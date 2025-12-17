ロックウェル・オートメーション、さまざまな2025年版Gartnerハイプ・サイクル・レポートで認められる
製造、AI、サイバーセキュリティ、エネルギーなどの幅広いハイプサイクルに掲載
産業用オートメーションとデジタルトランスフォーメーションのグローバルリーダであるロックウェル・オートメーションは、Gartner（R）の2025年版ハイプサイクル （Hype Cycle （TM）） において、20ものレポートで認められたことを発表しました。ロックウェル・オートメーションの見解では、これはイノベーションへの継続的な投資と業界全体に及ぶ幅広いテクノロジリーダシップを反映した、これまでにないほど高い評価を表しています。
Gartnerのハイプサイクルは、テクノロジとアプリケーションの成熟度と採用度を図示し、それらが実際のビジネス問題の解決や新たな機会の活用にどのように関連するかを示しています。Gartnerのハイプサイクルの方法論では、テクノロジやアプリケーションが時間の経過とともにどのように進化するかをリーダに対して視覚的に示し、企業の特定のビジネス目標に沿って導入を管理するための信頼できる洞察を提供します。
ロックウェル・オートメーションは、Gartnerの2025年版ハイプサイクルの以下のレポートに掲載されています。
● Hype Cycle for Process Manufacturing Technologies, 2025 （2025年7月10日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, 2025 （2025年6月11日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2025 （2025年7月9日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Intralogistics Smart Robots & Drones, 2025 （2025年7月21日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Life Sciences Manufacturing, 2025 （2025年7月16日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Local Government, 2025 （2025年7月17日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Government Services, 2025 （2025年7月16日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Private Mobile Network Services, 2025 （2025年7月17日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Manufacturing Operations Strategy, 2025 （2025年7月17日発行）
● Hype Cycle for ERP, 2025 （2025年6月16日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Edge Computing, 2025 （2025年7月18日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Public Safety and Law Enforcement, 2025 （2025年8月20日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution and Logistic Technologies, 2025 （2025年7月24日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Intelligent Health, 2025 （2025年6月19日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Cyber-Physical Systems Security, 2025 （2025年7月15日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Industry Cloud Platforms, 2025 （2025年7月16日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Discrete Manufacturing Technologies, 2025 （2025年7月10日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Digital Grid, 2025 （2025年7月7日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Smart City and Sustainability in China, 2025 （2025年7月7日発行）
● Hype Cycle for Oil and Gas, 2025 （2025年6月25日発行）
ロックウェル・オートメーションの最高収益責任者であるスコット・ジェネルーは、次のように述べています。「このような評価は、お客様が運用、人材、そしてテクノロジを新たな方法でつなぐ中で、当社がお客様にもたらす幅広いイノベーションを反映したものと考えています。AI主導の製造からサイバー・フィジカル・システムの保護まで、Gartnerの幅広いハイプサイクルに当社が掲載されたことは、よりレジリエントかつ俊敏でサステナブルな未来を構築できるよう支援することにおけるロックウェル・オートメーションに対するお客様の信頼を示すものだと当社は考えています。」
