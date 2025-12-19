株式会社アニプレックス（本社：東京都千代田区 代表取締役 岩上敦宏 以下アニプレックス）はSteam®・Nintendo Switch™・PlayStation®5にて好評配信中の『HYKE:Northern Light(s)』の収録楽曲をまとめたオリジナルサウンドトラック『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrack』を本日2025年12月19日(金)より各種音楽ダウンロードサイト及びSteam®にて配信開始いたしました。さらに、収録楽曲の一部が試聴できる映像を公開いたしました。

『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrack』配信開始！

HYKE:Northern Light(s)オリジナルサウンドトラック岩田恭明・永松亮・裏谷玲央によって作曲された個性豊かな楽曲に加え、本作の主人公であるハイク役を務める小原好美が歌唱するエンディングテーマ「meteors」を含めた全74曲を収録。さらに、Steam®では『HYKE:Northern Light(s)』ゲーム本体とOriginal Soundtrackをセットにした『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Bundle』も販売中！

＜ダウンロード＞

■各種ダウンロードサイトhttps://anxmusic.lnk.to/mPv0LY■Steam®https://store.steampowered.com/app/4189950/

『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrack』試聴映像を公開！

『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrack』収録楽曲の一部が試聴できる映像を公開いたしました。▼『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrack』試聴動画

『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrack』製品概要

YouTube動画 :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0Rq3zmYwgI

商品名：HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrackアーティスト：Project HYKE販売サイト：Steam及び各種音楽ダウンロードサイト販売価格：アルバム購入 2,100円（税込）／単曲購入 250円（税込）※販売価格は音楽ダウンロードサイトによって違いがございます収録曲数：全74曲収録時間：約3時間39分51秒

＜収録楽曲一覧＞

1 meteors2 Hike to the Northern Lights3 Resurrection HQ4 Wiseman's theme5 The Tragic Moment6 Our Journey7 Forest Hut8 Dark Forest9 Resurrection's Theme10 Humorous Conversation11 Rufous Forest12 VS. Strong Enemy13 Ominous Shadows14 Old Power Plant Road15 Before Battles16 VS. Fall Out17 Memories of Childhood18 The Truth Unveiled19 Become Friends20 Nostalgic Forest21 Daybreak22 Old Town Market23 Night Town Market24 Connecting Souls25 Submerged Temple Ruins

26 Suspicious Silhouette27 Inner Temple Ruins28 VS. Hall Keeper29 Flowing and drifting30 Mystic Lakeside31 Emergency32 Beach Stalls33 Night Beach34 Mysterious Jungle35 Mysterious Ancient Ruins36 Secret Underground Lab37 VS. Mother Brain38 VS. Leon and Yugiri39 Nighty Campy Camper40 Sunkissed Beach41 Dota-Bata42 Wilderness Gas Station43 Night Wilderness Ridge44 Wilderness Ridge45 Spaceship Wreckage46 VS. Extra-Terrestrial47 The Sky Seen from the Camp48 The Trail to the Horizon49 Snowy Field Cafe & Gear Shop50 Night Snowfield

51 Snowfield Security Area52 Resurrection Base Under the Snowfield53 VS. World End54 Cuddle for Warmth55 No coffee, No camp56 Unmanned Station Platform57 Night Station Platform58 Riko's there59 Kawaii Treasure Box60 Departure61 Time of Redemption62 VS. Wiseman63 VS. Hercules64 Price of the Journey65 Mother and Daughter66 VS. Aurora67 VS. Aurora - The Last Battle68 Light(s) walk world's end69 A Witch's chill time70 Tengu's Theme71 To Be a Better Friend72 VS. Daitengu73 Onsen Steam Tone74 Relaxing with Cherry Blossoms

『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Bundle』製品概要

商品名：HYKE:Northern Light(s) Bundle商品内容：『HYKE:Northern Light(s)』ゲーム本体と『HYKE:Northern Light(s) Original Soundtrack』をセットにしたバンドルパック販売プラットフォーム：Steam®バンドル割引：10%販売価格：4,410円（税込）

本日よりSteam®にて20%オフセールを開催！

本日よりSteam®上にて20％オフになるセールを開催！【期間】12月19日(金)～1月20日(火)3時【割引率】20％オフ

ゲーム『HYKE:Northern Light(s)』概要

タイトル：HYKE:Northern Light(s) (読み：ハイク ノーザンライツ)発売日：好評発売中(2025年9月19日(金)発売)価格：Steam®・Nintendo Switch™ 2,800円(税込) PlayStation®5 2,750円(税込)ジャンル：2D見下ろし型アクションRPG対応言語：日本語・中国語（繁体字・簡体字）英語・韓国語・フランス語（フランス）・ドイツ語・スペイン語・イタリア語・トルコ語・ロシア語・オランダ語・ポルトガル語（ブラジル）公式サイト（日本語版） ：https://hyke-northernlights.com/公式サイト（英語版） ：https://hyke-northernlights.com/en/公式X ：https://x.com/project_HYKESteam® ストア ：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2680380/My Nintendo Store ：https://store-jp.nintendo.com/item/software/D70010000075221PlayStation® ストア ：https://store.playstation.com/ja-jp/concept/10009771/権利表記：©2025 Aniplex Inc. Akatsuki Games Inc.“PlayStation”は株式会社ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントの商標または登録商標です。Nintendo Switchは任天堂の登録商標です。©2025 Valve Corporation. Steam 及び Steam ロゴは、米国及びまたはその他の国のValve Corporation の商標及びまたは登録商標です