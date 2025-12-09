NTTコム オンライン、Infobipより 「Rising Star (ライジングスター)」賞を受賞＜English Follows＞

ＮＴＴコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社

NTTコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社（本社：東京都品川区、代表取締役社長：稲葉 秀司、以下 NTTコム オンライン）は、グローバルなクラウドコミュニケーションプラットフォーム（CPaaS）のリーディングカンパニーであるInfobip（本社：クロアチア、CEO：Silvio Kutić ）より、特に優れたパートナーに贈られる「Rising Star (ライジングスター)」賞を受賞したことをお知らせします。

写真：Rising Star受賞時の様子（左：Veselin Vukovic氏、右：NTTコム オンライン 鈴木 伸吾）

「Rising Star」賞は、Infobipのパートナーに最近加わった企業の中から、すでに大きな進歩を遂げ、コラボレーションとイノベーションにおいて将来有望な可能性を示したパートナーに贈られます。 今回の受賞は、NTTコム オンラインがInfobipと共同開発し2025年1月より提供開始した「NTT CPaaS」が、今年度順調に開始され、市場認知も上がっていること、また今後の日本のCPaaS市場をけん引するサービスとして発展することを大きく期待される点が評価されたものです。

写真：Infobip「Rising Star」賞 受賞トロフィーとNTT CPaaSメンバー■ニューヨーク タイムズスクエアのビルボード広告について

また、今回の受賞を記念し、Infobipが特に優れたパートナーを紹介する広告が、2025年11月にニューヨーク タイムズスクエアのビルボードに掲載されました。 本広告では、NTTコム オンラインおよび当社が提供する「NTT CPaaS」が、イノベーティブなパートナーとして紹介されました。

写真：ニューヨーク タイムズスクエアのビルボード広告の様子■Infobipからのエンドースメント（受賞記念コメント）

「短期間において、その革新性とコミットメントにより卓越した成果を上げたパートナーであるNTTコム オンラインに、『Rising Star』賞を授与できることを誇りに思います。

Infobipと共同開発された『NTT CPaaS』の成功は、両社のコラボレーションの強固さと、日本市場のお客様に真のビジネス価値を創出する能力を反映したものです。

この成果は、エキサイティングな始まりを告げるものです。私たちはNTTコム オンラインと共にこの勢いをさらに加速させ、変革的な成長を推進するとともに、グローバルなCPaaSイノベーションにおける新たなベンチマーク（基準）を確立していくことを楽しみにしています。」

Infobip CAO Veselin Vukovic（ヴェセリン・ヴコヴィッチ）

■「NTT CPaaS」について

NTT CPaaS（NTT Communications Platform as a Service）は、ボイス、SMS、メール、IVR等のコミュニケーションチャネルを、「NTT CPaaS」サイトからSDK/APIで容易に入手し、自社システム、WebなどにAPI連携し、顧客対応のオムニチャネル化を簡単に実装できるコミュニケーション・APIサービスです。

NTT CPaaSご利用にあたり、開発者やSI部門向けには充実したSDK/API機能を標準提供し、ビジネス部門向けには、顧客コミュニケーションフローをノーコードで実現できるビジュアルビルダーのSaaSをご提供します。

NTT CPaaS :https://www.nttcpaas.com/?utm_source=PRTIMES&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=251209_NTT%20CPaaS_release

NTTコム オンラインは今後も、Infobipとのパートナーシップを強化し、「NTT CPaaS」をはじめとする先進的なオムニチャネル・ソリューションの提供を通じて、クライアントの顧客価値最大化とDXの推進を強力に支援してまいります。

＜Infobipについて＞

Infobipは、企業がカスタマージャーニーのあらゆる段階において、つながりのある体験（コネクテッド・エクスペリエンス）を構築できるようにする、グローバルなクラウド通信プラットフォームです。 単一のプラットフォームを通じて、オムニチャネル・エンゲージメント、アイデンティティ、ユーザー認証、コンタクトセンターソリューションを提供し、企業やパートナーが顧客コミュニケーションの複雑さを解消して、ビジネスの成長とロイヤルティ向上を実現できるよう支援します。 Infobipは、6大陸で70億以上のモバイル機器や「モノ」に到達できるネイティブに構築されたテクノロジーを提供しており、9,700以上の接続先のうち800以上が通信事業者との直接接続となっています。 2006年に設立され、共同創業者であるCEOのSilvio Kutić（シルヴィオ・クティッチ）とIzabel Jelenić（イザベル・イェレニッチ）が率いています。

