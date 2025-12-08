Ubieと米国治験テックMedableが戦略的パートナーシップを締結

Ubie株式会社

「テクノロジーで人々を適切な医療に案内する」をミッションに掲げるUbie株式会社（本社：東京都中央区、共同代表取締役：阿部吉倫・久保恒太、以下「Ubie」）と、臨床試験のデジタル化を牽引する米国のMedable Inc.（本社：カリフォルニア州パロアルト、CEO：Michelle Longmire、以下「Medable」）は、戦略的パートナーシップを締結しました。本連携を通じ、テクノロジーとデータを活用し、治験における患者参加の機会を広げるとともに、医薬品開発の効率化と公平性の実現を目指します。

臨床試験のデジタル化（Decentralized Clinical Trials: DCT）が世界的に進展する一方で、患者さんが治験に参加できる機会は依然として限定的です。地域による医療アクセスの格差や、治験参加への理解不足は、患者さんの選択肢を狭めるだけでなく、結果として開発の長期化やコスト増大といった新薬開発における大きなボトルネックとなり、新しい治療法の普及を妨げています。

Medableは、125以上の言語に対応し、世界70カ国以上で400件近くの臨床試験を支援する、グローバルで急成長中の企業です。同社が持つ先進的なDCTプラットフォームは、治験の効率化と患者さんの負担軽減を両立させ、医薬品開発のあり方を大きく変革しています。Ubieは、日本で月間1,300万人以上が利用するAIパートナー「ユビー」などを通じて、生活者と医療を繋ぐ国内最大級のプラットフォームを構築してきました。

今回のパートナーシップは、Medableの持つ最先端のDCTプラットフォームと、Ubieの持つ患者さんへのリーチ力およびテクノロジーを掛け合わせることで、日本における治験の課題を解決し、患者さん中心で効率的な新しい治験モデルの構築を目指すものです。具体的には、両社が培ってきた知見と技術を統合し、日本における分散型治験（DCT）の推進、AIパートナー「ユビー」の活用による治験候補者参加促進の最適化、治験プロセス全体のデジタル化による患者体験（UX）の向上に等に共同で取り組みます。これらを通じて、誰もが治験という選択肢を得られる環境を整え、「患者を中心に据えた治験体験」の実現と、医薬品開発プロセス全体の進化に貢献してまいります。

■Medable, Inc. CEO Michelle Longmire氏 コメント

このパートナーシップは、Medableのミッションを、臨床試験イノベーションにおいて最もエキサイティングな市場の一つである日本へ拡大するための大きな一歩です。Medableが持つグローバルなAI搭載プラットフォームと、Ubieが持つ信頼性の高い患者さんへのリーチ力を組み合わせることで、世界中の患者さんがクラス最高のAI搭載臨床試験テクノロジーへアクセスできるようになることを楽しみにしています。

■Ubie株式会社 代表取締役 医師 阿部 吉倫 コメント

Ubieは創業以来、テクノロジーを活用した生活者の皆様と医療の適切なマッチングに挑戦してきました。今回のMedableとの戦略的パートナーシップは、医薬品開発という領域で私たちの事業を社会に還元する新たな一歩です。取り組みを通じて患者さんと未来の治療法を繋ぐ架け橋となり、さらなる患者さんの健康と医療の進化に貢献してまいります。

【Medable Inc.について】

Medableは、効果的な治療法をより早く人々に届けることをミッションとしています。同社のデジタル臨床試験プラットフォームは、臨床研究におけるスピード、規模、患者アクセスを向上させ、治療法のない数千もの疾患に対する医薬品開発を加速させています。ガリアン財団から「ベスト・デジタルヘルス・ソリューション」を受賞したMedableのプラットフォームは、70カ国、125言語、400件近くの治験で導入され、世界で100万人以上の患者さんに利用されています。Medableはカリフォルニア州パロアルトに本社を置くベンチャー企業であり、2024年からは2年連続で「Inc. 5000」に選出されています。

所在地 ：525 University Ave. Suite A70, Palo Alto, California 94301, USA

設立 ：2015年

代表者 ：CEO & 共同創業者 Dr. Michelle Longmire, 最高開発責任者 Hady Khoury, APACジェネラルマネージャー Kerem Over

URL ：https://www.medable.com/

【Ubie株式会社について】

「テクノロジーで人々を適切な医療に案内する」をミッションに掲げ、医師とエンジニアが2017年5月に創業したヘルステックスタートアップです。AIをコア技術とし、症状から適切な医療へと案内する「ユビー」と、診療の質向上を支援する医療機関向けサービスパッケージ「ユビーメディカルナビ」等を開発・提供。誰もが自分にあった医療にアクセスできる社会づくりを進めています。

