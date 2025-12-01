株式会社アイダ設計（本社：埼玉県上尾市、代表取締役社長：會田 貞光）が運営する「プレカット事業部 茨城工場」は、国内外の建築・デザイン分野のアワードにおいて通算50冠を達成しました。工場でありながら、建築物としての意匠性、機能性、そして環境配慮を兼ね備えた点が高く評価されました。

茨城工場は、木造住宅の骨組みとなる部材を加工する生産拠点です。単なる製造施設ではなく、「木材の加工プロセスそのものを建築化する」というコンセプトのもと設計されました。施設内には全長約100mのガラス張り見学通路を設置し、来場者が安全に工程を見学できる“見せる工場”として運用しています。また、事務棟には羽柄材を使ったトラス構造による大空間や、柱の端材を活用したデザインウォールを採用。構造体の柱や壁も木材現しとすることで、工場全体が木材建築の魅力を伝えるショーケースとなっています。

さらに、生産工程においても環境配慮に取り組んでいます。加工時に発生する端材や木くずはすべて回収・再資源化し、燃料チップや建材原料としてリサイクル。環境負荷を抑えた循環型の生産体制を確立し、サステナブルな家づくりを推進しています。こうした取り組みにより、木造プレカットという専門分野において建築と製造を融合した施設として評価され、今回の50冠達成につながりました。アイダ設計は今後も、木造建築の新たな可能性を探求し、その魅力を伝える拠点として活動を続けてまいります。

＜プレカット事業部 茨城工場 受賞歴＞

＜プレカット工場 概要＞

名称 ：株式会社アイダ設計 プレカット事業部 茨城工場 所在地 ：〒306-0658 茨城県坂東市緑の里11番地敷地面積：約40,000㎡建物面積：約14,000㎡URL ： https://www.aidagroup.co.jp/p/precut

