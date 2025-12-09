Jizai、創業ラウンドで複数の個人投資家等から資金調達を実施

株式会社Jizai

(English follows)

株式会社Jizai（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役CEO 石川佑樹、以下「Jizai」）は、複数の個人投資家等を引受先とする創業ラウンドでの資金調達を実施したことをお知らせします。

今回のラウンドでは、以下のような業界のリーダーにご参加いただきました（※五十音順、敬称略）：

- 福島良典（株式会社LayerX 代表取締役CEO）- 福山太郎（Rice Capital / Fond創業者）- 本田圭佑（KSK Angel Fund）- 松尾 豊（東京大学大学院工学系研究科 教授）- 山代真啓 / 北尾昌大（株式会社THE GROWTH Co-Founder）その他複数名（非公開）

Jizaiは、日本をはじめ世界が直面する社会課題に対して、AIソフトウェア事業・AIハードウェア事業など生成AI・ロボット領域の社会実装を進める会社として2024年6月に設立されました。AI時代の最高の開発会社（Applied AI Company）を目指し、挑戦を続けていきます。

【株式会社Jizai 代表取締役CEO 石川 佑樹のコメント】

今回のAI革命をど真ん中で進めていくエキサイティングな旅をぜひご一緒したい方々にご支援いただき、感謝とともに身の引き締まる思いです。AIエージェントが人々の働き方を変え、汎用AIロボットが様々な社会課題を解決する未来に向けて邁進してまいります。





株式会社Jizai概要

Jizaiは、AI・ロボット等の”先端技術”の”社会実装”を劇的に進めることで社会に価値を創造する会社として設立されました。AI DX/AI SaaS事業、AIロボット事業などAIソフトウェア・AIハードウェア両面での社会実装を行う会社です。

法人名：株式会社Jizai

代表者：代表取締役CEO 石川 佑樹

所在地：東京都文京区向丘2-3-10 東大前HiRAKU GATE

設立：2024年6月

事業内容：生成AI・ロボット等の先端技術サービスの企画・開発・提供など

コーポレートサイト：http://jizai.ai/

＜本件に関するお問い合わせ＞

会社名：株式会社Jizai

担当者：PR担当

E-Mail：info@jizai.ai

Jizai Raises Funding in Founding Round from Multiple Individual Investors

Jizai Inc. (headquartered in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Yuki Ishikawa; hereinafter “Jizai”) is pleased to announce that it has raised capital in its founding round from multiple individual investors.

Participants in this round include the following industry leaders (in Japanese alphabetical order, honorifics omitted):

- Yoshinori Fukushima (Representative Director and CEO, LayerX Inc.)- Taro Fukuyama (Rice Capital / Founder of Fond)- Keisuke Honda (KSK Angel Fund)- Yutaka Matsuo (Professor, Graduate School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo)- Masahiro Yamashiro / Masahiro Kitao (Co-Founders, THE GROWTH Inc.)Several other individual investors (undisclosed)

Jizai was founded in June 2024 as a company dedicated to driving the real-world deployment of generative AI and robotics, through AI software businesses and AI hardware businesses, to tackle the social issues facing Japan and the wider world. We will continue to take on the challenge of becoming the best applied AI company of the AI era.

Comment from Yuki Ishikawa, Representative Director and CEO, Jizai Inc.

I am both grateful and humbled to have the support of partners who are eager to join us on this exciting journey at the very center of the current AI revolution. We will strive toward a future in which AI agents transform how people work and general-purpose AI robots help solve a wide range of social challenges.

About Jizai Inc.

Jizai was founded to create social value by dramatically advancing the real-world adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and robotics. The company operates across both AI software and hardware, including AI DX/AI SaaS and AI robotics businesses.

Company Name: Jizai Inc.

Representative: Yuki Ishikawa, CEO

Headquarters: HiRAKU GATE, 2-3-10 Mukogaoka, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Established: June 2024

Business Areas: Planning, development, and provision of advanced technology services such as generative AI and robotics

Website：http://jizai.ai

<Media Contact>

Jizai Inc. - PR Team

E-mail: info@jizai.ai