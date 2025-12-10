A Japan-based Online Psychotherapy Platform “My Mental Care” Now Offers Therapy in English

株式会社すたてら

Statera Inc.(https://statera.jp/) (Tokyo, Japan), the operator of My Mental Care(https://mymental-care.com/en), announces the official launch of its culturally-attuned English online therapy service as of December 2025.

My Mental Care(https://mymental-care.com/en) now provides therapy in English for foreigners living in Japan, bilingual individuals, and people with multicultural backgrounds who feel more comfortable expressing emotions in English.

株式会社すたてら(https://statera.jp/)は、オンラインカウンセリングサービス My Mental Care（マイメンタルケア）(https://mymental-care.com)において、英語でのカウンセリングサービスを2025年12月に正式ローンチしました。

My Mental Care(https://mymental-care.com) は、日本在住の外国籍の方、バイリンガル、日本と海外にルーツを持つ方など、「英語のほうが感情を表現しやすい」と感じる人々のために英語でのセラピーを提供します。

About My Mental Care｜My Mental Careとは

My Mental Care(https://mymental-care.com/en) is a Japan-based online counseling platform that connects clients with licensed therapists in a fully online environment. Since April 2024, the service has been available in Japanese, and this English service was created in response to increasing demand.

My Mental Care (マイメンタルケア)(https://mymental-care.com)は、クライアントがオンラインでセラピストとつながれる、日本発のオンラインカウンセリングプラットフォームです。2024年4月より日本語でのサービスを提供しており、今回の英語版は「日本に住んでいて英語話者のカウンセラーを見つけるのが難しい」という声から誕生しました。

Why We Launched English Therapy in Japanなぜ日本で“英語カウンセリング”を立ち上げたのか

There were clear challenges in the mental health landscape in Japan:

- Individuals often cannot use mental health services from their home country when they reside in Japan.- Few English-speaking therapists understand Japanese cultural nuances.- Western services often do not align with Japanese cultural values.- People navigating both “Western culture” and “Japanese values” struggle to find support.

My Mental Care’s English therapy service was designed specifically to bridge this cultural gap.

日本のメンタルヘルス領域には以下の課題があります：

Founder’s Voice - Minori Ozuki 創業者の声 小槻みのり

- 日本に住んでいるという理由で母国のサービスが使えない- 日本文化を理解する英語話者セラピストが非常に少ない- 英語圏のサービスは文化背景が違い、相談が伝わりにくい- 「海外の価値観」と「日本の文化」の間で揺れる人がサポートを得にくいMy Mental Care の英語セラピーは、こうした文化的ギャップを埋めるために設計されました。Minori Ozuki, California Associate Marriage & Family Therapist (AMFT) 米国カリフォルニア州公認AMFT 小槻みのり

“We’re not just translating therapy into English.

We’re creating culturally attentive therapy.

Finding a therapist is like finding a partner.”

「私たちは“英語で話せる場”を作っただけではありません。

文化に寄り添うセラピーを提供しています。

自分に合うセラピストを見つけるのは、パートナー選びと同じくらい難しいです。」

Ozuki’s approach is shaped by her upbringing in Japan, Canada, Hawaii, and Los Angeles, and trying to find a therapist herself.

小槻自身が日本・カナダ・ハワイ・ロサンゼルスで育ち、自分に合うセラピストを見つけるのが難しかった経験が、このアプローチの原点となっています。

“When I looked for a therapist in the U.S., I often had to explain what 亭主関白(Teishukanpaku) means, or what a キャバクラ(Kyabakura) is - and that takes half the session.

Culture shapes how we love, how we work, how we heal.

When a therapist understands your humor, your culture, your world, the session feels completely different”

「アメリカでセラピストを探していたとき、日本の文化をわかっていないセラピストだと“亭主関白”や“キャバクラ”を説明するだけでセッションの半分が終わることもありました。文化は、私たちの恋愛・仕事・癒し方すべてを形づくります。ユーモアや文化、世界観を理解してくれる人と話すと、セラピーの質はまったく変わるんです。」

Key Feature of My Mental Care マイケアの特徴

Fully Online Flow - From Intake to Session 問診からセッションまで完全オンラインで完結

No clinic visits, no waiting rooms.

My Mental Care(https://mymental-care.com/en) provides a seamless online experience from initial questionnaire to the actual therapy session.

This makes it accessible for those who:

- People who feel embarrassed or hesitant about visiting a mental health clinic.- Those who cannot leave home due to childcare responsibilities.- Individuals living in rural areas with limited access to mental health services.

来院も待合室も不要。

問診票の記入から実際のセッションまで、すべてオンラインで完結するのが特徴です。

以下のような方でも利用しやすい設計です：

- 心療内科に通うのが恥ずかしいと感じる- 子育て中で家から出られない- 地方に住んでいて選択肢が少ない

Matching System Based on Personal Preferences 自分に合うセラピストを表示するマッチング機能

Finding a therapist is similar to dating - compatibility matters.

