³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ûー¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¹¡Ê¾Ú·ô¥³ー¥É:2389¡Ë¤Î³ô·ôÅù¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Î³«»ÏÍ½Äê¤Î¼è²¼¤²¤Ë´ØÏ¢¤·¤¿³ô¼ç¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ø¤Î¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¡ÊJapanese and English¡Ë

¡ÚEnglish text follows Japanese¡Û

- ËÜ¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤ÏÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤¬À®Î©¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤³¤È¤ò¼Â»Ü¤ÎÁ°Äó¾ò·ï¤Î£±¤Ä¤È¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢2025Ç¯12·î£´ÆüÉÕ¤±¤ÇÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤ÎÀ®Î©¤¬È¯É½¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿- ¤â¤Ã¤È¤â¡¢ÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Ï¡¢ÇãÉÕÍ½Äê¿ô¤Î²¼¸Â¤òÂçÉý¤Ë°ú¤­²¼¤²¤¿·ë²Ì¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤ÎÁ´³ô¼°¤Î17.36¡ó¡Ê°ìÈÌ³ô¼ç¤¬ÊÝÍ­¤¹¤ëÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô³ô¼°¤ÎÌó26%¡Ë¤¬±þÊç¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤êÀ®Î©¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤ÎÁ´³ô¼°¤Î48.85%¡Ê°ìÈÌ³ô¼ç¤¬ÊÝÍ­¤¹¤ëÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô³ô¼°¤ÎÌó74¡ó¡Ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤ÏÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Ø¤Î±þÊç¤¬Å±²ó¤µ¤ì¡¢Ëô¤Ï±þÊç¤¬¤Ê¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¤Ç¤·¤¿- ¤´»Ù±ç¤¤¤¿¤À¤¤¤¿°ìÈÌ³ô¼ç¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ë´¶¼Õ¤ò¿½¤·¾å¤²¡¢º£¸å¤Ï·Ð±Ä¿ØµÚ¤Ó¼èÄùÌò¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤Î´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¤Î¸þ¾å¤¬¿Þ¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´üÂÔ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹- º£¸å¤ÎÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÅê»ñ¤Î·ÑÂ³¤Ë´Ø¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¼è¤êÆÀ¤ëÁªÂò»èµÚ¤Ó¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤ÎÂÐ±þ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ°ú¤­Â³¤­Àººº¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹

