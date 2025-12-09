2025年12月9日

Specifica、VHH抗体およびscFv抗体ライブラリを構築し、 小野薬品工業株式会社へ提供 - 新たな治療法の開発支援へ

ニューメキシコ州サンタフェ - IQVIA Laboratories傘下の抗体創薬事業を担うSpecificaは、先般、小野薬品工業株式会社（本社：大阪市中央区、代表取締役社長：滝野 十一、以下「小野薬品」）向けに抗体フラグメントライブラリを構築し、提供しました。

Specificaは2025年7月に小野薬品に特許取得済みの抗体ライブラリプラットフォームであるGeneration 3（以下「Gen 3プラットフォーム」）を提供することを発表しましたが、このたび小野薬品専用のVHH（単一ドメイン）抗体およびscFv（単鎖可変領域フラグメント）抗体ライブラリの構築が完了しました。Specificaは構築した抗体ライブラリの他に、親和性成熟

および配列最適化のためのモジュール並びに統合型抗体探索ツールを小野薬品へ提供します。これにより、小野薬品は、本抗体ライブラリを用いて新規治療薬の開発に向けた候補抗体取得を加速できるようになります。なお、本提携はSpecificaにとって日本における最初の提携となります。

Specificaが提供する抗体ライブラリは数十億種類の抗体で構成され、また、配列上のリスクを抱える抗体は除外されていることから、創薬プロセスの初期段階で発生しがちな遅延とそれに伴う高額コスト損失の回避に繋がることが期待されます。

Specificaの最高科学責任者（CSO）であるAndrew Bradburyは次のように述べています。「日本を代表する製薬企業の1つである小野薬品と協業できることを大変嬉しく思います。

当社はこれまで米国や欧州の多くの企業にプラットフォームを提供してきましたが、小野薬品が当社の日本における初めての提携先としてGen 3プラットフォームを社内に導入し、治療用抗体の開発に向けて活用いただけることを光栄に思います。」

Specificaはこれまでに、世界中の製薬・バイオテクノロジー企業に対し、22件の専用ライブラリプラットフォームを構築しています。顧客の抗体創薬におけるパイプライン取得に向け、ロイヤリティやライセンス料の支払なしに高度なin vitro手法を組み入れることができます。scFvやVHHに加え、Fabおよび固定軽鎖バージョンのライブラリも提供しています。

Specificaのライブラリソリューションの詳細は、https://specifica.bioをご覧ください。

Specificaについて

Specifica, Inc.は、IQVIAラボラトリーズ傘下の抗体探索ラボであり、特許取得済みのGen3プラットフォームを用いた高品質な抗体ライブラリの構築を専門としています。このGen3プラットフォームは、応用可能かつ豊富な多様性で、配列上のリスクを排除した抗体を提供します。Specificaは抗体ライブラリの構築に加え、社内での抗体探索強化や開発性の最適化サービスも提供しています。

小野薬品について

小野薬品工業株式会社は、「病気と苦痛に対する人間の闘いのために」という企業理念のもと、革新的な医薬品を提供することで世界中の患者さんに貢献し続けることを目指しています。がん、免疫、神経などを重点領域と定め、アカデミアやバイオベンチャーと積極的な創薬提携を行うことでアンメットメディカルニーズに応える画期的な医薬品の創製に挑戦しています。グループ会社であるDeciphera Pharmaceuticalsを通じて、米国および欧州での臨床開発と販売活動を加速させ、多くの患者さんに当社グループ製品をお届けできるようグローバル事業展開を推進していきます。詳細についてはhttps://www.ono-pharma.com/jaをご覧ください。

IQVIA Laboratoriesについて

IQVIAラボラトリーズは、創薬および開発におけるグローバルリーダーとして、中央ラボおよび専門的なバイオマーカーサービスを包括的に提供するラボサービス組織です。私たちの専門領域は、中央ラボ、ゲノミクス、免疫測定、フローサイトメトリー、解剖病理学、プレシジョンメディシン、ワクチン、ADME、およびバイオアナリティカルサービスにわたります。さらに、抗体創薬、バイオマーカー探索、分散型治験に対応するラボソリューションにおいても豊富な知見を有しています。

科学的卓越性と業務効率の追求を使命とし、IQVIAラボラトリーズは多様な地域と規制環境において、創薬ライフサイクル全体を支援します。データの完全性を確保し、研究を最適化することで、革新的な治療法をより迅速に患者へ届けることを目指しています。詳細はwww.labs.iqvia.com をご覧ください。

