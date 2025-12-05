ËüÍÕÊ¸²½´Û¡¡Â¿¸À¸ì²»À¼¥¬¥¤¥É¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

ÆàÎÉ¸©

ËüÍÕÊ¸²½´Û¤Ç¤Ï¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢Ë¬Æü³°¹ñ¿Í¤ÎÊý¤ËÆàÎÉ¡¦ÌÀÆü¹á¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤òÈ¯¿®¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢ÆüËÜºÇ¸Å¤Î²Î½¸¡ØËüÍÕ½¸¡Ù¤òÃæ¿´¤È¤·¤¿¸ÅÂåÆüËÜÊ¸²½¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÅö´ÛÅ¸¼¨¤Î¸«½ê¤ò¾Ò²ð¤¹¤ë¡ÖÂ¿¸À¸ì²»À¼¥¬¥¤¥É¡×¡ÊÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦±Ñ¸ì¡¦Ãæ¹ñ¸ì¡¦´Ú¹ñ¸ì¡Ë¤òÀ©ºî¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤½¤Î´°À®¤òµ­Ç°¤·¤Æ¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤ËÁàºî¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é´ÛÆâ¤ò¤á¤°¤ëÂÎ¸³¥Ä¥¢ー¤ò³«ºÅ¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Â¿¸À¸ì²»À¼¥¬¥¤¥ÉÂÎ¸³¥Ä¥¢ー

Æü¡¡¡¡»þ¡¡ ÎáÏÂ8Ç¯£±·î£±£¸Æü¡ÊÆü¡Ë14:00-15:00¡¡

½¸¹ç¾ì½ê ¡¡ÆàÎÉ¸©Î©ËüÍÕÊ¸²½´Û¡¡¥¨¥ó¥È¥é¥ó¥¹

Äê¡¡¡¡°÷¡¡ 15Ì¾¡Ê¿½¹þÉÔÍ×¡¦ÀèÃå½ç¡Ë

»² ²Ã Èñ¡¡¡¡ÌµÎÁ

»ÈÍÑ¸À¸ì¡¡ ÆüËÜ¸ì¡¦±Ñ¸ì¡¦Ãæ¹ñ¸ì¡¦´Ú¹ñ¸ì¡¡¡Ê¤¤¤º¤ì¤â¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥ÄÆâ¡Ë

¢¨±Ñ¸ìÄÌÌõ¼ÔÆ±¹Ô

É¬Í×¤ÊÊª¡¡¡¡¥¹¥Þー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¡¢¥¿¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥ÈÃ¼Ëö¡¢¤Ê¤É

¢¨¤´¼«¿È¤Î¥¹¥Þー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ó¤ä¥¿¥Ö¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Ç£Ñ£Ò¥³ー¥É¤òÆÉ¤ß¹þ¤ó¤Ç¤´»ëÄ°¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹

¡¡<English Follows Japanese>

Multilingual Audio Guided Tour

The Nara Prefecture Complex of Man¡Çyo Culture has created a multilingual audio guide (Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean) to introduce the highlights of our exhibits on ancient Japanese culture, centered around Japan's oldest anthology of poetry, the Man¡Çyoshu. The audio guide will convey the appeal of the Man'yoshu and Asuka to international visitors.

We will hold an experiential tour where participants can explore the museum while using the guide.

¡¡¡¡

Date & Time: January 18, 2026 (Sunday)¡¡2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Capacity: 15 people

Registration: Not required (First-come, first-served)

Fee: Free

Meeting Place: Entrance Hall of Nara Prefecture Complex of Man¡Çyo Culture

Language: Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡*English interpreter will be present

Required Items: Smartphone, tablet device, etc.

*Content viewable by scanning QR codes with your own smartphone or tablet

¾ÜºÙ¤ò¸«¤ë :https://www.manyo.jp/event/detail.html?id=593