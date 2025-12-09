自由視点映像およびマルチアングル映像の配信国際特許技術SwipeVideo（AMATELUS）が世界最大級のテクノロジー見本市「CES 2026」において、Innovation Awards(R)を受賞！

AMATELUS JAPAN 株式会社

AMATELUS株式会社(本社:東京都渋谷区、代表取締役:下城 伸也、以下 AMATELUS)は、2026年1月に米国ラスベガスで開催される世界最大級のテクノロジー見本市「CES 2026」において、Innovation Awards(R)「Honoree」に選出されました（受賞部門： Content / Entertainment）。また、JETRO（日本貿易振興機構）が主催する「JAPAN Pavilion」出展企業として採択されましたので、お知らせ致します。

■「CES 2026」Innovation Awards / SwipeVideo（AMATELUS）紹介ページ:

https://www.ces.tech/ces-innovation-awards/2026/swipevideo-saas-interactive-free-viewpoint-and-multi-angle-live-streaming-software/

■JETRO公式プレスリリース: https://www.jetro.go.jp/news/announcement/2025/750c2d80e62ce590.html

【「CES 2026」について】

■会期：2026年1月6日（火）～1月9日（金）

■場所：米国・ラスベガス

■CESオフィシャルサイト：https://www.ces.tech/

■JAPAN Pavilion出展場所：Venetian Expo, Hall G - 62801 - Eureka Park

1967年から毎年１月に米国・ラスベガスで開催されるCESは、かつては家電製品主体の展示会でしたが、今では非常に幅広いカテゴリーの最先端技術が集結する世界最大級のテックイベントです。スタートアップの展示にも力を入れており、1000社以上がEureka Parkと呼ばれる限定エリアに集結し、毎年非常に多くの来場者の注目を集めております。また、3つのメディアイベント「Launch IT」「Unveiled」「ShowStoppers」に参加することで、海外主要メディアに取り上げられるなど世界的に大きな注目を集めることが可能です。当社も「JAPAN Pavilion」内に日本の代表企業の１社として展示を致します。

【「Innovation Awards(R)」について】

CESでは、出展プロダクトの中でも特に高く評価された製品に対し、「Innovation Awards(R)」が授与されます。受賞企業はイベント会場内の「CES Innovation Awards Showcase」にて自社プロダクトを展示することが出来ます。同賞の受賞は、企業の国際的な知名度向上やビジネスマッチングの促進に直結し、グローバル展開の大きな追い風となります。

Innovation Awardsサイト： https://www.ces.tech/ces-innovation-awards/

【JAPAN Pavilionについて】

JETRO（日本貿易振興機構）は2019年より、会場内のスタートアップエリア「Eureka Park」にJAPAN Pavilionを設置し、日本の有望スタートアップの海外展開支援を行っています。 前回のCES 2025では、世界4,500社以上の出展企業と14万人を超える来場者が集結し、JAPAN Pavilionも大きな注目を集めました。今回のCES 2026においても、 AI、Health Tech、空間コンピューティング（AR/VR/XR）、宇宙・素材、エンタメ など、多様な領域から日本のスタートアップが出展します。JAPAN Pavilionはメインストリート沿いに設置予定です。

【自由視点映像配信/マルチアングル映像配信技術「SwipeVideo」について】

AMATELUS社が開発・提供する、複数台のカメラ(台数無制限対応)で撮影された映像を、視聴者がスワイプする事でWeb上で（アプリ内も可）自由に視点をスイッチングしながら視聴できる配信システムであり、国際特許として取得済みの技術です。

SwipeVideo（スワイプビデオ）は、これまで映像処理負荷や配信負荷の高さからブラウザ上での配信や再生は難しいとされてきた自由視点映像及びマルチアングル映像をクラウド配信出来る世界初の独自開発技術です。

また、WEBの技術（HTML5）だけで動作するので、視聴者側は面倒なアプリインストールが不要なうえ、視聴者がストレスなく任意のタイミングで再生中（スロー中、ズーム中、停止中も可能）の映像を切り替える事を可能にし、画面をスワイプするだけで映像の視点を自由に切り替えて視聴することができます。

[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5qZ2fu9uqY ]

詳細はこちら https://swipevideo.jp

特許：国際特許として日本特許4件取得、米国特許3件取得、中国特許2件取得、韓国特許2件、イギリス1件、イスラエル2件、オーストラリア1件、インドネシア1件、その他各国移行申請済み。

Youtube挿入

【AMATELUS社の概要】

社 名 ：AMATELUS株式会社

本社所在地：東京都渋谷区

設 立 ：2017年1月

資 本 金：5億3262万2112円 （資本準備金含む）

代 表 者：下城伸也

W E B. ：https://swipevideo.jp

事業内容 ：『Swipe Video』の開発・制作・販売を中心に、自由視点映像及びマルチアングル映像等の撮影同期アプリ『SVCam／SVCamDual』の開発、提供、自由視点映像の配信及び編集ソフト・アプリケーションの開発や撮影、VR/MR関連システムの開発を行なっている。

