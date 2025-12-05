Wada FoodTech¡¢¹á¹Á¤Î13¤ÎÉÂ±¡¡¦°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤Ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡
Wada FoodTech Serves 13 Hospitals and Medical Schools
across Hong Kong
[November 28, 2025] - Wada FoodTech (WFT), a Tokyo-based fast-growing
provider of intelligent hot-chain meal solutions for hospitals, has expanded its service
network to 13 hospitals and medical schools across Hong Kong. This marks a
significant milestone in WFT¡Çs mission to improve hospital meal accessibility and
support medical staff and patients with reliable, warm, and safe food options. Four
additional institutions are scheduled for deployment in the coming months.
New Deployments Supporting Hospital Food Services
Recently, WFT successfully deployed its Gen6 hot-chain bento machines at
several major hospitals, including Queen Mary Hospital, United Christian Hospital,
Tuen Mun Hospital, Pok Oi Hospital, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The new Gen6 machines offer hospitals four key benefits:
¡¦ Quick access to meals for busy medical staff
¡¦ ¡ÈFood waits for people, not people waiting for food¡É - fast and
dependable
¡¦ Consistent warmth, delivering comforting hot meals
¡¦ High food safety standards, aligned with hospital requirements
This solution has been well received by doctors and nurses, who recognize its
value in easing mealtime pressure and improving workflow efficiency.
Additionally, as part of WFT¡Çs ongoing resource projects, the company affirms its
commitment to supporting frontline hospitals during emergencies. This includes accelerating meal provisioning, facilitating rapid machine deployment or relocation,
and offering other forms of logistical assistance as needed.
Expanding a Proven Record of Impact
These installations build upon WFT¡Çs growing presence in Hong Kong, following
earlier 2025 deployments at the Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of the University of
Hong Kong and The Education University of Hong Kong.
Across all sites, WFT has demonstrated its ability to adapt to the needs of academic
centers, regional hospitals, and teaching facilities-consistently improving service
reliability and user experience.
Summary: WFT¡Çs Hospital & Medical School Deployment Overview
in Hong Kong
WFT Deployment in Hong Kong Hospitals & Medical Schools
- Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH)
- Queen Mary Hospital
- Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH)
- United Christian Hospital (UCH)
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH)
- Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH)
- Hong Kong Children¡Çs Hospital (HKCH)
- Shatin Hospital
- Tuen Mun Hospital - Rehabilitation Centre
- North District Hospital
- HKU - Medical School Building (M5)
- M21 / HKU Medical Campus
- Pok Oi Hospital
Scheduled for Deployment in Hong Kong Hospitals
- Queen Mary Hospital - Phase 2 (New Clinical Block)
- Kai Tak Hospital
- Tseung Kwan O Chinese Medicine Hospital (under renovation)
- TWGHs Hospital Headquarters