Qlean Dataset、「日本語・1話者・社会/文化テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット」を提供開始

Visual Bank株式会社

Visual Bank株式会社（東京都港区、代表取締役CEO 永井真之、以下「Visual Bank」）は、傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズを通じて展開するAI学習用データソリューション『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』において、『日本語・1話者・社会/文化テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット』の提供を開始しました。本データセットは、日常の出来事、家族や学校生活の思い出、価値観や気づきなど、身近なテーマについて話者が一人で語る音声を収録しており、音声認識（ASR）、自然言語処理（NLP）、生成AI基盤モデルなどの学習・評価に活用できます。

本データセットでは、話者が台本を使用せず、記憶や経験に基づいて自由に語る形式を採用しています。回想や説明、話題の切り替えなど、多様な言語表現が自然に含まれており、連続した一人語りの構造を扱うモデルの学習・検証に適しています。

個人の体験や日常的な気づきを語るスタイルは、生活文脈を含む音声認識の精度評価や、要約生成・話題抽出などの自然言語処理研究に有用です。また、長尺の独語を扱う生成AI・対話AIなどの性能向上を支援し、教育支援AI、音声解析、コンテンツ制作支援など幅広い領域で活用可能なデータセットです。

今回提供を開始する「日本語・1話者・社会/文化テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット」の概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/115_1_a0b00745dfb6c24f6ab7a93dd9fa39fe.jpg?v=202512100857 ]

「日本語・1話者・社会文化テーマトーク音声コーパスデータセット」のユースケースイメージ

【研究用途（アカデミア）】

【産業用途（企業）】

【その他実需要】

- 独り話り構造を含む音声認識(ASR)評価自然発話特有の話題転換・回想描写・情緒的表現を含むため、従来の定型音声では評価しにくいASRのロバスト性検証に活用できます。- 長文意味理解・要約モデルの研究個人の体験談に基づく長尺の語りは、時系列推定、要点抽出、話題分割など、発話理解の研究に適した素材です。- 音声入力型生成AIの品質向上自然な一人語りを用いることで、音声→テキスト→要約・説明生成といった長文処理プロセスの精度向上が可能です。- ライフログ・日記AIの音声解析生活記録・回想・感情の混在する独り話り音声を扱うサービスの検証データとして利用できます。- カスタマーサポートAIの文脈理解強化自由語りに含まれる冗長表現・脱線などは、実際のユーザー説明に近い構造であり、文脈追従の評価に適しています。- 学習支援・教材AIにおける説明音声の解析具体的な体験談は、長文要約・内容理解・キーワード抽出などの教育AIの検証素材として利用できます。

『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』について

『Qlean Dataset』は、Visual Bank傘下の株式会社アマナイメージズが提供する商用利用可能なAI学習用データソリューションです。

画像・動画・音声・3D・テキストなど、多様な形式のデータに対応し、研究・商用いずれの用途でも安全に利用できる環境を整備しています。

また、株式会社千葉ロッテマリーンズや株式会社東洋経済新報社をはじめとするデータパートナーとの協業を通じ、業界特化・最新トレンドに即したデータラインナップ「AIデータレシピ」を継続的に拡充しています。

Qlean Datasetは、AI開発現場におけるデータ収集・整備の負荷を軽減し、権利クリアで法的リスクのないAI開発環境の構築を支援します。

▶ Qlean Datasetサイト：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/

▶ AIデータレシピ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/lineup

Qlean Datasetの特長

- すべての被写体から同意取得- 既存データは最短1日で納品可能- カスタム撮影・収録・収集による独自データ構築にも対応

▶ お問い合わせ：https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/contact

Visual Bank株式会社

AI開発力を最大化する次世代型データインフラを構築・提供するスタートアップ企業として、「あらゆるデータの可能性を解き放つ」をミッションに掲げ事業活動を展開。漫画家の「もっと描きたい！」をサポートするAI補助ツールを提供する『THE PEN』の他、AI学習用データセット開発サービス『Qlean Dataset（キュリンデータセット）』を提供する株式会社アマナイメージズを100%子会社に持つ。

