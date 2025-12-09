小池コンサルティングが、アジア最大級のHRアワード「HRM Asia Leaders’ Choice Awards 2025」にて、Silver Award（銀賞）を受賞

小池コンサルティング株式会社

2025年12月4日

小池コンサルティング株式会社（所在地：東京都千代田区九段南1-5-6 りそな九段ビル 5F KSフロア、代表取締役社長：小池陽二郎）は、アジア最大級の人事・組織開発専門メディア「HRM Asia」が主催する『HRM Asia Leaders’ Choice Awards 2025』において、Best Corporate - Leadership

Development Provider 部門 Silver Award（銀賞）を受賞しました。

『HRM Asia Leaders’ Choice Awards』は、アジア地域の人事・組織開発分野における優れた取り組みを評価し、推進することを目的とした国際アワードです。審査はアジア各国の専門家による評価と、HRコミュニティからの投票により実施されます。

今回当社は、シンガポール・米国に本社を置く大手グローバル企業や、アジア各地の著名なAIスタートアップと並び、同部門の受賞企業として選出されました。日本発のコンサルティング企業として、組織開発・人材開発に関する独自のアプローチが国際的に高く評価されたものです。

■受賞の背景 ～理論知と実践知を融合したコンサルティング～

小池コンサルティングは、

「理論知と実践知を融合し、組織の可能性を解き放つ」

をミッションに掲げ、人的資本経営・グローバル人事・DE&I（ダイバーシティ・エクイティ＆インクルージョン）に関するコンサルティングサービスを展開しています。

上場企業の経営陣やグローバルHR組織に対する支援を中心に、人材戦略・役員報酬・ガバナンス・組織開発など幅広いテーマをカバーし、日本国内のみならずASEAN地域における国際案件も拡大しています。

■代表コメント

小池コンサルティング株式会社 代表取締役社長 小池陽二郎

日本発の専門性を持つコンサルティング企業として

グローバル市場で価値を示せたことを大変光栄に感じております。

本受賞を励みに、引き続きクライアント企業の変革を実行支援し、

アジア全域に価値を還元してまいります。

■今後の展開

2026年にかけては、東京・バンコク・シンガポールを中心に

「グローバル・グループ人事」をテーマとしたセミナーシリーズを開催予定。

また、アジアのHRリーダー間のネットワーク構築を強化し、

人的資本投資の高度化に資するソリューション開発を継続してまいります。

■会社概要

会社名 小池コンサルティング株式会社

所在地 東京都千代田区九段南1-5-6 りそな九段ビル 5F KSフロア

代表者 代表取締役社長 小池陽二郎

事業内容 組織開発／人材戦略／人的資本経営／グローバル人事コンサルティング

コーポレートサイト https://koikeconsulting.com/

■本件に関するお問い合わせ先

小池コンサルティング株式会社

お問い合わせフォームよりご連絡ください

https://koikeconsulting.com/contact/

Koike Consulting Receives Silver Award for

Best Corporate - Leadership Development Provider

at the HRM Asia Leaders’ Choice Awards 2025

Tokyo, Japan - December 4, 2025

Koike Consulting Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kudan-minami, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yojiro Koike) is pleased to announce that it has been honored with the Silver Award in the Best Corporate - Leadership Development Provider category at the HRM Asia Leaders’ Choice Awards 2025, one of Asia’s largest and most influential HR industry awards.

The HRM Asia Leaders’ Choice Awards recognize organizations that drive excellence and

innovation in human resources and organizational development across the Asia-Pacific region. Winners are selected through a combination of expert evaluation by industry leaders and

votes cast by the broader HR community.

Koike Consulting was recognized alongside leading global enterprises headquartered in

Singapore and the United States, as well as notable AI startups across Asia - a testament to

the firm’s internationally validated approach to leadership and organizational development

originating from Japan.

■Award Background - Bridging Practical Experience and Academic Insight

Guided by the mission of

“Integrating rigorous theory with practical insight to unlock organizational potential,”

Koike Consulting delivers strategic advisory services in areas such as Human Capital

Management, Global HR Transformation, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).

Our engagements span executive leadership teams and global HR organizations of major

corporations, supporting talent strategy, governance, board-level compensation, and

organizational development initiatives. We are also expanding our project footprint across

ASEAN markets.

■Comment from the CEO

Yojiro Koike, Founder & CEO, Koike Consulting Co., Ltd.

“As a Japan-based specialist consulting firm, we are truly honored to be recognized on the

global stage. This award reinforces our commitment to supporting organizational

transformation and contributing meaningful value to HR leaders across Asia.”

■Future Initiatives

Looking ahead to 2026, Koike Consulting will launch an international seminar series centered

on Global Group HR, hosted across Tokyo, Bangkok, and Singapore. We will continue

strengthening a cross-regional HR leadership network and developing innovative solutions to

accelerate human capital investment and organizational performance.

■Company Overview

Company Name Koike Consulting Co., Ltd.

Headquarters KS Floor, 5F Resona Kudan Building, 1-5-6 Kudan-minami,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO Yojiro Koike

Business Domains Organizational Development / Talent Strategy /

Human Capital Management / Global HR Consulting

Corporate Website https://koikeconsulting.com/

■Contact Information

For media inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact us via our website.

https://koikeconsulting.com/contact/