【DPC KOBE】ダニエル・ムーア プロがDPC KOBEに再登場！12/20(土)｜世界の技術で魅せるクリスマス・セッション実現

【リリース概要｜ピックルボールの伝道師ダニエル・ムーア、クリスマス特別セッションでDPC KOBEに帰還】

株式会社ITCあのダニエル・ムーア プロが、クリスマスのDPC KOBEに帰ってくる！



アメリカ発祥の新世代ラケットスポーツ「ピックルボール」。

その世界的プレイヤーであり、USナショナルチャンピオン9度・元世界王者のダニエル・ムーア選手が、DPC KOBE（神戸・新長田）に再登場します。

オープニングイベントは即完売となり、

「もう一度参加したい」「今回は参加したい」という声を多数いただきました。

その声にお応えして、ついに “待望の再登場” が実現します。

2025年12月20日（土）、DPC KOBEではダニエル選手による特別レッスン＆クリスマス・セッションを開催。

初心者から上級者まで、世界レベルの技術と戦術を、直接体感できるまたとない機会です。

「ピックルボールを日本に広めた第一人者」として知られるダニエル選手。

最新の技術指導、戦略アドバイス、世界基準のプレーのコツなど、現地参加者だけの特別プログラムを用意しています。

クリスマスシーズンの一日、トッププレイヤーとの交流とともに、ピックルボールの魅力を存分に味わってください。

Release Overview｜Pickleball Pioneer Daniel Moore Returns to DPC KOBE for a Special Christmas Session

Pickleball-the dynamic racquet sport born in the United States-is rapidly winning fans throughout Japan.

This December, Daniel Moore-nine-time US National Champion, former world champion, and one of the driving forces behind pickleball’s growth in Japan-makes his much-anticipated return to DPC KOBE in Shin-Nagata, Kobe.

His last appearance at DPC KOBE sold out almost instantly, with many players telling us,

“I want to play with Daniel again!” or “I missed out last time-this time, I have to join!”

Now, thanks to this incredible support, we are thrilled to welcome Daniel back for a special Christmas clinic and session on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

This is a rare chance for players of all levels-from absolute beginners to experienced competitors-to experience world-class skills and strategies first-hand.

Often described as a pioneer who helped introduce pickleball to Japan, Daniel will offer cutting-edge technical guidance, tactical insights, and practical match tips in a program designed exclusively for on-site participants.

Make this Christmas unforgettable on the courts of DPC KOBE-learn directly from a true champion, connect with other pickleball enthusiasts, and discover everything that makes this sport so addictive and fun.

EVENT PROGRAM｜イベント詳細

DPC KOBEオープニングイベントを世界の技術で彩った、ダニエル・ムーア プロ

イベント概要｜

今回は、中級／初級の2レベルで各90分のクリニックを実施。

世界基準の技術を、コンパクトなセッション形式で分かりやすく学べる内容です。

ダニエル選手の明快な解説、一流プレーを間近で見る体験は、上達を目指す方にも、基礎から強化したい方にも価値ある時間となるはずです。

DPC KOBEのインドアコートで、特別の時間をぜひ体験してください！

会場｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

日程｜2025年12月20日（土）

■１. 中級コース

スケジュール｜ 10:00～11:30

対象｜

試合にも出て勝つことができる、さらにレベルアップをしたい方

■２. 初級コースI

スケジュール｜ 13:00～14:30

対象｜

経験はあるがまだ試合に出ていない、試合に出ているがまだなかなか勝てない方

■３. 初級コースII

スケジュール｜ 15:00～16:30

対象｜

好評につき初級コースは2コース開催します。

ご都合の良い方をお選びください。

定員

各クラス先着 18名（コート3面使用）

参加費｜（お一人当たり 税込）

いずれも 4,500円





申込｜

チケット購入サイトPeatixで事前のお支払い(https://peatix.com/event/4706442/view)

EVENT PROGRAM | Event Details

Event Overview｜

This event features two 90-minute clinics at different levels: one for intermediate players and one for beginners.

Each session is designed to make world-class technique easy to understand and apply, all in a compact, hands-on format.

Daniel’s clear, insightful coaching-and the chance to watch top-level play up close-will be invaluable whether you’re aiming to take your game to the next level or reinforce your fundamentals.

Come experience a truly special day on the indoor courts of DPC KOBE.

Venue｜DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE

Date｜Saturday, December 22, 2025

■１. Intermediate Class

Schedule｜10:00～11:30

Level｜Players who already compete and have achieved match wins, looking to further refine their techniques and strategies.