Infobip：https://www.infobip.com

＜NTTコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューションについて＞

NTTコム オンラインは、2026年1月より「NTTドコモビジネスX」に社名変更を致します。「データ活用とテクノロジーで、企業の進化を支え抜く。」をミッションとして、データ活用と最適なテクノロジーの導入による “DX” と、それらを通じたより良い顧客体験 “CX” の実現をご支援することで、お客様のビジネスの可能性を拓く信頼の伴走者として、進化し続ける企業のデジタライゼーションに貢献します。

名 称： NTTコム オンライン・マーケティング・ソリューション株式会社

所在地： 〒141-0032 東京都品川区大崎1丁目5番1号 大崎センタービル

代表者： 代表取締役社長 稲葉 秀司

URL ： https://www.nttcoms.com/

NTT Com Online Receives "Rising Star" Award from InfobipJointly Developed "NTT CPaaS" Recognized - Featured in Infobip's Times Square Advertisement

NTT Com Online Marketing Solutions Corporation (Head Office: Shinagawa-Ku, Tokyo; CEO: Shuji Inaba; hereinafter NTT Com Online) is pleased to announce that it has received the "Rising Star" award from Infobip (Head Office: Croatia;CEO:Silvio Kutić ), a leading global cloud communication platform (CPaaS) company. This award is presented to particularly outstanding partners.

Photo: Rising Star Award Ceremony (left: Infobip’s Veselin Vukovic, right: NTT Com Online's Shingo Suzuki)

The Rising Star Award is presented to a partner who has recently joined Infobip and has already made significant progress, demonstrating promising potential for collaboration and innovation. This award recognizes the successful launch of 'NTT CPaaS', jointly developed by NTT Com Online and Infobip in January 2025. It highlights the service's growing market recognition this fiscal year and the high expectation that it will drive the future of the Japanese CPaaS market.

Photo: Infobip "Rising Star" Award trophy and NTT CPaaS team members■Regarding the Billboard Advertisement in New York Times Square

Furthermore, to commemorate this award, an advertisement highlighting Infobip's outstanding partners was displayed on a billboard in New York's Times Square in November 2025. This advertisement featured NTT Com Online and our "NTT CPaaS" service as innovative partners.

Photo: Billboard advertisement in New York Times Square■Endorsement from Infobip (Award Commemorative Comment)

“We are proud to present the Rising Star Award to NTT, a partner whose innovation and commitment have delivered outstanding results in a short time. The success of NTT CPaaS, jointly developed with Infobip, reflects the strength of our collaboration and its ability to create genuine business value for customers in the Japanese market. This achievement marks an exciting beginning, and we look forward to building on this momentum with NTT to drive transformative growth and set new benchmarks for CPaaS innovation globally,” said Veselin Vukovic, Chief Alliances Officer at Infobip.

■About "NTT CPaaS"

NTT CPaaS (NTT Communications Platform as a Service) is a communication API service that enables easy implementation of omnichannel customer engagement. Communication channels such as voice, SMS, email, and IVR can be readily accessed via SDKs/APIs from the NTT CPaaS site and integrated with proprietary systems or websites through API connections.

For developers and system integration departments using NTT CPaaS, comprehensive SDK/API functionality is provided as standard. For business departments, a SaaS visual builder is offered, enabling the realization of customer communication flows without coding.

NTT CPaaS :https://www.nttcpaas.com/?utm_source=PRTIMES&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=251209_NTT%20CPaaS_release

NTT Com Online will continue to strengthen its partnership with Infobip, providing advanced omnichannel solutions including NTT CPaaS to powerfully support clients in maximizing customer value and driving digital transformation.

＜About Infobip＞

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Corporate website:https://www.infobip.com

＜About NTT Com Online＞

NTT Com Online changes its company name to “NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS X” from January 1, 2026.

Our mission is to support the ongoing digitalization of evolving enterprises. With the expertise of our professional team, we will help find the best technology to transform your business and achieve ‘DX’, as well as enhance customer experience ‘CX’. As your trusted partner, we work alongside your frontline because we believe that’s where the opportunities lie.

Company name: NTT Com Online Marketing Solutions Corporation

Address: 1-5-1 Osaki, Shinagawa-Ku, Tokyo 141-0032, Japan

Representative: Shuji Inaba, President and CEO

Corporate Website: https://www.nttcoms.com/