¡¡³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ûー¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¹¡Ê°Ê²¼¡ÖÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¡×¤È¤¤¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ë¤ÎÈ¯¹ÔºÑ³ô¼°¤ÎÌó14.41¡ó¤òÊÝÍ­¤¹¤ë¥Õ¥¡¥ß¥êー¥ª¥Õ¥£¥¹¤Ç¤¢¤ëSilverCape Investments Limited¡Ê°Ê²¼¡ÖÅö¼Ò¡×¤È¤¤¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ë¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯10·î20ÆüÉÕ¤±¡Ö³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Ç¥¸¥¿¥ë¥Ûー¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¥¹¡Ê¾Ú·ô¥³ー¥É:2389¡Ë¤Î³ô·ôÅù¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Î³«»ÏÍ½Äê¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¡×¡Ê¤½¤Î¸å¤ÎÊÑ¹¹¤ò´Þ¤ß¡¢°Ê²¼¡ÖËÜ¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¥×¥ì¥¹¡×¤È¤¤¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤êÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤Î³ô·ôÅù¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¡Ê°Ê²¼¡ÖËÜ¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¡×¤È¤¤¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ë¤Î³«»ÏÍ½Äê¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¸øÉ½¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢ËÜ¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¥×¥ì¥¹¤Ë¤Æµ¬Äê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¡ÖÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤¬À®Î©¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤³¤È¡ÊÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Î¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ´ü´Ö¤¬±äÄ¹¤µ¤ì¤¿¾ì¹ç¤ò´Þ¤à¡£¡Ë¡£¡×¤È¤ÎËÜ¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¼Â»Ü¤ÎÁ°Äó¾ò·ï¤¬½¼Â­¤µ¤ì¤Ê¤¤¤³¤È¤¬ÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤ÎÀ®Î©¤Ë¤è¤ê³ÎÄê¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤«¤é¡¢ËÜÆü¡¢ËÜ¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Î³«»ÏÍ½Äê¤ò¼è¤ê²¼¤²¤ë¤³¤È¤È¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡ÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤ÏÇãÉÕÍ½Äê¿ô¤Î²¼¸Â¤òÂçÉý¤Ë°ú¤­²¼¤²¤¿·ë²Ì¤È¤·¤ÆÀ®Î©¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¡¢¼ÂÂÖ¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢ÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Ë±þÊç¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¹ç°Õ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤Î´Ø·¸¼ÔµÚ¤Ó¤³¤ì¤é¤Î¼Ô¤¬Á´³ô¼°¤ò½êÍ­¤¹¤ë»ñ»º´ÉÍý²ñ¼Ò¡Ê°Ê²¼¡ÖÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô´Ø·¸¼Ô¡×¤È¤¤¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ë°Ê³°¤ÎÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô³ô¼ç¤¬ÊÝÍ­¤¹¤ëÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô³ô¼°12,364,907³ô¤Î¤¦¤Á¡¢9,123,476³ô¡ÊÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô³ô¼°¤ÎÁ´³ô¼°¤Î48.85%¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô´Ø·¸¼Ô¤ò½ü¤¯°ìÈÌ³ô¼ç¤¬ÊÝÍ­¤¹¤ëÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô³ô¼°¤ÎÌó74¡ó¤òÀê¤á¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢±þÊç¤ÎÅ±²óËô¤ÏÉÔ±þÊç¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Ø¤Î±þÊç¤¬¤Ê¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¤Ç¤·¤¿¡£Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢ÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ²Á³Ê¤ËÉÔËþ¤ò»ý¤ÄÅù¤ÎÍýÍ³¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤Î´ë¶È²ÁÃÍµÚ¤Ó¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¥¹¥Æー¥¯¥Û¥ë¥Àー¤ÎÍø±×¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤¬À¿°Õ¤ò¤â¤Ã¤ÆÇîÊóÆ²¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Ø¤ÎÂÐ¹³Äó°Æ¤È¤·¤Æ¤ÎËÜ¸ø³«ÇãÉÕ¤±¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÅö¼Ò¤È¿¿Ùõ¤Ë¶¨µÄ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´üÂÔ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤¿³ô¼ç¤Î³§ÍÍ¤«¤é¤´»Ù±ç¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤Ë´¶¼Õ¿½¤·¾å¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ÎÅÙ¤Î·ë²Ì¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤ÏÂçÊÑ°ä´¸¤Ë»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤â¤Î¤Î¡¢Åö¼Ò¤¬ÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô·Ð±Ä¿Ø¤È¶¨ÎÏ¤·¤Æ¼Â¸½¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê´ë¶È²ÁÃÍ¤ÎÂçÉý¤Ê¸þ¾å¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢º£¸åÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤Î·Ð±Ä¿ØµÚ¤Ó¼èÄùÌò¤Î³§ÍÍ¤Ë¤è¤êÃ£À®¤µ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´üÂÔ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡¡

¡¡¤Ê¤ª¡¢º£¸å¤ÎÂÐ¾Ý¼Ô¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÅö¼Ò¤ÎÅê»ñ¤Î·ÑÂ³¤Ë´Ø¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¼è¤êÆÀ¤ëÁªÂò»èµÚ¤Ó¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤ÎÂÐ±þ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ°ú¤­Â³¤­Àººº¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

SilverCape Confirms Planned Tender Offer is Withdrawn due to Completion of Hakuhodo Offer

- Planned tender offer was conditioned on failure of Hakuhodo Offer- Although 48.85% of total shares, representing 74% of general shareholders, withdrew or never tendered into the Hakuhodo offer, 17.36% of total shares, or 26% of general shareholders, maintained tender, resulting in its completion- SilverCape thanks general shareholders for support, hopes Digital Holdings¡Ç corporate value can be increased going forward and wishes management and board members well in their future endeavors- To evaluate options and next steps for ongoing investment in the Company

Tokyo, Japan, December 5, 2025-SilverCape Investments Limited (¡ÈSilverCape¡É), a family office with a position of approximately 14.41% of the shares outstanding in Digital Holdings, Inc. (¡ÈDH¡É or the ¡ÈCompany¡É) today confirmed that its announcement of intention to commence a tender offer (¡Èyokoku TOB¡É) is withdrawn due to the failure to be satisfied of the condition that the Hakuhodo tender offer for DH (¡ÈHakuhodo TOB¡É) fail.

Of the 12,364,907 shares not held by individuals and entities who had committed to the Hakuhodo TOB, 9,123,476 shares, representing 48.85% of total shares or 74% of general shareholders, declined to tender into that offer, whether by withdrawing a previous tender or by never tendering into the Hakuhodo TOB in the first place. SilverCape appreciates the support from fellow shareholders who were disappointed by the Hakuhodo TOB price or otherwise hoped that the Company would engage with SilverCape in good faith for an alternative transaction for the benefit of corporate value and all stakeholders.

While we are disappointed with this outcome, SilverCape would like to take this opportunity to express the hope that DH will be able to achieve significant future improvements in its corporate value such as SilverCape had hoped to accomplish in collaboration with DH management. We also wish DH management and board members well in their future endeavors.

We are evaluating our options and next steps with respect to our ongoing investment in the Company.