■２. Beginner-Novice Class I

Schedule｜13:00～14:30

Level｜Players with some experience who have not yet entered tournaments, or those currently competing but still seeking their first wins.

■３. Beginner-Novice Class II

Schedule｜15:00～16:30

Level｜Due to popular demand, a second Beginner-Novice session will be offered.

Please select the time slot that best fits your schedule.

Capacity｜

18 participants per class (3 courts in use)

Entry Fee｜\4,500 (tax included)

Registration｜

Advance payment required via Peatix(https://peatix.com/event/4706442/view)

COACH PROFILE｜指導者プロフィール

ダニエル・ムーア（Daniel Moore）

アメリカ出身。シングルス・ダブルスあわせて9度の全米ナショナルチャンピオンに輝いた実績を持つトッププロ。ピックルボール黎明期から国際大会で活躍し、競技の発展に長く貢献してきたプレーヤーとして知られる。

現在は日本を拠点に、プレー・指導の両面で活動。DIADEM契約選手として、国内外のイベントやクリニックを通じて多くの選手のレベルアップを支えている。

精密な戦術理解とわかりやすい指導スタイルは高く評価され、初心者から上級者まで幅広い層から信頼を集める存在。

主な戦績：

・全米ナショナルチャンピオン 9回

・国際大会での多数のタイトル

・DIADEM契約選手

・国内外でのクリニック・技術指導に従事

@japandan14

Daniel Moore

Born in the United States, Daniel Moore is a top pickleball professional with nine US National Championships across singles and doubles. He has been an influential figure since the early growth of the sport, competing internationally and contributing to its global development.

Now based in Japan, Daniel is active both as a player and a coach. As a DIADEM-sponsored athlete, he leads clinics and events across Japan and abroad, helping players of all levels improve their skills.

Known for his clear instructional style and deep tactical understanding, he has earned strong trust from beginners and advanced players alike.

Major Achievements:

・ Nine-time US National Champion

・ Multiple international titles

・ DIADEM-sponsored athlete

・ Coaching and player development in Japan and overseas

DPC KOBE｜“PLAY”を共に創り出す場所

私たちがこの場所に生まれたのは、ただプレーの場を提供するためだけではありません。

DPC KOBEは、人と人が出会い、語り合い、動き出す、“共創”のフィールドです。

2025年7月、アメリカ・フロリダで誕生した本格インドア・ピックルボール施設「DIADEM PICKLEBALL COMPLEX (DPC)」が、日本初上陸。

新鋭ラケットスポーツブランド「DIADEM（ダイアデム）」と、テニス文化を地域に根づかせてきた「ITC」が、独占パートナーシップを締結し、共同で実現したプロジェクトです。

身体を動かすこと、語り合うこと、挑戦すること――すべてが“PLAY”の一部。私たちはプレイするために生きる。DIADEMの掲げる情熱 “LIVE TO PLAY” を、日本で初めて本格導入するインドアピックルボール専用空間──それが「DPC KOBE」です。

競技者から未経験者まで、誰もが主役になれる、ウェルネスと共創のハブ。

DPC KOBEは、神戸からスポーツとライフスタイルの新しい風を届けていきます。







DPC KOBE | A Place to Co-Create “PLAY”



We didn’t create this facility simply to provide courts.

DPC KOBE is a collaborative field where people meet, connect, and move forward together-a true space for co-creation.

In July 2025, the Diadem Pickleball Complex (DPC)-a premier indoor pickleball facility born in Florida-makes its Japan debut.

This project was brought to life through an exclusive partnership between DIADEM, an innovative American racket sports brand, and ITC, an organization that has cultivated tennis culture in communities across Japan.

Movement, conversation, challenge-everything is part of “PLAY.”

We live to play. The passionate spirit of LIVE TO PLAY championed by DIADEM comes to life in Japan’s first fully dedicated indoor pickleball space-DPC KOBE.

From elite competitors to first-time players, everyone can be the protagonist in this hub of wellness and co-creation.

From Kobe, DPC KOBE is bringing a fresh new wave of sports and lifestyle to Japan and beyond.

DIADEM PICKLEBALL KOBE｜dpckobe.jp(https://dpckobe.jp)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dpckobe) 🐦 X(https://x.com/dpckobe)

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-16

TEL：078-642-1850



株式会社ITC｜[運営]

〒653-0038 兵庫県神戸市長田区若松町2-1-3

