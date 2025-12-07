沖縄県うるま市　海中道路で豊かな自然を体感できる新たな観光体験を創出

沖縄セルラー電話株式会社

沖縄セルラー電話株式会社（代表取締役社長：宮倉 康彰 以下、沖縄セルラー）は、株式会社あしびかんぱにー（代表取締役社長：片桐 芳彦）、ヤマハ発動機株式会社（本社：静岡県磐田市）と連携し、沖縄発のeレンタサイクルサービス「GREEN RIDE OKINAWA」と、沖縄のご当地バーチャルタレント「根間うい」とのコラボキャンペーン『聴く旅！海中道路サイクリング』を実施いたします。

本キャンペーンでは、電動アシスト自転車「GREEN RIDE」に乗りながら、位置情報と連動した専用アプリ「根間ういGO！」を活用し、根間ういによる録り下ろし音声ガイドを体験できます。比較的自由に行動できる自転車を使って、スポットごとの案内を入れることでユーザーの行動を誘導し、地域活性化と経済効果の向上を図る取り組みとなっております。

【キャンペーン概要】

企 画 名：根間うい×GREEN RIDE OKINAWA コラボキャンペーン『聴く旅！海中道路サイクリング』

期 間：2025年10月17日（金）～12月31日（水）

利用時間：10:00～19:00（最終受付17:00）

利用料金：2,000円／1時間（専用スマホレンタル込み）

【提供場所・受付】

東海岸BBQ TERUMAステーション

所在地：沖縄県うるま市与那城照間1860-1

アクセス：那覇空港から車で約50分、恩納村から約30分

営業時間：10:00～20:00

定休日：なし（台風時除く）

駐車場：50台（無料）

【実施内容】

◻︎録り下ろし音声ガイド

位置情報と連動し、スポットに近づくと根間ういの声で案内が流れる新体験コンテンツ。

◻︎特製ガイドマップパンフレットの配布

体験者限定で観光スポットを紹介するオリジナルパンフレットを配布。

◻︎根間ういグッズコーナー

対象のスポットに根間ういグッズコーナーを展開。

【各社の協力内容について】

◻︎沖縄セルラー電話株式会社

「GREEN RIDE OKINAWA」の提供、キャンペーン参加者向け専用スマートフォン端末の貸与、音声ナビゲーション機能の体験支援。

◻︎株式会社あしびかんぱにー

企画コーディネート、コンテンツ制作、体験設計。

◻︎ヤマハ発動機株式会社

位置情報と連動した音声ガイド機能のアプリ技術提供。

【参考情報】

「GREEN RIDE OKINAWA」

沖縄セルラーと株式会社Jテックが連携し運営する観光向けスマートeレンタサイクルサービス。

沖縄県・うるま市の工場で生産した電動アシスト付き自転車を観光施設などに設置されたポートから専用アプリで簡単にレンタル可能。

高品質な部品を採用し、環境と安全に配慮した沖縄工場製造のモビリティを使用。

【根間ういプロフィール】

沖縄の文化や観光地、綺麗な海、美味しい沖縄料理など、

沖縄の魅力を世界中に発信していくバーチャルタレント。

YouTubeやTwitterなどSNSを中心に、

TV・CM・雑誌・イベントなど様々な場所で活躍中。

公式YouTubeチャンネル登録者数は11万人を突破。

以上

【各種SNS・公式サイト】

- 公式サイト：https://www.greenride-okinawa.jp/

- Instagram：@greenride_okinawa_official

- Facebook：/GreenRideKaichu

- X（旧Twitter）：@Greenride_oki

Uruma City in Okinawa launches a new tourism experience along the Kaichu Road

Listen & Ride: Kaichu Road Cycling featuring virtual YouTuber Nema Ui

Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company (President & CEO: Yasuaki Miyagura; hereinafter “Okinawa Cellular”) is launching a collaborative campaign titled “Listen & Ride! Kaichu Road Cycling”, in partnership with Ashibi Company, Inc. (President & CEO: Yoshihiko Katagiri) and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka).

This initiative brings together GREEN RIDE OKINAWA, an e-bike rental service originating from Okinawa, and Nema Ui, a popular local virtual talent from the region.

Through this campaign, users can enjoy a location-based audio guide recorded by Nema Ui while riding a GREEN RIDE electric-assist bicycle and using the dedicated app “Nema Ui GO!”. By providing guided commentary at various points along the route, the experience encourages users to explore the area more actively. This approach aims to enhance regional engagement and contribute to local economic revitalization by leveraging the flexibility and accessibility of bicycle-based tourism.

【Campaign Overview】

Title: Nema Ui × GREEN RIDE OKINAWA Collaboration Campaign

*“Listen & Ride! Kaichu Road Cycling”

Period: October 17 (Fri) - December 31 (Wed), 2025

Service Hours: 10:00-19:00 (last check-in at 17:00)

Price: \2,000 per hour

(includes rental of a dedicated smartphone)

【Location & Check-in Point】

Higashi Coast BBQ TERUMA Station

Address: 1860-1 Teruma, Yonashiro, Uruma City, Okinawa

Access: Approximately 50 minutes by car from Naha Airport; about 30 minutes from Onna Village

Business Hours: 10:00-20:00

Closed: Open year-round (except during typhoons)

Parking: 50 spaces (free)

【Program Details】

◻︎ Exclusive Audio Guide

A brand-new immersive experience where Nema Ui’s voice guides you automatically as you approach each location, using GPS-based triggers.

◻︎ Special Guide Map Pamphlet

Participants will receive an exclusive original pamphlet featuring highlights of nearby sightseeing spots.

◻︎ Nema Ui Merchandise Corner

Designated spots along the route will feature a dedicated corner offering Nema Ui merchandise.

【Roles of Each Partner】

◻︎ Okinawa Cellular Telephone Company

Provides the GREEN RIDE OKINAWA e-bike service, supplies dedicated smartphones for campaign participants, and supports the audio navigation experience.

◻︎ Ashibi Company, Inc.

Responsible for project coordination, content development, and experience design.

◻︎ Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Provides the app technology that enables the location-based audio guide functionality.

【Reference Information】

“GREEN RIDE OKINAWA”

A smart e-bike rental service for tourists, jointly operated by Okinawa Cellular and J-Tech Co., Ltd.

Electric-assist bicycles manufactured at a factory in Uruma City, Okinawa, can be easily rented via a dedicated app from ports installed at sightseeing facilities.

The service uses high-quality components and Okinawa-made mobility devices designed with a focus on environmental sustainability and rider safety.

【About Nema Ui】

Nema Ui is a virtual talent dedicated to sharing the beauty of

Okinawa with the world-its culture, scenic spots,

crystal-clear ocean, and delicious local cuisine.

She is active across YouTube, Twitter, and other social media

platforms, as well as on TV, in commercials,

magazines, and at live events.

Her official YouTube channel has surpassed 110,000 subscribers.

【Official Website & Social Media Accounts】

- Official Website：https://www.greenride-okinawa.jp/

- Instagram：@greenride_okinawa_official

- Facebook：/GreenRideKaichu

- X（Twitter）：@Greenride_oki