また、Visual Bankは国の研究開発プログラム「GENIAC」にも採択され、社会実装に向けた取り組みを加速させています。

代表取締役CEO：永井 真之

所在地：〒107-0062 東京都港区南青山7-1-7C-Cube南青山ビル6F

Visual Bank企業URL：https://visual-bank.co.jp/

アマナイメージズ企業URL： https://amanaimages.com/about/

【Translation】

Japanese Single-Speaker Social & Cultural Speech Corpus for ASR and Language Modeling

Long-form monologue audio for ASR robustness testing, Conversational AI, and Generative AI training

Visual Bank Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Saneyuki Nagai) has released a new dataset within its AI training data solution “Qlean Dataset”, operated through its subsidiary Amana Images Inc. The newly launched Japanese Single-Speaker Social/Cultural Themed Speech Corpus Dataset contains monologue recordings in which speakers talk freely about familiar topics such as daily experiences, memories from family or school life, personal values, and reflections.

This dataset can be used for training and evaluating automatic speech recognition (ASR), natural language processing (NLP), and foundational generative AI models.



The dataset features unscripted monologue speech, with speakers talking freely based on their own recollections and experiences. The recordings naturally include diverse linguistic expressions such as retrospection, explanation, topic shifts, and episodic storytelling, making the dataset suitable for training and evaluating models that handle continuous monologue structures.



The storytelling style-where speakers describe their personal experiences, daily observations, and reflections-supports accuracy evaluation for speech recognition systems that must operate within real-life conversational or narrative contexts.

It is also well suited for natural language processing tasks such as summarization, topic extraction, and semantic understanding.

Additionally, the long-form monologue structure is valuable for improving generative AI and conversational AI models, and can be applied across domains including educational AI, speech analytics, and content creation workflows.

Overview of the “Japanese Single-Speaker Social/Cultural Themed Speech Corpus”

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/108024/table/115_2_ad4ff0e8aaa3403ea9ad55e40b3c81bc.jpg?v=202512100857 ]

Use Case Examples: Japanese Single-Speaker Social/Cultural Themed Speech Corpus Dataset

Academic Research

Industry Applications

Other Practical Uses

- ASR evaluation involving monologue structuresBecause the speech includes natural topic shifts, retrospection, and emotional expressions, it is suitable for testing ASR robustness beyond what can be evaluated using conventional scripted speech.- Research on long-form semantic understanding and summarizationLong monologues based on personal narratives are ideal for studies involving temporal reasoning, key-point extraction, and topic segmentation.- Improving speech-driven generative AI systemsUsing natural monologue speech enhances the accuracy of long-form processing pipelines such as speech-to-text, text summarization, and explanation generation.- Voice-based lifelog and diary AI analysisThe dataset supports evaluation of services that process personal reflections, emotional expressions, and episodic speech.- Enhancing context understanding in customer-support AINatural monologue data includes redundancies and digressions that resemble real user behavior, making it valuable for evaluating contextual tracking.- Analysis of explanatory speech in educational and learning-support AIPersonal, experience-based narratives provide suitable material for long-form summarization, comprehension, and keyword extraction in educational AI systems.

About Qlean Dataset

Qlean Dataset is a commercial-use-ready AI training data solution provided by Amana Images Inc., a subsidiary of Visual Bank Inc.

It supports diverse data types including images, videos, audio, 3D, and text-enabling both research and commercial AI development in a legally safe environment.

Through collaborations with data partners such as Chiba Lotte Marines Co., Ltd. and Toyo Keizai Inc., Qlean Dataset continuously expands its specialized, industry-relevant lineup known as the “AI Data Recipe.”

By reducing the operational burden of data collection and preparation, Qlean Dataset helps build legally compliant and risk-free AI development environments.

▶ Qlean Dataset: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en

▶ AI Data Recipe: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/lineup

Key Features of Qlean Dataset

- Full consent obtained from all subjects- Existing datasets deliverable within one business day- Custom data collection and recording available

▶ Contact: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/contact

About Visual Bank Inc.

Visual Bank Inc. is a Tokyo-based startup building next-generation data infrastructure to maximize AI development capabilities under the mission, “Unlock the potential of all data.”

The company operates THE PEN, an AI-assisted creative tool for manga artists, and wholly owns Amana Images Inc., which provides the Qlean Dataset service.

CEO: Saneyuki Nagai

Address: C-Cube Minami Aoyama Building 6F, 7-1-7 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062

Corporate Site: https://visual-bank.co.jp/en

Amana Images: https://qleandataset.visual-bank.co.jp/en/company-overview