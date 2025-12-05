Wada FoodTech¡¢¹á¹Á¤Î13¤ÎÉÂ±¡¡¦°å²ÊÂç³Ø¤Ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡

ÏÂÅÄ¥Õー¥É¥Æ¥Ã¥¯³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

Wada FoodTech Serves 13 Hospitals and Medical Schools

across Hong Kong

[November 28, 2025] - Wada FoodTech (WFT), a Tokyo-based fast-growing

provider of intelligent hot-chain meal solutions for hospitals, has expanded its service

network to 13 hospitals and medical schools across Hong Kong. This marks a

significant milestone in WFT¡Çs mission to improve hospital meal accessibility and

support medical staff and patients with reliable, warm, and safe food options. Four

additional institutions are scheduled for deployment in the coming months.

New Deployments Supporting Hospital Food Services

Recently, WFT successfully deployed its Gen6 hot-chain bento machines at

several major hospitals, including Queen Mary Hospital, United Christian Hospital,

Tuen Mun Hospital, Pok Oi Hospital, and Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The new Gen6 machines offer hospitals four key benefits:

¡¦ Quick access to meals for busy medical staff

¡¦ ¡ÈFood waits for people, not people waiting for food¡É - fast and

dependable

¡¦ Consistent warmth, delivering comforting hot meals

¡¦ High food safety standards, aligned with hospital requirements

This solution has been well received by doctors and nurses, who recognize its

value in easing mealtime pressure and improving workflow efficiency.

Additionally, as part of WFT¡Çs ongoing resource projects, the company affirms its

commitment to supporting frontline hospitals during emergencies. This includes accelerating meal provisioning, facilitating rapid machine deployment or relocation,

and offering other forms of logistical assistance as needed.

Expanding a Proven Record of Impact

These installations build upon WFT¡Çs growing presence in Hong Kong, following

earlier 2025 deployments at the Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine of the University of

Hong Kong and The Education University of Hong Kong.

Across all sites, WFT has demonstrated its ability to adapt to the needs of academic

centers, regional hospitals, and teaching facilities-consistently improving service

reliability and user experience.

Summary: WFT¡Çs Hospital & Medical School Deployment Overview

in Hong Kong

WFT Deployment in Hong Kong Hospitals & Medical Schools

- Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH)- Queen Mary Hospital- Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH)- United Christian Hospital (UCH)- Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH)- Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH)- Hong Kong Children¡Çs Hospital (HKCH)- Shatin Hospital- Tuen Mun Hospital - Rehabilitation Centre- North District Hospital- HKU - Medical School Building (M5)- M21 / HKU Medical Campus- Pok Oi Hospital

Scheduled for Deployment in Hong Kong Hospitals

- Queen Mary Hospital - Phase 2 (New Clinical Block)- Kai Tak Hospital- Tseung Kwan O Chinese Medicine Hospital (under renovation)- TWGHs Hospital Headquarters