インテリジェントドキュメント処理市場は2032年までに243億3000万米ドルに達すると予測
The global intelligent document processing （IDP） market was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.33 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 32.25% from 2025 to 2032. The rapid shift towards automation, increasing adoption of AI-driven data extraction tools, and growing demand for compliant and efficient document workflows are accelerating adoption across industries. Enterprises are prioritizing intelligent automation to reduce operational costs, improve accuracy, and address growing regulatory and data management requirements.
Strong Growth Driven by Digital Transformation:
The intelligent document processing market is expanding rapidly as businesses adopt automation for document-intensive operations. The widespread adoption of AI, machine learning, NLP, and OCR technologies, along with increasing cloud integration, is transforming how companies capture and process information. Companies in financial, healthcare, government, logistics, and legal services are adopting IDP platforms to streamline complex workflows, reduce manual work, and improve productivity. The rise in remote and hybrid workforces has created a greater compliance demand for automated document access and-ready data processing. The increasing adoption of no-code and low-code platforms is enabling rapid deployment by non-technical users, and explainable AI and human-in-the-loop （HITL） capabilities are increasing the reliability and transparency of automated systems.
Segmentation Analysis:
By organization size, large enterprises will account for approximately 62% of the market in 2024. This is due to their large document volumes, advanced digital infrastructure, and large IT budgets. Large enterprises require scalable automation solutions to achieve compliance, reduce processing times, and support enterprise-wide integration. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises （SMEs） are expected to experience the highest growth of approximately 33.42% from 2025 to 2032, driven by the rapid adoption of cloud-based, cost-effective IDP systems. As SMEs accelerate their digital transformation, lightweight, subscription-based models are favored to support workflow efficiency and agile expansion.
By component, the solutions segment will account for approximately 70% of the market in 2024, driven by strong demand for platforms that provide end-to-end support for document classification, extraction, and validation. Enterprises continue to prioritize fully integrated IDP solutions that offer measurable ROI and reduce reliance on manual processes. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 33.83%, as enterprises seek advisory, training, integration, and managed services to optimize their IDP implementations. As document volumes and complexity increase, the need for specialized professional services becomes essential to ensure accuracy and long-term scalability.