IQVIAについて

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) は、臨床研究サービス、コマーシャルインサイト、ヘルスケアインテリジェンスをライフサイエンスおよびヘルスケア業界に提供するリーディング・グローバル・プロバイダーです。IQVIAのソリューションポートフォリオはIQVIA Connected Intelligence™ のアプローチを基盤としており、質の高い健康データ、Healthcare-grade AI®、高度な分析、最新のテクノロジー、そして広範な専門知識に基づく実用的なインサイトとサービスを提供しています。IQVIAは、ヘルスケア、ライフサイエンス、データサイエンス、テクノロジー、オペレーショナルエクセレンスの専門家を含む約88,000人の従業員を100か国以上に擁し、革新的な治療法の開発と商業化を加速させることで、世界中の患者アウトカムと公衆衛生の改善に尽力しています。

IQVIAは、患者個人のプライバシー保護におけるグローバルリーダーです。当社は、医療関係のステークホルダーが疾患パターンを特定しより優れたアウトカムを得るために要される正確な治療経路や治療法と関連付ける規模の情報を生成・分析する一方で、個人のプライバシーを保護するために、プライバシーを強化するさまざまなテクノロジーやセーフガードを採用しています。また、IQVIAのインサイトと実行力は、バイオテクノロジー、医療機器ならびに製薬企業、医療研究者、政府機関、保険者やその他の医療関係のステークホルダーが、疾患や人間行動、科学の進歩をより深く理解し、治療に向けた道程を前進させる支援をしています。IQVIAの詳しい情報はこちら( www.iqvia.com )をご覧ください。



















Specifica Delivered VHH and scFv Antibody Libraries to Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - Supporting the Development of New Therapies







SANTA FE, N.M. - 9th December 2025 - Specifica, the antibody discovery business within IQVIA Laboratories, has recently built and delivered exclusive antibody fragment libraries for Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka, Japan; President and COO: Toichi Takino, hereafter “Ono”).

In July 2025, Specifica announced the provision of its patented antibody library platform, Generation 3 (hereinafter referred to as the “Gen 3 Platform”), to Ono. Recently, the construction of VHH (single-domain) antibody and scFv (single-chain variable fragment) antibody libraries exclusive for Ono has been completed. In addition to the antibody libraries, Specifica has transferred affinity maturation and sequence optimization modules, as well as integrated antibody discovery tools, to Ono. This enables Ono to accelerate the acquisition of candidate antibodies for the development of new therapeutics using these libraries. Notably, this partnership represents Specifica’s first collaboration in Japan.

Specifica’s antibody libraries consist of billions of unique antibodies and are designed to exclude sequences with potential liabilities. As a result, they are expected to help avoid delays and additional expenses that often occur in the early stages of the drug discovery process.

Andrew Bradbury, Chief Scientific Officer of Specifica, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with Ono, one of Japan’s leading pharmaceutical companies. While we have provided our platform to numerous companies across the United States and Europe, we are honored that Ono has chosen to adopt our Gen 3 Platform as our first partner in Japan for the development of therapeutic antibodies.”

Specifica has built 22 exclusive library platforms for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Customers can incorporate advanced in vitro techniques into their antibody discovery pipelines without paying royalties or license fees. In addition to scFv and VHH libraries, Specifica also offers Fab and fixed-light chain versions.

For more information about Specifica’s library solutions, please visit: https://specifica.bio













About Specifica

Specifica, Inc. is the antibody discovery lab within IQVIA Laboratories, specializing in the construction of high-quality antibody libraries using the patented third-generation platform. This Gen 3 platform provides antibodies that are applicable, diverse, and free of sequence risks. In addition to constructing antibody libraries, Specifica also offers services to enhance in-house antibody discovery and optimize developability.







About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. delivers innovative therapies for patients worldwide. Upholding its philosophy of “Dedicated to the Fight against Disease and Pain,” Ono targets areas with unmet medical needs including oncology, immunology, and neurology, and fosters partnerships with academic and biotech organizations to accelerate drug discovery. Through its affiliate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Ono is accelerating clinical development and commercial operations in the US and Europe to drive global business expansion and further its commitment to patient care. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.







About IQVIA Laboratories

IQVIA Laboratories is a leading global drug discovery and development laboratory services organization offering a comprehensive suite of central laboratory and specialty biomarker services. Our expertise spans central laboratory, genomics, immunoassays, flow cytometry, anatomic pathology, precision medicine, vaccine, ADME, and bioanalytical services. IQVIA Laboratories also brings extensive expertise in antibody drug discovery, biomarker discovery, and decentralized clinical trial laboratory solutions.

With a commitment to scientific excellence and operational efficiency, IQVIA Laboratories supports the entire drug development life cycle across diverse regions and regulatory landscapes, ensuring data integrity and optimizing research to bring life-changing therapies to patients faster. To learn more visit www.labs.iqvia.com.







About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 90,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.



















Contact

IQVIA Japan Group, Corporate Communications

Email jp.coms@iqvia.com





