株式会社SynecOが、独立行政法人国際協力機構（JICA）との業務連携・協力の覚書を締結

株式会社SynecO

株式会社SynecOは、独立行政法人国際協力機構（JICA）と、開発途上国における生態系の回復、拡張および持続可能な食料生産の確立に向けた業務連携・協力に関する覚書を締結しました。同覚書には、株式会社ソニーコンピュータサイエンス研究所、一般社団法人シネコカルチャーも共同署名しました。

SynecOは、人間活動と豊かな自然環境の両立をめざし、拡張生態系（注1）の考え方に基づくSynecoculture（注2）という新しい農法の社会実装をグローバルに推進しています。

JICAとSynecOは2024年度より、農業生産性の向上と生態系保全の両立を目指してSynecocultureの導入検討を開始し、2025年度からセネガルおよびカメルーンにおいて、Synecocultureを活用した農業生産性の向上、生物多様性の回復・拡張、森林・土地劣化防止に向けた実証活動を共に進めています。

また、2025年8月には、第9回アフリカ開発会議（TICAD9）のサイドイベント「自然再興と土地劣化中立社会への変革 ～生態系拡張アプローチからの提案～」をJICAと共催しました。本イベントでは、Synecocultureを含む農業を通じたネイチャーポジティブ社会の実現や、アフリカにおけるレジリエントな農業の可能性について発表・議論を行いました。

これらの取り組みを踏まえ、開発途上国が抱える農業と環境保全の両立という課題解決に中長期的に貢献するため、今回の覚書締結に至りました。

今後は、本覚書の枠組みのもと、Synecocultureの取り組みを通じて、開発途上国における生態系の回復・拡張や持続可能な食料生産の実現に貢献していきます。

独立行政法人国際協力機構 地球環境部 伊藤晃之部長のコメント

株式会社SynecO、株式会社ソニーコンピュータサイエンス研究所、一般社団法人シネコカルチャーの三者の皆さまと、業務連携・協力の覚書を締結できましたことを、大変意義深く感じております。

本連携は、2023年6月に改訂された開発協力大綱において重視されている、民間企業を含む多様な主体との「共創」の理念を具現化するものです。三者が有する、持続可能な農業と生態系構築に関する革新的な知見と、JICAが長年培ってきた現地でのネットワークを組み合わせることで、開発途上国が直面する課題に対し、現場で確かな成果をもたらしていきたいと考えています。

JICAとして、本取り組みを中長期的な視野に立ち、着実に推進していくことで、持続可能な社会の実現に貢献してまいります。

株式会社SynecO 代表取締役社長 舩橋真俊のコメント

このたび独立行政法人国際協力機構との業務連携を成すこととなり、大変心強く思っております。グローバルな乾燥地や熱帯林といった多様な環境において、Synecoculture（シネコカルチャー）を通じ、持続可能な農業と生態系の構築という目標を実現していくための、大変意義ある協業ととらえています。

Synecocultureの生態系構築効果は各地で実証されているところではありますが、そのより広範な展開においては、長期的視点に立った実行力と、自然と社会を持続的に繋ぐ制度構築、そして関係組織を跨ぐガバナンスの質が不可欠です。その点において、国際協力機構が有しておられる高度で透明性の高いガバナンスをはじめとする推進力が、大きな力を発揮するものと期待しております。

本取り組みをきっかけに、国境を越えて持続可能な社会の実現に寄与するべく、グローバルに多様なパートナーとの共創も進め、目標を実現してまいります。

セネガル：乾燥が強い土地柄に加え、過剰な水利用による単一耕作で生態系・土壌が劣化している地域にて、Synecocultureを導入して、生態系機能と水循環を向上させつつ農業生産を行うことで持続可能性ある農業を目指す。雨季の開始に合わせて様々な種子を混播している様子。

カメルーン：カカオ農園の中の下層植生にSynecocultureの考え方を導入し、有用植物を栽培することにより、農家の生計の向上に資するとともに、持続可能なカカオ生産を目指す。

【株式会社SynecOについて】

株式会社SynecO ホームページ https://www.syneco.inc/

（注１）拡張生態系

人間活動の介入によって自然状態を超えて生物多様性を増進することで、生態系機能が高まり、目的に応じて多様な生態系サービスを得ることができる生態系を指します。

（注２） Synecoculture(TM)