When clients enter their

- concerns- preferences (such as gender, language, price range, or areas of expertise),

therapists with the highest compatibility are displayed.

セラピスト探しは恋愛のマッチングと同じで、相性がとても重要です。

相談内容や希望条件（性別・言語・価格帯・専門領域など）を入力すると、

相性の高いセラピストから順に表示される仕組みです。

View Therapist Photos & Profiles Without Registering 登録なしで全セラピストの顔写真・プロフィールを閲覧可能

My Mental Care intentionally allows users to browse therapist profiles and photos without signing up.“I wanted to preserve the feeling of ‘just taking a look,’ because I know how scary the first step can be,” says Ozuki. The hope is that even those who feel nervous about therapy can think, “This therapist seems warm - maybe I can try talking to them.”

My Mental Care では、ユーザーが登録前に自由にセラピストを見られる設計にしています。

「最初の一歩が怖い気持ち、私もよく分かるので、“覗いてみる”感覚を大切にしました」（小槻）

セラピーに怖いイメージがある人でも、「この人なら話してみてもいいかも」と思えるきっかけになるといいなと思っています。

Launch Event Report Toward a Culture Where Therapy Represents Strength ローンチイベント開催のご報告 “セラピーは強さの象徴”へ：文化の転換を目指して

To celebrate the launch of My Mental Care’s English platform, we hosted an launch event in Harajuku,Tokyo.

Creators, community members, partner organizations, and musicians gathered to mark this meaningful milestone and to support the mission of making mental health care more accessible and culturally attuned in Japan.

The event also aimed to reshape the traditional image of mental health in Japan by presenting it in a warm, modern, and approachable way.

Rather than something heavy or clinical, we wanted guests to experience mental wellness as something light, open, and even a little fun - a natural part of everyday life.

Through music, conversation, and a welcoming atmosphere, the event highlighted a new, pop-forward approach to mental health that feels accessible to everyone.

This launch event was more than a celebration - it marked the beginning of a cultural shift toward normalizing therapy as a part of everyday self-care. My Mental Care’s English platform is now officially live, and we look forward to continuing our work to create a safe, inclusive space for emotional support for people living in and connected to Japan.

先月、My Mental Care の英語版リリースを記念し、東京・原宿ハラカドにてローンチイベントを開催しました。

当日はクリエイターの皆さま、コミュニティの方々、パートナー企業、ミュージシャンなど、多くの方にお集まりいただき、日本における“文化に寄り添うメンタルケア”の新しい一歩を一緒にお祝いしました。

イベントでは、従来の「メンタルヘルス＝重い・専門的」というイメージを塗り替え、

もっとポップで、温かく、身近に感じられる心のケア を体験していただくことを大切にしました。

音楽や対話を通して、

“心のケアはもっと軽やかでいい”“日常の一部として取り入れていい”

そんな新しい感覚を共有できる、やわらかく開かれた空間づくりを意識しました。

メンタルヘルスをよりカジュアルに、誰にとってもアクセスしやすくする。そんな文化的転換を象徴するイベントとなりました。

英語版プラットフォームはすでに正式に始動しており、今後も日本および日本に関わる方々のために、安全でインクルーシブな相談の場を育ててまいります。

Service Overview サービス概要

Service Name: My Mental Care

Operator: Statera Inc.

Format: Online therapy (video)

Languages: English / Japanese

Website: https://mymental-care.com/en

サービス名：My Mental Care

運営会社：スタテラ株式会社

形式：オンラインセラピー（ビデオ）

対応言語：英語 / 日本語

公式サイト：https://mymental-care.com

Please note that My Mental Care is not suitable for individuals who are experiencing suicidal or homicidal thoughts, those under the age of 18, individuals with severe mental health conditions, those who require care more than once a week, individuals who need medication management, those with suspected substance dependence, or individuals currently experiencing or perpetrating domestic violence. If any of these situations apply, we strongly recommend contacting a medical facility or an appropriate specialized service immediately.

※My Mental Careでは、自殺他殺願望、18歳以下の方、重度の精神疾患、週に一度以上のケアが必要な方、薬の服用が必要な方、依存症の疑いがある方、現在DV（家庭内暴力）の被害者または加害者の方は対象外となります。これらの状況に当てはまる場合は、速やかに医療機関や適切な専門機関に連絡することを勧めています。

Contact

Statera Inc. (My Mental Care) - PR Desk

Email: info@statera.jp

Website: https://mymental-care.com/en

Instagram: @mymentalcare_jp(https://www.instagram.com/mymentalcare_jp/)

お問い合わせ

メール：info@statera.jp

ウェブサイト：https://mymental-care.com

Instagram: @mymentalcare_jp(https://www.instagram.com/mymentalcare_jp/)