大西洋介 個展 ″Hyperrealism vol.0″ 開催のご案内　Yosuke Onishi Solo Exhibition Venue: KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

株式会社 小宮山書店

KOMIYAMA TOKYO Gでは12月12日（金）より、大西洋介個展「Hyperrealism vol.0」を開催いたします。

呼吸や肌の質感、体温までも感じさせる緻密な表現でフェティシズムの視覚化を追求してきたエアブラシ作家・大西洋介。本展は、今後数回にわたって展開するシリーズ展「Hyperrealism」の序章として、60年代より続く大西の多面的な制作領域をたどります。

1979年の創刊号から2000年代前半まで、雑誌『SMスナイパー』の表紙を飾ったイラストレーション原画をはじめ、広告やアートの領域を横断して生み出された代表作の数々を展示。

日本のエアブラシ表現を語る上で欠かせない作家である大西が、長年にわたり描き続けてきた光と存在感の核心を、ぜひこの機会にご高覧ください。

会期：2025年12月12日（金）～12月26日（金）

営業時間：月・木・金・土 12時～18時30分

日・祝日 12時～17時30分

火・水 休廊

会場：KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

東京都千代田区神田小川町3-20-4 第2龍名館ビル 1FD 〒101-0052

入場無料

お問い合わせ：

電話番号 03-6811-7355

メール gallery@book-komiyama.co.jp

プロフィール

大西洋介（おおにし・ようすけ）

1942年兵庫県に生まれ、大阪美術学校でデザインを学んだのち、ファッション広告の最前線で経験を積む。1960-70年代には数々の広告賞を受賞し、緻密な技術で独自の表現力を確立。また、雑誌『SMスナイパー』では1979年の創刊号から2000年代前半まで表紙デザインを担当。鋭い感性によって、呼吸や肌の質感、温度までもを感じさせるフェティシズムの視覚化を追求し、現在も国内外に多くのファンを持つ。 日本のエアブラシ表現を語る上で欠かせない作家である。

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G is pleased to present Yosuke Onishi: Hyperrealism vol.0.

Onishi has long pursued the visualization of fetish aesthetics through meticulous depictions of light that convey breath, skin texture, and even a sense of warmth.

This exhibition serves as the opening chapter of the multi-part series Hyperrealism, showcasing the breadth of Onishi’s work since the 1960s.

The show features key works spanning his career, including illustrations created for the covers of SM Sniper from its first issue in 1979 through the early 2000s, alongside representative works that cross the fields of advertising and art.

As an indispensable figure in the history of Japanese airbrush art, Onishi invites viewers to experience the core of light and presence that he has cultivated throughout his long career.

Yosuke Onishi

“Hyperrealism vol.0”

Friday 12th December - Friday 26th December 2025

*Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Opening hours 12:00 - 18:30

*Closed at 17:30 on Sunday.

Venue: KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

3-20-4 Kanda Ogawamachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Ryumeikan Bldg. 2, 1FD

Phone +81 3 6811 7355

Email gallery@book-komiyama.co.jp

PROFILE

Yosuke Onishi is a pioneering airbrush artist known for visualizing fetish aesthetics with remarkable precision, depicting breath, skin texture, and a sense of warmth through controlled light. He remains an essential figure in Japanese airbrush art. Born in Hyogo in 1942, Onishi studied design at Osaka College of Art and worked in fashion advertising. In the 1960s and ’70s, he received numerous awards and established his distinctive style. From the first issue of SM Sniper in 1979 through the early 2000s, he created the magazine’s cover illustrations, defining the sensibility that shapes his body of work.