生態系が元来有する自己組織化能力を多面的・総合的に活用しながら有用植物を生産する農法。食料生産だけでなく、環境や健康に与える影響までも包括的に考えられた立体的な生態系の活用法。(株)ソニーコンピュータサイエンス研究所の舩橋真俊（(株)SynecO代表取締役社長）が科学的に定式化しました。Synecocultureはソニーグループ株式会社の商標です。

SynecO and JICA Conclude Memorandum of Understanding for Operational Collaboration and Cooperation

SynecO, Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), establishing operational collaboration and cooperation to restore and augment ecosystems and to promote sustainable food production in developing countries. This MoU was co-signed by Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. and Synecoculture Association.

SynecO is advancing the global social implementation of a new sustainable farming method called Synecoculture, based on the concept of Augmented Ecosystems, which seeks to balance between human activities and rich natural environment.

Since 2024, JICA and SynecO have been jointly exploring the introduction of Synecoculture to achieve both enhanced agricultural productivity and ecosystem conservation. In 2025, demonstration activities were launched in Senegal and Cameroon, aiming to improve agricultural productivity, restore and augment biodiversity, and prevent forest and land degradation.

In August 2025, SynecO co-hosted JICA’s side event ‘Transforming Society toward Nature positive and Land Degradation Neutrality through an Ecosystem Augmentation Approach’ at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9.) The event featured presentations and discussions on realizing a Nature Positive society through sustainable agriculture, such as Synecoculture, and the potential to foster resilient and sustainable farming in Africa.

Building on these initiatives, the signing of this MoU represents a significant step toward addressing the mid to long-term challenge faced by developing countries in reconciling agricultural development with environmental conservation.

Looking ahead, under the framework of this MoU, SynecO will continue to contribute to ecosystem restoration and augmentation through Synecoculture, while advancing the realization of sustainable food production in developing countries.

Comment from Teruyuki Ito, Director General, Global Environment Department, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

We are deeply honored to have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration and partnership with SynecO Inc., Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc., and the Synecoculture Association.

This partnership embodies the principle of “co-creation” with various actors, including private companies, which is emphasized in Japan’s Development Cooperation Charter-the government’s basic policy for international development cooperation-revised in June 2023. By combining the innovative expertise of the three organizations in sustainable agriculture and ecosystem development with JICA’s long-standing local networks, we aim to deliver tangible results on the ground to address the challenges faced by developing countries.

JICA is committed to steadily advancing this initiative with a medium- to long-term perspective, thereby contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

Comment from Dr. Masatoshi Funabashi, President and Representative Director of SynecO, Inc.

We are greatly encouraged to have established our operational collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency. This partnership marks a significant step toward realizing our vision of sustainable agriculture and ecosystems through Synecoculture, across diverse environments, such as global arid regions and tropical forests. Synecoculture has already demonstrated its effectiveness in enriching ecosystems in various locations. However, broader implementation requires long-term execution capacity, systems that sustainably connect nature and society, and strong governance across organizations. In this context, we believe JICA’s leadership-supported by its advanced and transparent governance-will be invaluable. Through this initiative, we will advance co-creation with diverse global partners to contribute to the realization of sustainable societies across borders and achieve our objectives.

Senegal: Introducing Synecoculture in regions facing soil and ecosystem degradation from monoculture farming and excessive water use, aiming to achieve sustainable agriculture through enhancing ecosystem functions and water cycles. Seeds are sown in diverse mixtures at the onset of the rainy season.

Cameroon: Applying the principles of Synecoculture to undergrowth in cocoa farms, cultivating useful plants to improve farmers’ livelihoods while promoting sustainable cacao production.

（※）Synecoculture(TM)

A farming method that harnesses the inherent self-organizing capacity of ecosystems in a multifaceted and holistic way to cultivate useful plants. It is an approach to ecosystem utilization that considers not only food production, but also the broader impacts on the environment and human health. It was scientifically formulated by Dr. Masatoshi Funabashi at Sony Computer Science Laboratories, Inc. (President and Representative Director of SynecO, Inc..) Synecoculture is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation.

（※）Augmented Ecosystems

An ecosystem enhanced beyond its natural state through human intervention to increase biodiversity, thereby strengthening ecosystem functions and enabling the diverse ecosystem services tailored to specific needs.

