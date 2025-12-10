尿素技術の最新動向を共有するUrea Licensee Meeting 2025を開催＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO：細井栄治、以下TOYO）は、2025年11月16日(日)~19日(水)の4日間にわたり、Sheraton Grand Hotel Tokyo-Bay（千葉県浦安市）にてUrea Licensee Meeting（ULM）2025を開催しました。ULMはTOYO保有の尿素技術の最新動向や運転ノウハウを共有することを目的とした国際会議であり、尿素ライセンサーであるTOYOとインドネシア国営肥料ホールディング会社PT Pupuk Indonesia(Persero)の子会社であるPT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang(以下 Pusri)が共催しました。国内外の様々な企業から29社、190名が参加し、TOYOの尿素技術でプラントを運転するプラントオーナーが一堂に会しました。

-ULM開催の背景

尿素は、肥料の三要素の一つである窒素（N）を含む代表的な化学肥料であり、世界中で大量に消費されています。世界的な人口増加に伴い、食糧生産の重要性はますます高まっており、作物の生育のための肥料供給は不可欠です。

TOYOは、これまでに全世界で110件以上の自社尿素技術の供与およびプラント建設実績を有しており、昨年度には人口増加が著しいアンゴラ共和国向けの尿素ライセンス供与プロジェクトを受注し、本年11月にはカザフスタン共和国初の尿素プラント建設プロジェクトに当社尿素造粒ライセンスが採用されました。こうした背景のもと、尿素ライセンサーであるTOYOは、持続可能な肥料供給に貢献するべく、最新技術や知見を共有する場として定期的にULMを開催しています。

左から、TOYO: 富永 賢一 常務執行役員 CTO、TOYO: 細井 栄治 代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO、Pupuk: Jamsaton Nababan Technical &Business Director 、Pusri: Sholikin Operations & Production Director

-開催概要

オープニングセレモニーでは、来日したインドネシア国営肥料ホールディング会社PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) (以下、Pupuk)のTechnical &Business DirectorであるJamsaton Nababan氏が、インドネシアにおける尿素肥料分野の重要性やTOYOとの長年にわたる協業の歩み、潜在インドネシア肥料プロジェクトについてスピーチを行いました。また、複数の企業とプロジェクト可能性やプラントの改善に向けた検討協力をすることについてMemorandums of Understanding (MOU)およびCollaboration Agreementの締結も行われました。

メインセッションでは、TOYOおよびプラントオーナー企業の代表者が登壇し、活発な議論が交わされました。既存尿素案件のライセンス供与の枠組みにとどまらず、肥料プラント立ち上げ後のO&M(運転・保守)サービス等に関する議論も実施し、TOYOはプラントライフサイクル全体への参画を進めていきます。

Event Overview

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/209_1_5d9f0ab7ed57ed01e5231b0fc75fa09f.jpg?v=202512100127 ]

MOUおよびCollaboration Agreement 締結先企業

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/209_2_38a1b43abfdf754905a02285f72a821c.jpg?v=202512100127 ]

TOYOコメント

代表取締役 取締役社長 CEO 細井栄治

「今回のULM 2025開催により、世界各国のパートナー企業の皆様と最新技術や知見を共有できたことを大変意義深く感じています。食糧生産を支える尿素技術は、持続可能な社会の実現にも直結する重要な分野です。TOYOは、皆様との対話を通じて、尿素技術のさらなる進化を目指します。」

-今後の展望

TOYOは今後も世界の食糧増産、安定供給に貢献するため、尿素リーディングライセンサーとして、尿素プラントの建設、技術開発、ライセンス供与を通じて、各国のニーズに応えていきます。

* TOYOの省エネルギー型尿素合成技術ACES21(TM)について(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/energy/)

* TOYOのプラント運営支援サービスDX-PLANT(TM)について(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/dxplant/)

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

<English follows>

TOYO Hosts Urea Licensee Meeting 2025 to Share Latest Trends in Urea Technology

～TOYO Reaffirms its Leadership in Urea Technology with Nearly 190 Participants～

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO: Eiji Hosoi, “TOYO”) hosted the Urea Licensee Meeting (ULM) 2025 from November 16 to 19 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Tokyo-Bay (Urayasu, Chiba). This international conference, co-hosted with PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang (“Pusri”), a subsidiary of PT Pupuk Indonesia (Indonesian state-owned fertilizer holding company), provided a platform to share the latest developments and operational know-how related to TOYO’s proprietary urea technology. The event gathered 190 participants from 29 companies across 10 countries, bringing together urea plant owners who operate production facilities based on TOYO’s technology.

Background

Urea, a representative nitrogen-containing chemical fertilizer, plays a pivotal role in global agriculture and food security. With the world population continuing to grow, ensuring a stable supply of fertilizers remains a global priority.

TOYO has supplied its proprietary urea technology and executed over 110 fertilizer plant projects worldwide. Recent milestones include:

A license agreement for a first-ever fertilizer plant project in Angola, a country experiencing rapid population growth Adoption of TOYO’s urea granulation technology for Kazakhstan’s first urea plant

In response to such backdrop, TOYO regularly organizes the ULM as a forum for sharing the latest technological advancements and best practices to support sustainable fertilizer supply.

From the left, Mr. Kenichi Tominaga (Senior Executive Officer and CTO, TOYO), Mr. Eiji Hosoi (President and CEO, TOYO), Mr. Jamsaton Nababan (Technical & Business Director, Pupuk), Mr. Sholikin (Operations & Production Director, Pusri)

Event Highlights

At the opening ceremony, Mr. Jamsaton Nababan, Technical & Business Development Director of PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) (hereinafter “Pupuk”), delivered a keynote speech emphasizing:

・ The strategic role of urea fertilizers in Indonesia

・ The long-standing partnership with TOYO

・ Opportunities for future collaboration in upcoming Indonesian fertilizer projects

In addition, Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) and Collaboration Agreement were also executed with multiple companies to cooperate in exploring project opportunities or study for improving plant performance.

The main sessions featured lively discussions between TOYO and plant owner representatives. Topics extended beyond licensing frameworks to cover post-commissioning O&M (operations and maintenance) services, highlighting TOYO’s growing focus on comprehensive plant life cycle support.

Event Overview

[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/209_3_c513fb420f5cff14aca80355ead6011f.jpg?v=202512100127 ]

Signed MOUs and Collaboration Agreements

[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/209_4_ab19424f0a14c76593f28f6a0ced0790.jpg?v=202512100127 ]

TOYO Comment

Eiji Hosoi, President and CEO

“ULM 2025 was a meaningful opportunity to engage with our partners from around the world and exchange insights on the latest technological trends. Urea technology is vital to food production and directly linked to achieving a sustainable society. TOYO will continue to further develop its urea technology in close dialogue with partners globally.”

Looking Ahead

As a leading urea licensor, TOYO remains committed to supporting global food production and stable fertilizer supply. The company will continue addressing diverse regional needs through engineering and construction of urea plants, development of advanced technologies and flexible licensing models tailored to client requirements.

* ACES-21(TM), TOYO’s energy-saving urea synthesis technology(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/energy/)

* DX-PLANT(TM), TOYO’s plant operation support service(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/dxplant/)

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" Toyo is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/.