4-20-3 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, JapanEstablished: May 2025- Representatives: Co-Founders Jack McCain, Masahiro Momono, and Chris Masuyama- Business Areas: Public policy and government relations consulting; political risk and policy analysis; Japan-U.S. business strategy advisory; intellectual property and creative content strategy and execution support【Contact Information】

McCain Advisory Inc.：info@mccainadvisory.com