＜これまでの主な採択/受賞歴＞

・Microsoft innovation award2017 受賞

・avex-xRハッカソン（VR/AR/MR） 優勝

・総務省「異能vation」ジェネレーションアワード 特別賞受賞

・横瀬町地方創生プロジェクト「よこらぼ」採択

・埼玉県庁 官民連携事業 採択

・Plug and Play Japan Batch2 採択

・富⼠通 ピッチコンテスト fabbit賞 リコー賞 受賞

・Plug and Play Batch2 Expo Mobility 優勝

・富⼠通アクセラレータ第7期 採択

・電通「GRASSHOPPER」第2期 採択

・docomo 5G DX AWARDS 2020 「最優秀賞」受賞

・日経トレンディ「2020年 START UP AWARADS 大賞」受賞

・2021年 スポーツ庁「イノベーションリーグ」にて「ビュワー・エクスペリエンス・パートナー」授与

・2022年 ヨーロッパ最大のテックカンファレンス”Viva Technology”の「 Innovative Event Challenge」にて優勝

・2023年 スポーツ庁 プログラム「SPORTS INNOVATION STUDIOオープンイノベーション」採択

・2024年 NVIDIA Inception Program に採択

・2024年 Microsoft for Startups に採択

・2024年 K-Startup Grand Challenge に採択

・2024年 世界最高峰のサッカーチーム「Real Madrid」のプログラムに採択

・2025年 大阪関西国際芸術祭クリエイティブ・エコノミー特化型ビジネスコンテスト「StARTs UPs(スターツアップス)」にて「最優秀賞」受賞

・2026年 「CES 2026」において、Innovation Awards(R)「Honoree」を受賞

-------------------------------------------

【AMATELUS to Exhibit at CES(R) 2026 and Wins Innovation Award in Content & Entertainment】

AMATELUS Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Shinya Shimojo) will exhibit at CES(R) 2026, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, to be held in Las Vegas, USA, from January 6-9, 2026. AMATELUS will join the Japan Pavilion, organized by JETRO, and is proud to announce that it has received a CES(R) Innovation Award in the Content & Entertainment category.

Visitors can view and experience "SwipeVideo" at the AMATELUS booth within the Japan Pavilion located in the exclusive Eureka Park area.

Held annually in Las Vegas since 1967, CES(R) is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, showcasing cutting-edge innovations across a broad range of categories. With a strong focus on startups, more than 1,000 companies exhibit in the dedicated “Eureka Park” area, drawing significant attention from attendees.

Since 2019, JETRO has supported the global expansion and promotion of Japanese startups by organizing the Japan Pavilion within Eureka Park. For CES 2026, the pavilion will be located near the main entrance along the central aisle, a prime location expected to attract substantial foot traffic.

AMATELUS was selected to exhibit at CES following a rigorous evaluation by JETRO and approval by the show organizer, CTA (Consumer Technology Association). In addition, AMATELUS received a CES Innovation Award in the Content & Entertainment category for its outstanding product. Award recipients will have the opportunity to showcase their innovations in the dedicated Innovation Award Showcase area during the event.

■Japan Pavilion Exhibit Outline

Dates: Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - Friday, January 9, 2026

Location: Las Vegas, U.S.A.

CES Official Website: https://www.ces.tech/

■What are Innovation Awards and Best of Innovation?

The CES Innovation Awards recognize the most outstanding products exhibited at the event. Honorees are invited to showcase their innovations in the dedicated Innovation Award Showcase area. Additionally, the prestigious “Best of Innovation” distinction is awarded to the top-rated product in each category.

Innovation Awards website: https://www.ces.tech/innovation-awards/

■About SwipeVideo

SwipeVideo, developed by AMATELUS, is revolutionizing how the world experiences video.

Our world's first patented cloud based streaming technology empowers users to seamlessly and freely switch perspectives by swiping through footage captured from an unlimited number of cameras-all without needing to download an app. Built as a lightweight HTML5 player, SwipeVideo works on any browser and can even stream live over 4G networks.

While Companies around the world, from startups to large corporations have struggled to profit from free-viewpoint and multi-angle video due to high costs and technical limitations, SwipeVideo overcomes these barriers with unmatched scalability and usability.

Already patented in 14 countries, including the U.S., SwipeVideo sets a new global standard. Major broadcasters, event producers, and sports leagues are adopting our platform to offer viewers immersive, real-time control over how they experience content.

This is not just innovation-it’s a fundamental shift in visual storytelling, available now and ready for the future.

■AMATELUS Inc. Company Profile

Company Name: AMATELUS Inc.

Headquarters: 1-2-11 2F MC Aoyama Bldg.,Shibuya,Shibuya-ku,Tokyo-to,150-0002 Japan

CEO: Shinya Shimojo

Business Description:

Website: https://swipevideo.jp/en/