所在地 ：〒103-0023 東京都中央区日本橋本町三丁目8番4号 日本橋ライフサイエンスビルディング4 5F

設立 ：2017年5月

代表者 ：共同代表取締役 医師 阿部 吉倫・共同代表取締役 久保 恒太

URL ：https://ubie.life

Ubie and Medable Enter Strategic Partnership

TOKYO and PALO ALTO, Calif. - Ubie, Inc. (HQ: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Co-CEOs: Yoshinori Abe & Kota Kubo; hereinafter "Ubie"), a health-tech startup on a mission to "guide people to appropriate medical care with technology," and Medable Inc. (HQ: Palo Alto, California; CEO: Michelle Longmire; hereinafter "Medable"), the leading technology provider for clinical trials, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, the companies aim to leverage technology and data to expand opportunities for patient participation in clinical trials, while improving efficiency and equity in drug development.

Transforming the Clinical Trial Landscape

While the digitization of clinical trials-known as Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT)-is advancing globally, opportunities for patients to participate remain limited. Regional disparities in healthcare access and a lack of understanding regarding trial participation narrow patient options. Consequently, these issues create significant bottlenecks in new drug development, leading to longer timelines and increased costs, which ultimately hinders the delivery of new treatments to society.

Medable is a rapidly growing global company that supports nearly 400 clinical trials across 70 countries and accommodates over 125 languages. The company’s advanced DCT platform is transforming drug development by balancing trial efficiency and reducing patient burden.

Ubie has built one of Japan’s largest platforms connecting consumers and healthcare, primarily through its AI symptom checker "Ubie," which is used by over 13 million people per month in Japan.

Partnership Objectives

This partnership aims to solve challenges in Japan’s clinical trial sector by combining Medable’s cutting-edge DCT platform with Ubie’s extensive patient reach and technology. The goal is to build a new, patient-centric, and efficient clinical trial model.

Specifically, the two companies will integrate their expertise and technology to:

- Promote Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) in Japan.- Optimize the recruitment of trial candidates using the AI partner "Ubie."- Improve the patient experience by digitizing the entire trial process.

Through these initiatives, Ubie and Medable aim to create an environment where clinical trials are a viable option for everyone, realizing a truly "patient-centric trial experience" and contributing to the evolution of the entire drug development process.

Comments on the Partnership

Michelle Longmire, CEO of Medable, Inc.

“This partnership marks a major step in expanding Medable’s mission into one of the most exciting markets for clinical trial innovation. By combining Medable’s global AI-powered platform with Ubie’s trusted patient reach, we’re excited to enhance global patient access to best in class AI-powered clinical trial technology."

Yoshinori Abe, M.D., Co-CEO of Ubie, Inc.

"Since our founding, Ubie has challenged itself to use technology to appropriately match everyday people with medical care. This strategic partnership with Medable marks a new step in returning the value of our business to society within the realm of drug development. Through this initiative, we aim to become a bridge connecting patients with future treatments, contributing to the further advancement of healthcare and patient well-being."

About Medable Inc.

Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to people faster. Its digital clinical trials platform enhances speed, scale, and patient access in clinical research, accelerating medicines for thousands of conditions without treatment or cure. Awarded Best Digital Health Solution by the Galien Foundation, Medable’s platform has been deployed in nearly 400 trials in 70 countries and 125 languages, serving more than one million patients globally. Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and was listed for the second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 in 2024.

- Headquarters：525 University Ave. Suite A70, Palo Alto, California 94301, USA- Founded：2015- Representatives：CEO & Co-founder Dr. Michelle Longmire, Chief Development Officer Hady Khoury, General Manager, APAC Kerem Over- URL：https://www.medable.com/About Ubie, Inc.

Founded in May 2017 by a physician and an engineer, Ubie is a health-tech startup dedicated to the mission: "To guide people to appropriate medical care with technology." Using AI as its core technology, the company develops and provides "Ubie," an AI symptom checker that guides users to appropriate medical care based on their symptoms, and "Ubie Medical Navi," a service package for medical institutions that supports the improvement of clinical quality. Ubie is working to create a society where everyone can access medical care that suits them best.

- Headquarters：Nihonbashi Life Science Building 4 5F, 3-8-4 Nihonbashi Honcho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0023, Japan- Founded：May 2017- Representatives：Co-CEOs Yoshinori Abe (M.D.) & Kota Kubo- URL：https://ubie.life